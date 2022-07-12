The best noise-cancelling Bose headphones are deeply discounted for Prime Day 2022





But audiophiles are by definition subjective and... kind of picky (no offence), so if you like to have options or you already know you prefer a certain Bose model with "world-class" active noise cancellation technology, there's excellent news to report on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 front.

Both the QuietComfort 35 II and the Bose Headphones 700 are on sale at the time of this writing for significantly lower than usual prices, and at least as far as the former product is concerned, you don't even need a Prime membership to save a cool 95 bucks in a silver color only.





Because the 700s are normally costlier, at $379 compared to the $349 list price of the second-gen QC 35s, their higher $110 discount in both "Triple Black" and "Silver Luxe" flavors still makes them 14 bucks more expensive than their "cousins" (for Amazon Prime subscribers only).





The key distinction between these two similarly advanced models is without a doubt the design, and because beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we'll let you decide for yourselves which product is right for you from a cosmetic standpoint.





The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 do hold an undeniable advantage over the QuietComfort 35 II in their intuitive touch controls, while the battery life is rated at a decent but not exactly outstanding 20 hours of uninterrupted listening time on both models.





The overall sound quality and call clarity should also be pretty similar, and of course, you'll get easy access to the most popular voice assistants out there regardless of your choice, as well as basic IPX4 water resistance.