Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Bose's new QuietComfort headphones can be yours at their Black Friday price once again

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose's new QuietComfort headphones can be yours at their Black Friday price once again
Bose is a renowned name in the headphones market, which is to be expected given that Bose makes some of the best headphones money can buy. However, because of that, its cans cost a lot.

Fortunately, Amazon currently offers a great deal on the new Bose QuietComfort, the successor to the legendary Bose QuietComfort 45, allowing you to grab a pair for way less than usual. At the moment, Bose's new fancy headphones are on sale at a lovely 29% discount, which means you'll save $100 if you grab a pair through this deal right now. Furthermore, all color options are currently enjoying the same markdown, so you can choose the color that best fits your style.

Bose QuietComfort: Save $100 on Amazon!

Grab the new Bose QuietComfort headphones on Amazon and save $100. The headphones are currently available at their lowest price at the retailer and are a real bargain. They have great sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Another reason to buy a pair of Bose QuietComfort today is that they are currently discounted to their Black Friday price. Yep, these bad boys enjoyed the same 29% markdown on Black Friday. So, you'll be taking advantage of a Black Friday-level discount if you pull the trigger on this deal.

Being true Bose headphones, the Bose QuietComfort deliver incredible sound, which you can even tailor entirely to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app. Additionally, the headphones boast a top-tier ANC that does a pretty awesome job of toning down the middle and high-frequency sounds around you.

The headphones pack good battery life as well. They should be able to last you 24 hours on a single charge.

With awesome sound, good ANC and battery life, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the new Bose QuietComfort are a real bargain. So, act fast and get a pair at a discounted price before it's too late and that sweet offer becomes a thing of the past!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.

Latest News

Intel will bring a performance-improving feature to its chips one year ahead of TSMC
Intel will bring a performance-improving feature to its chips one year ahead of TSMC
Glitch prevents T-Mobile subscribers from getting one of their T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards
Glitch prevents T-Mobile subscribers from getting one of their T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards
Treat yourself to the Bose SoundLink Flex at lower prices through these rare offers
Treat yourself to the Bose SoundLink Flex at lower prices through these rare offers
You can still snatch Apple's sleek AirPods Max at a sweet discount on Amazon
You can still snatch Apple's sleek AirPods Max at a sweet discount on Amazon
Cool feature on Android 15 will open up space when you need it without deleting an app
Cool feature on Android 15 will open up space when you need it without deleting an app
Monopoly GO! collects an impressive $2 billion in revenue after just 10 months
Monopoly GO! collects an impressive $2 billion in revenue after just 10 months
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless