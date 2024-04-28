Up your listening with flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for less through this deal

Up Next:
Bose makes some of the best headphones and earbuds money can buy, and guess what? Most of them are currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy! As we already shared, bargain hunters can get Bose's brand-new QuietComfort headphones for $100 off their price. Those in the market for new earbuds can go for the legendary QuietComfort Earbuds II at their lowest price on Amazon.
We agree that $50 doesn't seem like a huge discount, but it's typical for flagship audio products to receive more modest price cuts. Truth be told, we've only seen the QuietComfort Ultra headphones heavily discounted in October when Walmart had them on sale at a bonkers $159.56 discount. Those in the market for new headphones were able to grab a pair for just $269.44. But that offer quickly expired.
But during our hunt, we also found that Best Buy is selling Bose's latest and greatest QuietComfort Ultra headphones at a sweet $50 discount. This allows deal hunters to snag a pair for $379, down from $429. It appears the same deal can be found on Amazon as well.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones deliver amazing sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app. The biggest selling point of these headphones is their Immersive audio feature, which is Bose's equivalent to Apple's Spatial Audio, making the sound feel three-dimensional, thus more immersive.
As proper premium QuietComfort headphones, these bad boys also come with top-tier ANC, which is among the best on the market and is capable of muting the world. Their battery life is also great, being capable of providing up to 24 hours of playtime.
A significant drawback here is that the headphones don't have an official dust and water resistance rating, so you should be more careful when using them. Nevertheless, they are worth every single penny with their amazing sound and incredible ANC, so act fast and get a pair today!
