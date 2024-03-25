Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Newly-released BLUETTI power station gets another epic price cut on Amazon for a limited-time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Newly-released BLUETTI power station gets another generous price cut on Amazon for a limited-time
Are power outages something you often worry about? Don’t let such events back you into a corner, for Amazon gives you another hot offer on the newly-released BLUETTI AC200L. Right now, you can get this station alone at 30% off or bundle it up with two solar panels to save 37% on your purchase.

Much like the deal we covered not long ago on a couple of Dabbsson power stations, Amazon’s offer on the BLUETTI product will last for a limited time. With its 11 ports and a robust capacity of 2,048Wh, this station is an investment you shouldn’t miss out on at this discounted price.

Save $600 on the BLUETTI AC200L now!

The BLUETTI AC200L is an upgraded version of the brand's AC200MAX. This station has 11 ports, including four pure sine wave AC outlets with 2400W continuous output, two USB-C and two USB-A ports. With a lifespan of up to ten years, an RV port (separate regulator required), and impressive wall charging speeds, the station is an investment that'll pay for itself. Get it now through Amazon's limited time deal and save $600 on your purchase.
$600 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

BLUETTI AC200L with 2x200W solar panels: NOW $1,100 OFF!

For 100% renewable green energy at home or off-grid, why not pair your BLUETTI AC200L with two solar panels? Amazon has a pretty good bundle offer on the AC200L with 2x PV200 200W solar panels. Right now, you can save a whopping $1,100 on your purchase, a discount we haven't encountered before! With upgraded solar intake to 1200W, the AC200L tops up in just two hours with ideal conditions. Don't miss out on this extra generous deal.
$1100 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon


Mind you, this isn’t the first time we see the upgraded version of BLUETTI’s AC200MAX at lower prices. The last time we came across the AC200L at Amazon, it was available at 36% off. However, the bundle offer on the station and the PV200 200W foldable solar panels was much less attractive than at the time of writing.

By now, you’re probably wondering why you should pick this station and not rival products from Jackery or Dabsson. Firstly, it has plenty of ports for all your equipment, including an RV outlet (48VDC) and a car port. One important notification here, though — you need a D40 voltage regulator to use the 48V port and charge your RVs. Said regulator is expected to be released soon.

The pure sine wave inverter gives you safe and continuous 2400W power in four AC outlets. It has an expandable power of up to 3600W in Power Lifting Mode. Speaking of expansions, the station itself is stackable as well. That means you can connect it to several compatible BLUETTI expansion batteries to get a maximum capacity of 8192Wh.

There are no two ways about it — this is an immensely powerful station. To put things into perspective, the AC200L can independently run a 1200W coffee maker or keep a 150W fridge running for over 12 hours.

Recommended Stories
Ensuring longevity and peace of mind, the BLUETTI station has a superb lifespan. According to the brand, you can use the station regularly for up to 10 years before its capacity drops to 80%. Finally, this station may be remarkably robust yet offers incredible charging speeds. It supports 2400W fast charging that juices your station up to 80% via wall charging in about 45 minutes.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues

Latest News

Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless