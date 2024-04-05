Get the compact and mighty Bose SoundLink Flex at lower prices through this Amazon UK deal

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose’s Bluetooth speakers are exceptional. They’re sleek and stylish, offer top sound quality, and some have extras like a microphone. And yet, they tend to be a bit expensive compared to other speakers, including small-sized options like the Bose SoundLink Flex. Fortunately, bargain hunters living in the UK can now get this buddy at 21% off on Amazon UK.

Almost all colors are now available at the same awesome 21% discount at the merchant. It lands the super-portable speaker at some of the lowest prices ever seen at the UK version of the e-commerce giant. According to our research, the SoundLink Flex has been just £1 cheaper than now during last year’s Black Friday savings spree. In other words, the current offer is quite generous.

The Bose SoundLink Flex is now 21% off at Amazon UK

The Bose SoundLink Flex floats on water, has an IP67 rating, delivers great sound quality, and is super durable. Aside from that, the speaker has an integrated microphone for phone calls and offers plenty of battery life. It's easily one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers, especially now when it sells at 21% off in different colors on Amazon UK.
£31 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


This Bose speaker sports a rugged yet incredibly stylish design. It has a solid IP67 rating and a metal grille, making it very suitable for outdoor use. By the way, it can even float on water. How about that for a sub-£120 speaker?

With a balanced sound profile, this puppy gives you crisp and clear audio. Given its size, it also gets quite loud. You should clearly distinguish all the instrumentals in your favorite songs. The bass may not be as thumping as on some other Bluetooth speakers, but most users shouldn’t find this a deal breaker.

A cool perk is the included microphone, as it lets you handle phone calls and not just stream songs. In fact, the included mic is probably the speaker's standout feature, which earns it a place among the best budget Bluetooth speakers. You also get plenty of battery life – up to 12 hours on a single charge. 

Then again, this puppy has a drawback – the slightly outdated Bluetooth technology. The SoundLink Flex supports Bluetooth 4.2, whereas more affordable alternatives like the JBL Flip 6 support Bluetooth 5.1. On the other hand, the JBL speaker lacks a mic.

Overall, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a fantastic little Bluetooth speaker you can take in the shower, on your next hiking trip, or just about anywhere else. It’s durable, offers great sound, and now sells at much better prices on Amazon UK.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer

