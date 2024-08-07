Chinese flagship phones about to leave iPhone, Samsung and Pixel in the dust (once again)?

And while there was a moment when it seemed like Apple, Samsung, and Google were slowly catching up to Chinese smartphone hardware, 2025 might be the year that sends the iPhone, Galaxy and Pixel 1-2 years back… again.





Xiaomi 15 Ultra and OnePlus 13: The globally available Chinese flagships to challenge (and beat) iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra?



Step aside, iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro! 7x optical zoom could make Xiaomi 15 Ultra the absolute zoom champion and best camera phone of 2025

To get to the point, the reason for my classic “lack of innovation rant” (if that’s what you wanna call it) are two upcoming Chinese flagship phones and a few fresh leaks surrounding them.



The first one is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra - the future successor to the



What the latest leak from GSMChina tells us is that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might be even more impressive than its predecessor when it comes to cameras. And that’s not to be taken lightly considering how impressive Xiaomi’s current Ultra flagship is in that regard.



It is now said that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra (expected to debut in Q1 2025) will feature a class-leading 7x periscope zoom lens, which should and most likely will make it the zoom king of 2025.



This should come as no surprise since even with a 5x optical zoom camera, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra takes incredible long-range zoom photos - all thanks to sensor-cropping and some magical AI upscaling algorithm.







OnePlus 13 to bet on modern design, a bonkers 6,000+ mAh battery, and super-fast charging to make iPhone, Galaxy and Pixel look outdated

Next on my “Chinese phones to look forward to, because I’m looking forward to them” list is the one and 13th…



After putting together a killer 2024 flagship phone with an awesome camera, superb battery and charging, and excellent performance, the only “truly global” Chinese phone-maker is ready to turn it up a notch.







As of now, we don’t have many concrete leaks about the camera of the OnePlus 13 , but you can bet it’s going to be better than the one in the



However, what I love seeing (in the most recent leaks) is that the OnePlus 13 will be taking after the design of Chinese flagships like the



That’s where the screen portion of the panel is flat, but the glass around it curves all around the phone, melting down the sides. If it sounds delicious, it’s because this glass engineering method makes phones look as aesthetically pleasing as a fine dining meal.







OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra to have huge 6,000+ mAh batteries; iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel about to fall far behind in battery life?





But the other major upgrade that Chinese flagships like the OnePlus 13 , Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Oppo Find X8 Ultra are expected to bring is 6,000+ mAh batteries!



This will be a world-first for globally-available flagship phones, and could very well make sure the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra last two days on a single charge, which is bonkers.



I’m not sure if these phones will utilize a new, special battery tech, or simply utilize the extra space they have. Either way, these massive batteries + the super-fast (up to 100W) charging will make them battery monsters!



Either way, iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel about to fall far behind in battery life?



Apple, Samsung and Google hardware about to fall behind Chinese phones once again?





In the end, it seems like after managing to catch up to Chinese phones at least a little bit (but not quite) over the past couple of years, the new OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra once again - at least in areas like camera hardware, battery tech, and charging.



And just like so, we might be back to square one, or square 2019 - when instead of Xiaomi and the BBK group, Huawei was the one pushing the smartphone industry forward.



1-inch camera sensors, quad curved display, and humongous batteries with crazy fast charging are still nowhere to be seen in the iPhone, Galaxy and Pixel, while Chinese foldable hardware seems to be moving forward way faster than what Samsung and Google have to offer in this segment.



To give a more specific example, Apple’s 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro is expected to gain 40W charging and a 5x zoom camera for the first time ever in 2024 - a feat Huawei pulled off in 2018-2019. And as I said earlier, Samsung seems to have gone backwards by swapping the 10x zoom lens from the



A few years after Huawei came into the smartphone scene, the Chinese company decided to take the competition by surprise.With what appeared to be tech that’s several years ahead of what the competition had at the time, Huawei quickly became the biggest innovator in areas like smartphone cameras and charging/battery.However, the infamous 2019 US trade embargo put an abrupt end to Huawei’s ambitions - at least on a global scale (although the company is still a huge player in the Chinese market).Speaking of China, soon after the beginning of the expected struggles that come with such a harsh trade ban, other Chinese brands came out of the woodwork to try and steal Huawei’s spotlight.Fast forward to today, the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo have taken the stage to show us what “real” forward-thinking should look like. With a similar focus on novel and aggressive camera tech, as well as folding phones, Chinese smartphone innovation simply doesn’t seize to impress.