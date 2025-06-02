Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Amazon has launched a rare Bose SoundLink Micro promo you wouldn't want to miss.

Bose SoundLink Micro placed on the ground near a bag.
Looking for a premium yet ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker? The SoundLink Micro might just be the perfect choice. At almost $120 when not on sale, this small but capable speaker isn't the cheapest option money can buy. But you can get it at a more accessible price right now, as it's 24% off on Amazon.

Save 24% on the Bose SoundLink Micro

$29 off (24%)
The Bose SoundLink Micro is down by 24% at Amazon, making it a top choice for users seeking premium sound in an ultra-compact form factor. Amazon doesn't often launch deals on this speaker, so you shouldn't overlook this limited-time sale.
Buy at Amazon

How does this promo compare to previous bargains we've seen? Well, Walmart holds the record with its 57% exclusive discount. This one only came live twice, though, and Amazon has never matched it. That said, the e-commerce giant rarely launches deals for this portable Bluetooth speaker, so you certainly shouldn't overlook the current 24% discount. Keep in mind that Amazon won't keep it forever, so you want to act fast.

With its ultra-compact design and IP67 rating, this Bose speaker is perfect for just about any environment. It features a tear-resistant silicone strap, which lets you secure it on a bike rack, backpack, pocket, or belt.

The SoundLink Micro might be mini-sized, but it delivers pretty loud audio. Sure, it won't shake your whole house with thumping low-end, but it offers a sufficient output to fill a room. You get some bass, wide mids, and clear vocals --- perfect sound for small gatherings.

With Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity on deck and a built-in microphone, this bad boy really stands its own against competitors like the JBL Clip 5. Battery life isn't half bad, either. The Soundlink Micro gives you up to six hours of music per charge, which is pretty good given its small size.

So, what do you think? If you're after premium sound in a small package, plus extra features like a built-in mic and Bluetooth Multipoint, you won't go wrong with the Bose SoundLink Micro. Sure, it's a bit pricey at its standard price, but Amazon's limited-time sale certainly makes it more attractive.
Polina Kovalakova
