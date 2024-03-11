The small but powerful Marshall Willen hits a new record-low price on Amazon

Marshall Willen (Black and Brass): save 27% now

The Marshall Willen in Black and Brass is even more affordable than last month, albeit not by much. Currently, you can save 27% on this tiny but mighty speaker, whereas last month it was retailing at 25% off. The speaker features Bluetooth 5.1 for fast pairing and streaming from a wider distance, two passive radiators, a 2-inch full-range driver unit for clear and loud sound, and a hefty battery life of over 15 hours between charges. The speaker also boasts an IP67 rating, allowing you to use it in all conditions.