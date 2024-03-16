Up Next:
Bose's new QuietComfort headphones can be yours at their Black Friday price once again
Bose is a renowned name in the headphones market, which is to be expected given that Bose makes some of the best headphones money can buy. However, because of that, its cans cost a lot.
Fortunately, Amazon currently offers a great deal on the new Bose QuietComfort, the successor to the legendary Bose QuietComfort 45, allowing you to grab a pair for way less than usual. At the moment, Bose's new fancy headphones are on sale at a lovely 29% discount, which means you'll save $100 if you grab a pair through this deal right now. Furthermore, all color options are currently enjoying the same markdown, so you can choose the color that best fits your style.
Another reason to buy a pair of Bose QuietComfort today is that they are currently discounted to their Black Friday price. Yep, these bad boys enjoyed the same 29% markdown on Black Friday. So, you'll be taking advantage of a Black Friday-level discount if you pull the trigger on this deal.
Being true Bose headphones, the Bose QuietComfort deliver incredible sound, which you can even tailor entirely to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app. Additionally, the headphones boast a top-tier ANC that does a pretty awesome job of toning down the middle and high-frequency sounds around you.
With awesome sound, good ANC and battery life, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the new Bose QuietComfort are a real bargain. So, act fast and get a pair at a discounted price before it's too late and that sweet offer becomes a thing of the past!
The headphones pack good battery life as well. They should be able to last you 24 hours on a single charge.
