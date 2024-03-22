These Dabbsson power stations have dropped to their best price ever through Amazon's ultra-rare deal

Score $580 in savings on DBS2300 for a limited time

The Dabbsson DBS2300 is another fantastic choice that now arrives at deeply discounted prices. Right now, Amazon offers the station at 36% off for a super limited time. This station has five 2200W AC outlets, an Anderson output, and 9 more ports for all your equipment and essentials. The station can be used as a UPS with a switchover time of up to 15 ms. Like the DBS1300, this station has expandable capacity. Add two external batteries to get a maximum capacity of 8330Wh. Save 37% on your purchase now.