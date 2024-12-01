Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While merchants tend to lower discounts after Black Friday, Walmart has just pumped price cuts for one item—the Bose SoundLink Micro. Previously available for 17% off (including at the height of this year's shopping season), this puppy is 42% off, landing it at only $69 in Blue.
As far as we know, this small portable Bluetooth speaker has never seen such low prices. The unit normally costs $119, with no other seller currently matching Walmart's incredible deal. We're not pulling your leg—while Best Buy and Amazon also have it on sale, you can only save 34% at Amazon.
Another standout perk here is the built-in microphone, allowing you to handle phone calls from this fella. Of course, some users might not need the mic, but it's nice that you get one nonetheless. What about battery life? Bose says you should get up to six hours of music per charge, which should be enough for cozy get-togethers with friends.
So, if you think it's good enough an option for you, hurry up and get one at Walmart. And if you'd like to see what other Bose speakers are on sale, check out our Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals page. Early sales are already available for the upcoming event.
As far as we know, this small portable Bluetooth speaker has never seen such low prices. The unit normally costs $119, with no other seller currently matching Walmart's incredible deal. We're not pulling your leg—while Best Buy and Amazon also have it on sale, you can only save 34% at Amazon.
The SoundLink Micro, as its name suggests, is quite a compact option. Its size makes it perfectly suitable for on-the-go use. However, although small, this bad boy offers a surprisingly loud sound with some bass. Plus, it has an IP67 rating, so it's well-equipped to handle your outdoor adventures.
Another standout perk here is the built-in microphone, allowing you to handle phone calls from this fella. Of course, some users might not need the mic, but it's nice that you get one nonetheless. What about battery life? Bose says you should get up to six hours of music per charge, which should be enough for cozy get-togethers with friends.
While it's certainly not a spring chicken, for the SoundLink Micro was released years ago, it remains a great pick. It offers surprisingly good sound for its size and is very compact, making it ideal for virtually anywhere. On top of that, it has a durable design and sufficient battery life.
So, if you think it's good enough an option for you, hurry up and get one at Walmart. And if you'd like to see what other Bose speakers are on sale, check out our Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals page. Early sales are already available for the upcoming event.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
01 Dec, 2024Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker
27 Nov, 2024The big-sized JBL PartyBox 110 is the perfect party companion at 43% off on Walmart
26 Nov, 2024Walmart launches a hot JBL Charge 5 bargain to splurge on this Black Friday
25 Nov, 2024The small but loud Marshall Willen is a hit at 50% off on Best Buy for Black Friday
24 Nov, 2024The well-liked Marshall Emberton II gets a generous Black Friday discount on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: