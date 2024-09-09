Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile

30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!

Boost Mobile today announced a couple of exclusive offers that revolve around the just unveiled iPhone 16 series. New and existing Boost customers can score a free year of Boost Mobile's $25/month unlimited plan with the purchase of an iPhone 16 at full price. You can also apply the $25 off offer to Boost Mobile's $50/mo Unlimited+ or $60/mo Unlimited Premium plans. No trade-in is necessary and there is no minimum number of lines required. Compared with competing wireless services, this could save you up to $827 over the year.

Another option you can consider is Boost Mobile’s $65/month Infinite Access plan which not only includes unlimited 5G data and global roaming but also gives subscribers $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series and a free upgrade to the latest iPhone model every year. Boost also has entered into a deal with Apple Retail which combines the aforementioned $1,000 off, Boost's Infinite Access plan, and the trade-in of an iPhone device which could reward you with enough in credits to receive the iPhone 16 Pro Max for free.

"There has never been a better time for iPhone users to switch to Boost Mobile. As the only carrier not requiring a trade-in, Boost Mobile is offering the best value in the market for the new iPhone 16 lineup."-Jeremy McCarty, SVP, Boost Mobile

Starting September 13th, customers can now pre-order their iPhones and sign up for Boost Mobile service through the Apple Store, Apple.com, and the Apple Store app. You can install the latter on your iPhone by tapping on this link which will take you to the App Store from where the app can be installed. 

Boost Mobile has outstanding deals on the iPhone 16 line. | Image credit-Boost Mobile
Imagine knowing that you are going to receive a new iPhone model every year. You might  remember that Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite combined in July to become Boost Mobile, the nation's fourth major wireless provider. Boost Mobile is owned by Dish Wireless which is a unit of Dish Network.

To sign up for the Infinite Access service, starting on Friday, September 13th, go to the Infinite Access for iPhone plan and choose the iPhone 16 model you want. Pay the sales tax and checkout. No trade-in is required. With the $1,000 off, you'll get the iPhone 16 for free while paying $65 per month for unlimited wireless service. If you do have a trade to offer, you could go to an Apple Store or Apple.com and collect an additional $180-$650 for your trade. With that extra money, you could have enough dough to score the iPhone 16 Pro Max for free.

With a trade, you might be able to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image credit-Boost Mobile
No matter how you slice it, Boost Mobile has great deals available for the iPhone 16 line. Starting this Friday, September 13, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Max are available for pre-order at BoostMobile.com, Apple retail outlets, and Amazon.com/BoostMobile.
