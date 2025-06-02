Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
Amazon has launched a rare Bose SoundLink Micro promo you wouldn't want to miss.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a premium yet ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker? The SoundLink Micro might just be the perfect choice. At almost $120 when not on sale, this small but capable speaker isn't the cheapest option money can buy. But you can get it at a more accessible price right now, as it's 24% off on Amazon.
How does this promo compare to previous bargains we've seen? Well, Walmart holds the record with its 57% exclusive discount. This one only came live twice, though, and Amazon has never matched it. That said, the e-commerce giant rarely launches deals for this portable Bluetooth speaker, so you certainly shouldn't overlook the current 24% discount. Keep in mind that Amazon won't keep it forever, so you want to act fast.
The SoundLink Micro might be mini-sized, but it delivers pretty loud audio. Sure, it won't shake your whole house with thumping low-end, but it offers a sufficient output to fill a room. You get some bass, wide mids, and clear vocals --- perfect sound for small gatherings.
So, what do you think? If you're after premium sound in a small package, plus extra features like a built-in mic and Bluetooth Multipoint, you won't go wrong with the Bose SoundLink Micro. Sure, it's a bit pricey at its standard price, but Amazon's limited-time sale certainly makes it more attractive.
How does this promo compare to previous bargains we've seen? Well, Walmart holds the record with its 57% exclusive discount. This one only came live twice, though, and Amazon has never matched it. That said, the e-commerce giant rarely launches deals for this portable Bluetooth speaker, so you certainly shouldn't overlook the current 24% discount. Keep in mind that Amazon won't keep it forever, so you want to act fast.
With its ultra-compact design and IP67 rating, this Bose speaker is perfect for just about any environment. It features a tear-resistant silicone strap, which lets you secure it on a bike rack, backpack, pocket, or belt.
The SoundLink Micro might be mini-sized, but it delivers pretty loud audio. Sure, it won't shake your whole house with thumping low-end, but it offers a sufficient output to fill a room. You get some bass, wide mids, and clear vocals --- perfect sound for small gatherings.
With Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity on deck and a built-in microphone, this bad boy really stands its own against competitors like the JBL Clip 5. Battery life isn't half bad, either. The Soundlink Micro gives you up to six hours of music per charge, which is pretty good given its small size.
So, what do you think? If you're after premium sound in a small package, plus extra features like a built-in mic and Bluetooth Multipoint, you won't go wrong with the Bose SoundLink Micro. Sure, it's a bit pricey at its standard price, but Amazon's limited-time sale certainly makes it more attractive.
02 Jun, 2025Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
28 May, 2025This premium Sonos speaker hits its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon
22 May, 2025Walmart slashes $111 off the JBL Xtreme 3, letting you enjoy epic sound for less
15 May, 2025The popular JBL Boombox 3 gets a surprise $100 discount at Amazon
14 May, 2025Get big sound for less with this exclusive JBL PartyBox Club 120 deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: