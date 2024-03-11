Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

The small but powerful Marshall Willen hits a new record-low price on Amazon

The small but powerful Marshall Willen hits a new record-low price on Amazon
When generosity strikes Amazon, incredible items get major discounts, and it’s up to bargain hunters to make the most of it. Take the Marshall Willen, for example. This small but mighty portable Bluetooth speaker dropped to its best price ever last month, and it’s now seeing an even more compelling price cut. And it’s up to you to get the most out of this savings opportunity.

Last month, this iconic speaker was available at 25% off, while bargain hunters can save 27% on one now. While not that different, the current discount is still better than the last one we came across. By the way, Best Buy is holding the same deal, in case you prefer to shop straight from there.

Marshall Willen (Black and Brass): save 27% now

The Marshall Willen in Black and Brass is even more affordable than last month, albeit not by much. Currently, you can save 27% on this tiny but mighty speaker, whereas last month it was retailing at 25% off. The speaker features Bluetooth 5.1 for fast pairing and streaming from a wider distance, two passive radiators, a 2-inch full-range driver unit for clear and loud sound, and a hefty battery life of over 15 hours between charges. The speaker also boasts an IP67 rating, allowing you to use it in all conditions.
$32 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


With a design that keeps the elements at bay and the iconic speaker protected, the Marshall Willen is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Featuring a rugged design and an IP67 rating, this puppy lets neither water nor dust cause significant damage.

While it has the same IP rating as Bose’s SoundLink Micro, the Marshall speaker features a newer Bluetooth version. The Willen lets you stream music from a much wider distance with its Bluetooth 5.1. It also gets louder than the Bose, although the latter provides a more balanced overall sound quality.

The Marshall speaker, as mentioned, is quite loud for its size and delivers clear and rich audio. Moreover, you get two passive radiators that provide some depth to the soundstage, so there’s even some bass on deck. Don’t expect wonders in terms of low-ends, though. After all, this is a small-sized speaker. If you’re looking for teeth-chattering bass, you’d have to opt for a much larger speaker, such as the JBL Xtreme 3.

Despite its tiny body, the Willen keeps the party going for over 15 hours on a single charge. Does that seem insufficient to you? One of the best budget speakers, the Flip 6, while significantly larger, offers up to 12 hours of playtime theory and even less in practice, as we’ve mentioned in our review. So, the Marshall speaker is actually impressive on the battery front.

With its iconic design, surprisingly loud (for its size) sound, and hefty battery life, this Marshall speaker can become your everyday companion. And now that it’s available at its lowest price, it appears even more irresistible, at least in our eyes.
