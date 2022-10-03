Best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals. Expectations for 2022





From tiny, super-portable units to large, massive-sounding boomboxes — there are Bluetooth speakers for every need, every budget, and every scenario. But hey, how about we expand that budget more with a couple of discounts?





Well, on Cyber Monday, you will be able to shop Bluetooth speakers at various discounts at all major retailers — so says the crystal ball (and experience from every previous Cyber Monday in recent years). So, that said, let's take a look at what we can expect in 2022!





Cyber Monday JBL Bluetooth speaker deals





JBL is a brand with pretty good reputation in the audio world. From professional solutions, to premium consumer Hi-Fi — they rarely disappoint. And, of course, JBL threw its hat in the ring on the Bluetooth speaker front as well. Spanning multiple price tiers, we can confidently say that a JBL product will not disappoint, even if they cost a bit more than the competition.



Higher-end models offer pairing to another speaker for more sound, or pairing to two phones simultaneously, letting you share a connection when two people want to add to the party playlist, for example.









Cyber Monday Sony Bluetooth speaker deals

Sony has its hands in multiple categories of consumer electronics — everyone knows about the excellent PlayStation consoles and the pretty Sony Bravia TVs; photographers love the Sony Alpha cameras; and there are multiple Android fans that adore the Sony Xperia phones. Naturally, the company also offers great audio products — the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 are amazing over-ear headphones. Did the manufacturer leverage its audio know-how to also build excellent Bluetooth speakers? Of course!





Not only that, the higher-tier of Sony Bluetooth speakers support the 360 Reality Audio standard, which came before and is on par with Apple's Spatial Audio.





Cyber Monday Sonos Bluetooth speaker deals

Sonos also makes premium speakers, even partnering with Bose on some projects. Admittedly, it's not always easy to find cheap Sonos speakers, even at sales events. Mostly, we can hope for good condition refurbished models, but who knows — maybe we will get a surprise on Cyber Monday 2022.



Cyber Monday Anker Bluetooth speaker deals

Anker is a brand that is known for chargers and cables — quality products at that, for not a lot of money. But they also make headphones and speakers that offer great value. Since they are lower- to mid-tier pricing, their discounts are usually not massive, but the price cut may be just enough to get you to finally grab one. Anker speakers sound quite decent and we would recommend them as a backup or secondary speaker, a gift, or even a main system if you get one of the pricier models.





Where to find the best Bluetooth speaker deals on Cyber Monday?





As usual, your best stop would be the major stores — Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, Target, Amazon, even manufacturer websites. Some smaller retailers or local brick-and-mortar electronics stores may yet surprise us.





Of course, we will be keeping a keen eye out for any deals, especially once the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales bonanza is ongoing. If you don't want to go through the trouble of fishing for the best deals — just stick around here, on PhoneArena, as we will be updating constantly!





Are there good Bluetooth speaker deals on Cyber Monday?





Usually, yes, but — unfortunately — we can't really predict what's going to happen. Sometimes, Black Friday has the better deals, and then Cyber Monday units are sold at a higher price (or sold out). But, in general, we get about $100 discounts on high-end Bluetooth speakers, so it's the perfect time to nab yourself a quality boombox for your barbecue parties!





Smaller speakers also get some love — sometimes we see a $20 off on a $50 speaker, which is almost a 50% discount. Not bad at all! All in all, set yourself a realistic budget and wait for the right deal to pull the trigger on. We will be tracking them for you!

Nowadays, everyone has at least one Bluetooth speaker laying around... or needs to get one. They are a huge convenience — either for that unplanned party where you don't have a proper sound system, or to carry around the house while doing chores and listening to podcasts / music, or even watching a show on that tablet that doesn't have great sound.