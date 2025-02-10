The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex II gets a rare discount at Amazon
It's been quite some time since we saw the Bose SoundLink Flex II at discounted prices. But today, Amazon launched a sale that might interest many portable Bose Bluetooth speaker fans. The model is currently 19% off its original price, which is quite close to its Black Friday 2024 bargain.
For context, this floatable unit was available for 20% (or $30) off its ~$150 asking price during the big-time savings event. At the time of writing, you can save $29, but only on the Alpine Sage unit. All other color options are $20 off. The same applies to price cuts at other sellers: Best Buy and Walmart give you a $20 price cut on all available colorways.
That said, its audio isn't half bad, giving you balance and clarity across all frequencies. Of course, since it's a relatively compact unit, the SoundLink II can't give you room-filling sound. For those with a taste for thumping sound, we'd suggest a JBL Xtreme or Boombox speaker (or the SoundLink Max) instead. Another thing to remember: if you're interested in getting more low-end out of this buddy, we'd suggest tweaking the equalizer via the Bose app.
As for battery life, this Bose speaker gives you up to 12 hours of music between charges. Of course, EQ tune-ups and playback volume can affect the total playtime, so keep that in mind.
So, what do you think? Is the Bose SoundLink Flex II good enough to meet your casual listening needs? If so, now's the time to save 19% on one at Amazon.
With its floatable design, rugged build and IP67 rating, this is one of the best compact outdoor speakers. It offers almost the same sound quality as its predecessor, so users who already own a first-gen model might not consider this an upgrade.
Here's an important clarification — the SoundLink Flex II uses a different app to the original. In other words, you can't connect the two to achieve stereo sound. To achieve stereo mode, you can connect it to other Bose app-compatible models, such as the SoundLink Max.
