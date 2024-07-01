Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The top-notch Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are discounted by a whopping $100

The QuietComfort Earbuds II may be Bose's ex-flagship earphones, but they are still worth every penny, especially now that they are sweetly discounted at Best Buy!

Oh, yeah! That's right! While they will usually set you back $279, Best Buy is currently offering them at a gorgeous $100 discount. So, this means that these great-sounding earbuds can be yours for just $179 if you don't waste any more time and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Now $100 OFF at Best Buy!

Snag a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $100 off at Best Buy. This way you'll have to pay only $179 for a pair of top-notch Bose earbuds, making this deal truly unmissable! Act fast and save on a pair now!
$100 off (36%)
$179
$279
Buy at BestBuy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get your new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on Amazon, where the earbuds are available at the same $100 discount.
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Being top-tier Bose earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II rank among the best earbuds on the market with their incredible sound. Furthermore, their companion Bose Music app has a built-in EQ functionality, letting you adjust the sound of your earbuds entirely to your taste. And for an even more incredible listening experience, they pack a CustomTune feature, which adapts their audio to your ears.

Moreover, as proper QuietComfort earphones, they come with top-tier ANC, capable of muting the whole world. In addition, they offer good battery life, delivering up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. Add the case, and their total listening time goes up to 24 hours.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are an absolute bargain right now while on sale at Best Buy, as they offer awesome sound, great ANC, and good battery life for way less than usual. That being said, this deal won't stay available forever, so do not hesitate. Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and elevate your listening experience with a pair of heavily discounted Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II now!
