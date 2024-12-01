Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker

A compact Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker resting on a stone surface, next to a backpack and a person's foot.
While merchants tend to lower discounts after Black Friday, Walmart has just pumped price cuts for one item—the Bose SoundLink Micro. Previously available for 17% off (including at the height of this year's shopping season), this puppy is 42% off, landing it at only $69 in Blue.

SoundLink Micro: 42% off at Walmart now!

The Bose SoundLink Micro may be small and slightly old, but this Walmart sale makes it cheaper than ever! This option is slightly more expensive than similarly sized speakers, but it stands out with great build quality and a top-notch sound. It's also waterproof and dustproof with its IP67 rating. Save on one at Walmart!
$50 off (42%)
$69
$119
Buy at Walmart

SoundLink Micro: 34% off at Amazon

Alternatively, you can buy your compact Bose SoundLink Micro in Black and save 34% at Amazon. Since only this colorway is on sale at the e-commerce giant, we don't think the discount will remain active for very long. Get yours and save 34%.
$40 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, this small portable Bluetooth speaker has never seen such low prices. The unit normally costs $119, with no other seller currently matching Walmart's incredible deal. We're not pulling your leg—while Best Buy and Amazon also have it on sale, you can only save 34% at Amazon.

The SoundLink Micro, as its name suggests, is quite a compact option. Its size makes it perfectly suitable for on-the-go use. However, although small, this bad boy offers a surprisingly loud sound with some bass. Plus, it has an IP67 rating, so it's well-equipped to handle your outdoor adventures.

Another standout perk here is the built-in microphone, allowing you to handle phone calls from this fella. Of course, some users might not need the mic, but it's nice that you get one nonetheless. What about battery life? Bose says you should get up to six hours of music per charge, which should be enough for cozy get-togethers with friends.

While it's certainly not a spring chicken, for the SoundLink Micro was released years ago, it remains a great pick. It offers surprisingly good sound for its size and is very compact, making it ideal for virtually anywhere. On top of that, it has a durable design and sufficient battery life.

So, if you think it's good enough an option for you, hurry up and get one at Walmart. And if you'd like to see what other Bose speakers are on sale, check out our Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals page. Early sales are already available for the upcoming event.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

