Treat yourself to the Bose SoundLink Flex at lower prices through these rare offers

Great-sounding, boasting a robust design, and even surviving drops into water, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a fantastic little speaker. And while it typically retails at about $150, Best Buy and Amazon have just released their rarer-than-rare, limited-time deals on this speaker. Albeit not that intriguing, the discounts still let you save $20 on one.

Although both merchants have launched the same $20 discount on this portable Bluetooth speaker, only Best Buy retails the all-new Chilled Lilac color at lower prices. Since this puppy rarely sells at a bargain price (we last saw it at lower prices in December), we believe this deal could be considerably attractive for some users.

Save 13% on the Bose SoundLink Flex in Chilled Lilac

The Bose SoundLink Flex arrives in an all-new Chilled Lilac color. The speaker boasts a sturdy design with an IP67 rating. It produces a loud and clear sound, making it suitable for small groups of people. It additionally has a built-in mic for phone calls and up to 12 hours of battery life. Get it now and save 13% on Best Buy.
Bose SoundLink Flex (Stone Blue): now 13% off at Amazon

If you prefer Amazon as your trusted retailer, go ahead and snag the SoundLink Flex at 13% off straight from there. Remember that the Chilled Lilac color doesn't arrive at discounted prices on Amazon. Sturdy, and delivering a great soundstage for its size and price, this speaker is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
The Bose speaker is well-equipped to go out on an adventure. With its IP67 rating, this little guy should survive a drop into the water. Then again, we wouldn’t recommend extensively testing its water and dust-resistant qualities. You also get a steel grille that makes the speaker quite sturdy.

As far as sound is concerned, this little puppy delivers fantastic sound. There are no unnecessary exaggerations in the highs and mids. In other words, the speaker produces a clear and crisp sound that lets you easily distinguish all the instrumentals and vocals. It also gets rather loud for its size.

Then again, the speaker lacks a headphone jack. Another thing some users might not appreciate is the somewhat outdated Bluetooth 4.2 technology. While a competitor like the Marshall Willen doesn’t have an aux port, it does come with Bluetooth 5.2 for a wider range of use.

Unlike Marshall’s speaker, however, the SoundLink Flex has a built-in microphone. If you regularly handle phone calls, you might find this feature handy. Battery-wise, the Bose speaker offers up to 12 hours of uninterrupted listening time. Charging back to 100% via USB-C should take approximately four hours.

All things considered, the SoundLink Flex is small and sturdy enough to join all your outdoor adventures. It delivers a loud (for its size) and crisp soundstage, perfect for small gatherings. And while you can seldom find it at discounted prices, two merchants now allow you to save $20 on one in your favorite color.

