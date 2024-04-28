Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Up your listening with flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for less through this deal

Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra headphones can be yours for less through this deal
Bose makes some of the best headphones and earbuds money can buy, and guess what? Most of them are currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy! As we already shared, bargain hunters can get Bose's brand-new QuietComfort headphones for $100 off their price. Those in the market for new earbuds can go for the legendary QuietComfort Earbuds II at their lowest price on Amazon.

But during our hunt, we also found that Best Buy is selling Bose's latest and greatest QuietComfort Ultra headphones at a sweet $50 discount. This allows deal hunters to snag a pair for $379, down from $429. It appears the same deal can be found on Amazon as well.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: Save $50 at Best Buy!

Best Buy is selling the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at the same $50 discount. The headphones have amazing sound and top-tier ANC. They offer up to 24 hours of playtime. However, they don't have an official IP water resistance rating, so you should be careful with them. Nevertheless, they are great value for money, so grab a pair today!
$50 off (12%)
$379
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: Save $50 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $50 off on Amazon.
$50 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon


We agree that $50 doesn't seem like a huge discount, but it's typical for flagship audio products to receive more modest price cuts. Truth be told, we've only seen the QuietComfort Ultra headphones heavily discounted in October when Walmart had them on sale at a bonkers $159.56 discount. Those in the market for new headphones were able to grab a pair for just $269.44. But that offer quickly expired.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones deliver amazing sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app. The biggest selling point of these headphones is their Immersive audio feature, which is Bose's equivalent to Apple's Spatial Audio, making the sound feel three-dimensional, thus more immersive.

As proper premium QuietComfort headphones, these bad boys also come with top-tier ANC, which is among the best on the market and is capable of muting the world. Their battery life is also great, being capable of providing up to 24 hours of playtime. 

A significant drawback here is that the headphones don't have an official dust and water resistance rating, so you should be more careful when using them. Nevertheless, they are worth every single penny with their amazing sound and incredible ANC, so act fast and get a pair today!
