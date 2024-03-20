Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale shaves $100 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II; save $100 on one now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This year, Amazon brings us an amazing opportunity to get some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers at prices that’ll blow your mind! The Big Spring Sale is live, and guess what we found among the fantastic Spring Sale Bluetooth speaker deals? Nothing other than the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II, which is now a handsome $100 off its price tag.

Believe it or not, this offer lands the Bose speaker at its Black Friday price! That’s how generous some of the offers on this event are. So, don’t wait any longer and get your SoundLink Revolve+ II at 30% off while you can.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II: save $100 now

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is available at $100 off for a limited time! Starting today until March 25, Amazon hosts its Big Spring Sale for 2024, allowing you to save 30% on this great and sleek speaker with a built-in mic and up to 17 hours of battery life. Grab it now and enjoy your savings.
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


With an IP55 rating, this bad boy can resist water and dust to some extent. While you shouldn’t throw it in the lake, it should be fine even if you accidentally splash it with a bit of water or let it roll in the sand a bit.

The speaker has an aux input and supports Bluetooth Multipoint. The feature allows you to connect it to two devices simultaneously so that you never miss a beat. Speaking of beats, how does this speaker sound?

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II sounds great, producing 360-degree satisfactory audio. It has two passive radiators, allowing you to enjoy enhanced bass. We should note there are no EQ customization options via the Bose Connect app. In other words, you’re stuck with the audio profile you have out of the box.

Another cool feature is that you have a built-in mic. So, you can also manage phone calls with this speaker, which is always practical. Moreover, you can also pair the speaker to your phone’s voice assistant or an Amazon Alexa-enabled device for hands-free control of your tunes.

Battery-wise, the SoundLink Revolve+ II offers up to 17 hours of listening time on a single charge. While this isn’t a stellar result, it’s still largely reasonable, given its current price tag.

