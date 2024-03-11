Up Next:
The small but powerful Marshall Willen hits a new record-low price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When generosity strikes Amazon, incredible items get major discounts, and it’s up to bargain hunters to make the most of it. Take the Marshall Willen, for example. This small but mighty portable Bluetooth speaker dropped to its best price ever last month, and it’s now seeing an even more compelling price cut. And it’s up to you to get the most out of this savings opportunity.
With a design that keeps the elements at bay and the iconic speaker protected, the Marshall Willen is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Featuring a rugged design and an IP67 rating, this puppy lets neither water nor dust cause significant damage.
The Marshall speaker, as mentioned, is quite loud for its size and delivers clear and rich audio. Moreover, you get two passive radiators that provide some depth to the soundstage, so there’s even some bass on deck. Don’t expect wonders in terms of low-ends, though. After all, this is a small-sized speaker. If you’re looking for teeth-chattering bass, you’d have to opt for a much larger speaker, such as the JBL Xtreme 3.
Despite its tiny body, the Willen keeps the party going for over 15 hours on a single charge. Does that seem insufficient to you? One of the best budget speakers, the Flip 6, while significantly larger, offers up to 12 hours of playtime theory and even less in practice, as we’ve mentioned in our review. So, the Marshall speaker is actually impressive on the battery front.
Last month, this iconic speaker was available at 25% off, while bargain hunters can save 27% on one now. While not that different, the current discount is still better than the last one we came across. By the way, Best Buy is holding the same deal, in case you prefer to shop straight from there.
While it has the same IP rating as Bose’s SoundLink Micro, the Marshall speaker features a newer Bluetooth version. The Willen lets you stream music from a much wider distance with its Bluetooth 5.1. It also gets louder than the Bose, although the latter provides a more balanced overall sound quality.
With its iconic design, surprisingly loud (for its size) sound, and hefty battery life, this Marshall speaker can become your everyday companion. And now that it’s available at its lowest price, it appears even more irresistible, at least in our eyes.
