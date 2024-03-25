Up Next:
Newly-released BLUETTI power station gets another epic price cut on Amazon for a limited-time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are power outages something you often worry about? Don’t let such events back you into a corner, for Amazon gives you another hot offer on the newly-released BLUETTI AC200L. Right now, you can get this station alone at 30% off or bundle it up with two solar panels to save 37% on your purchase.
Much like the deal we covered not long ago on a couple of Dabbsson power stations, Amazon’s offer on the BLUETTI product will last for a limited time. With its 11 ports and a robust capacity of 2,048Wh, this station is an investment you shouldn’t miss out on at this discounted price.
Mind you, this isn’t the first time we see the upgraded version of BLUETTI’s AC200MAX at lower prices. The last time we came across the AC200L at Amazon, it was available at 36% off. However, the bundle offer on the station and the PV200 200W foldable solar panels was much less attractive than at the time of writing.
By now, you’re probably wondering why you should pick this station and not rival products from Jackery or Dabsson. Firstly, it has plenty of ports for all your equipment, including an RV outlet (48VDC) and a car port. One important notification here, though — you need a D40 voltage regulator to use the 48V port and charge your RVs. Said regulator is expected to be released soon.
There are no two ways about it — this is an immensely powerful station. To put things into perspective, the AC200L can independently run a 1200W coffee maker or keep a 150W fridge running for over 12 hours.
Ensuring longevity and peace of mind, the BLUETTI station has a superb lifespan. According to the brand, you can use the station regularly for up to 10 years before its capacity drops to 80%. Finally, this station may be remarkably robust yet offers incredible charging speeds. It supports 2400W fast charging that juices your station up to 80% via wall charging in about 45 minutes.
The pure sine wave inverter gives you safe and continuous 2400W power in four AC outlets. It has an expandable power of up to 3600W in Power Lifting Mode. Speaking of expansions, the station itself is stackable as well. That means you can connect it to several compatible BLUETTI expansion batteries to get a maximum capacity of 8192Wh.
