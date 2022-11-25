Black Friday tablet deals are here: great discounts on Galaxy Tab, iPad Pro and more
Black Friday 2022 is finally here and with it come some great deals on the best tablets around, from iPads to Galaxy Tabs, Microsoft Surface devices and Amazon tablets.
We have hand-picked the very best deals around and are constantly checking for new offers or changes in availability, so that you see only the finest and most up-to-date offers. Below, you would find discounts on the latest iPad model with the M2 chip, but you can save even more if you get the previous generation models with the M1 chip. You will also find deals on pretty much all Galaxy Tabs, including the powerful new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+. We won't spoil it all here, though, so check out all of the best Black Friday 2022 tablet deals right below!
Black Friday 2022 tablet deals list:
iPad Pro best Black Friday deals
While the newest iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) and iPad Pro 11 (2022) with the M2 chip are the absolute fastest on the market, the best discounts are actually offered for the previous generation iPad Pros from 2021 with the still very powerful M1 chip. Keep in mind that the awesome but usually costly Magic Keyboard is also discounted by a nice $50 off right now.
Apple Pencil Black Friday offers
Outfit your iPad with the gear it deserves! Now's a great time to grab an Apple Pencil or Pencil 2 as both variants of Apple's stylus are on sale across various retailers. The discount isn't mind-blowing, but it's a rare occurrence as far as the Apple Pencil is concerned.
iPad Air and iPad mini Black Friday 2022 deals
The iPad Air from 2022 is the perfect pick if you are looking for something with the same design language as the Pro models, but for a much more affordable price tag. Of course, being cheaper, it doesn't come with the latest M2 chip, but it has the next best thing —the M1.
The iPad mini 6 was released in 2021 and is pretty much a smaller iPad Air. Be warned: its tiny display kind of makes it hard to use multitasking features like Slide Over and Split View. It’s better-suited for people that really want that compact form factor.
iPad 9th Gen Black Friday deals
The base model iPad 10.2 from 2021 is the last among the super affordable iPads, as Apple ramped up prices in 2022. But having a nice deal on this powerful and already cheap tablet, just gives you one more reason to get it now.
In case you were wondering, in our review, we rated the iPad 10.2 (2021) highly because it runs great, looks great, and the price is right.
If you are specifically hunting for iPads, be sure to follow our Black Friday iPad deals page for timely updates on the best deals. Not sure which iPad to buy? Check out our iPad buying guide.
Galaxy Tab Black Friday deals
As per usual, some of the best Black Friday tablet deals are on Samsung Galaxy Tab models. Currently, almost every Galaxy Tab model is enjoying some kind of discount at Amazon or Best Buy, and some of those deals cut the price by as much as $300!
You can also find deals on more affordable options like the Galaxy Tab A8 or the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, which are currently down by $80 and $155 respectively.
If you have a device that is eligible for trade-in, though, your best bet would be on Samsung's special trade-in offers that drop the price of Galaxy Tabs by outstanding amounts that are too hard to pass on! In some cases you can almost around 80% of the price that Samsung's tablets usually go for!
Lenovo tablet deals for Black Friday
Lenovo tablets are already known for being super affordable, but now the prices are even better with discounts ranging from 17% to 37%.
In case you were wondering, Lenovo is actually the third biggest tablet manufacturer in the world. It offers a diverse range of tablets and most of them run on Android.
Microsoft Surface Pro Black Friday deals
Microsoft’s Surface tablet have an interesting standing — they are slates, but they run the full Windows, as if they are laptops. They are all about that mix of productivity and media consumption, and Black Friday 2022 brings some really good Surface tablet deals that you probably should not miss.
Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals
Amazon is currently running Black Friday discounts on many of its Fire tablets and on the models for kids too. When it comes to the latter, Amazon is one of the best in the game, having won many awards for best kids tablet for a number of its devices. All Amazon Fire tablets are great additions for the home and family, and they usually are quite affordable — now even more so thanks to these awesome deals!
Is Black Friday the best time to get a new tablet?
Without a doubt! As you can see, there are a ton of promos on offer from a wide range of manufacturers and retailers. Whatever you are looking for, you are sure to find it among the myriad of deals that are live right now.
That being said, keep in mind that Cyber Monday will also bring a good amount of deals (even if usually not as many as on Black Friday), and that is just around the corner, on November 28th.
We will have all Cyber Monday tablet deals summed up as well, so if you haven't found the perfect offer above, make sure to take a second look on Monday.
