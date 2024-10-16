The top-tier Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are selling fast after hefty discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking to upgrade your listening experience with new top-tier earbuds without straining your wallet? Well, we're happy to report that you can do so right now!
At this very moment, Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, letting you score a pair in Soapstone or Triple Black colors for just under $180. That's an unmissable deal, especially considering that a pair will usually set you back about $280 — yep, definitely not cheap!
The QuietComfort Earbuds II were once Bose's flagship earphones, meaning they are a premium audio product in every sense of the word. They deliver top-quality sound and even have a fancy CustomTune feature, which tailors their audio to your ears. For an even more personalized listening experience, you can easily fine-tune them to your taste through the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.
Bose headphones also come equipped with one of the best ANC technologies on the market, and the QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. Their noise-canceling is superb and will let you enjoy your songs without distractions from the outside world. In addition, they offer good battery life, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime. When you add the case, their total listening time goes up to 24 hours.
At this very moment, Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, letting you score a pair in Soapstone or Triple Black colors for just under $180. That's an unmissable deal, especially considering that a pair will usually set you back about $280 — yep, definitely not cheap!
The QuietComfort Earbuds II were once Bose's flagship earphones, meaning they are a premium audio product in every sense of the word. They deliver top-quality sound and even have a fancy CustomTune feature, which tailors their audio to your ears. For an even more personalized listening experience, you can easily fine-tune them to your taste through the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.
Bose headphones also come equipped with one of the best ANC technologies on the market, and the QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. Their noise-canceling is superb and will let you enjoy your songs without distractions from the outside world. In addition, they offer good battery life, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime. When you add the case, their total listening time goes up to 24 hours.
All in all, the QuietComfort Earbuds II may not be Bose's flagship earphones anymore, but they still offer great value for money. And with that much cheaper price tag, these fellas are a true bargain right now. Therefore, our advice is simple: don't waste time and save on these bad boys by tapping the deal button in this article today, as it might be too late tomorrow!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
16 Oct, 2024The top-tier Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II sell fast after a hefty discount on Amazon
02 Oct, 2024Score the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at much cheaper price on Amazon
16 Sep, 2024Get the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at cheaper price with this mouth-watering deal
02 Sep, 2024Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves The fantastic Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now even cheaper on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: