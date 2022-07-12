 The best noise-cancelling Bose headphones are deeply discounted for Prime Day 2022 - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on iPhone 13 Pro
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day: last chance
Jul 14, Thu, 1:59 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day is underway. Grab the best deals while they last!

The best noise-cancelling Bose headphones are deeply discounted for Prime Day 2022

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best noise-cancelling Bose headphones are deeply discounted for Prime Day 2022
If you're interested in picking up some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones in the world at their lowest possible prices this Prime Day, it might be hard to imagine finding a worthy alternative to Sony's deeply discounted WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling cans.

But audiophiles are by definition subjective and... kind of picky (no offence), so if you like to have options or you already know you prefer a certain Bose model with "world-class" active noise cancellation technology, there's excellent news to report on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 front.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Silver
$94 off (27%)
$255
$349
Buy at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, Triple Black
$110 off (29%)
$269
$379
Buy at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, Silver Luxe
$110 off (29%)
$269
$379
Buy at Amazon

Both the QuietComfort 35 II and the Bose Headphones 700 are on sale at the time of this writing for significantly lower than usual prices, and at least as far as the former product is concerned, you don't even need a Prime membership to save a cool 95 bucks in a silver color only.

Because the 700s are normally costlier, at $379 compared to the $349 list price of the second-gen QC 35s, their higher $110 discount in both "Triple Black" and "Silver Luxe" flavors still makes them 14 bucks more expensive than their "cousins" (for Amazon Prime subscribers only).

The key distinction between these two similarly advanced models is without a doubt the design, and because beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we'll let you decide for yourselves which product is right for you from a cosmetic standpoint. 

The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 do hold an undeniable advantage over the QuietComfort 35 II in their intuitive touch controls, while the battery life is rated at a decent but not exactly outstanding 20 hours of uninterrupted listening time on both models. 

The overall sound quality and call clarity should also be pretty similar, and of course, you'll get easy access to the most popular voice assistants out there regardless of your choice, as well as basic IPX4 water resistance.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless