Amazon makes the 1.1kWh Bluetti AC180 power station cheaper than ever before for Black Friday
A few days ago, we came across Amazon's hottest EcoFlow Delta 2 power station bargain this year. But the e-commerce giant hasn't finished—another popular 1.1kWh solar generator has dropped to its best price ever. It's, of course, the Bluetti AC180, now 52% off at Amazon. That brings it under the $480 mark, a price you'd normally pay for a unit with half the capacity.
Even though Black Friday isn't technically here yet (we've got one more day to go), this sizzling-hot bargain might not get any better tomorrow. But why should it when you're already saving yourself a massive $520 by pulling the trigger right now? This is a first-time occurrence at the e-commerce giant, too; the portable power station was previously 50% off in September.
The power station also comes with a wireless charging pad on top, a single USB-C port, four USB-As, and a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter socket. Providing up to 15 laptop charges and over 60 full smartphone top-ups, it's a handy backup power source most users would be happy to have.
Now that it's 52% off, the Bluetti AC180 is a no-brainer bargain for portable power station buyers. Get yours this Black Friday and save $520. And if you don't think it's versatile enough to fit your lifestyle, remember that the EcoFlow (60% off at Amazon) packs as many as 15 outlets and is now cheaper.
Perfect for outdoor and home use, the solar generator features 11 outlets, including four AC outlets with continuous 1800W output and a peak of 2700W for more power-hungry appliances. With that much power, you can easily run a 1.1kWh electric oven for 50 minutes or a 1kWh coffee maker for almost an hour, among many other household appliances.
The AC180 additionally packs LiFePO4 battery cells, providing long-term safety and peace of mind. The best thing about it? You can recharge it from 0% to 65% in just 30 minutes via the mains.
