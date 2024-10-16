See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The top-tier Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are selling fast after hefty discount on Amazon

Looking to upgrade your listening experience with new top-tier earbuds without straining your wallet? Well, we're happy to report that you can do so right now!

At this very moment, Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, letting you score a pair in Soapstone or Triple Black colors for just under $180. That's an unmissable deal, especially considering that a pair will usually set you back about $280 — yep, definitely not cheap!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Save $100!

Get a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Soapstone for $100 off their price on Amazon. The earbuds offer top-quality sound, have capable ANC, and deliver up to 24 hours of listening time with their case. Don't hesitate and save now!
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


The QuietComfort Earbuds II were once Bose's flagship earphones, meaning they are a premium audio product in every sense of the word. They deliver top-quality sound and even have a fancy CustomTune feature, which tailors their audio to your ears. For an even more personalized listening experience, you can easily fine-tune them to your taste through the EQ in their companion Bose Music app.

Bose headphones also come equipped with one of the best ANC technologies on the market, and the QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. Their noise-canceling is superb and will let you enjoy your songs without distractions from the outside world. In addition, they offer good battery life, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime. When you add the case, their total listening time goes up to 24 hours.

All in all, the QuietComfort Earbuds II may not be Bose's flagship earphones anymore, but they still offer great value for money. And with that much cheaper price tag, these fellas are a true bargain right now. Therefore, our advice is simple: don't waste time and save on these bad boys by tapping the deal button in this article today, as it might be too late tomorrow!
Loading Comments...

