Bose's new QuietComfort headphones can be yours at their Black Friday price once again

Bose QuietComfort: Save $100 on Amazon! Grab the new Bose QuietComfort headphones on Amazon and save $100. The headphones are currently available at their lowest price at the retailer and are a real bargain. They have great sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life. $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Another reason to buy a pair of Bose QuietComfort today is that they are currently discounted to their Black Friday price. Yep, these bad boys enjoyed the same 29% markdown on Black Friday. So, you'll be taking advantage of a Black Friday-level discount if you pull the trigger on this deal.Being true Bose headphones, the Bose QuietComfort deliver incredible sound, which you can even tailor entirely to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app. Additionally, the headphones boast a top-tier ANC that does a pretty awesome job of toning down the middle and high-frequency sounds around you.The headphones pack good battery life as well. They should be able to last you 24 hours on a single charge.With awesome sound, good ANC and battery life, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the new Bose QuietComfort are a real bargain. So, act fast and get a pair at a discounted price before it's too late and that sweet offer becomes a thing of the past!