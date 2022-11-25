Black Friday tablet deals are here: great discounts on Galaxy Tab, iPad Pro and more

Black Friday 2022 is finally here and with it come some great deals on the best tablets around, from iPads to Galaxy Tabs, Microsoft Surface devices and Amazon tablets.





We have hand-picked the very best deals around and are constantly checking for new offers or changes in availability, so that you see only the finest and most up-to-date offers. Below, you would find discounts on the latest iPad model with the M2 chip, but you can save even more if you get the previous generation models with the M1 chip. You will also find deals on pretty much all Galaxy Tabs, including the powerful new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+. We won't spoil it all here, though, so check out all of the best Black Friday 2022 tablet deals right below!





iPad Pro best Black Friday deals





iPad Pro 12.9-inch — M1 chip (2021) — $300 PRICE CUT at BestBuy The iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is still powerful and excellent. Its discounts start at $300 off for the lower storage models, but go up to $400 off if you want to upgrade to 512 GB or more! $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 12.9" — M2 chip (2022) — DOWN by $55 Combine this iPad with a Magic Keyboard for the ultimate mobile experience — it may cost as much as a MacBook Pro, but it doesn't disappoint. As long as your expectations were set for what iPadOS has to offer. $55 off (5%) $1044 $1099 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 — M1 chip (512GB) — $150 OFF at Best Buy The M1 iPad Pro 11 has been upgraded by Apple and now needs to fly off the store shelves. Good news for us, as this tablet is still plenty powerful and is an excellent purchase for games and work alike! UPDATE: Only models with 512GB of storage or more remain in stock! $149 off (14%) $950 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 11" — M2 chip (2022) — $40 OFF The M2 iPad Pro is a beast of a tablet that can run pretty much anything you throw at it (and iPadOS supports). With the new Center Stage feature, you can turn an external monitor into a desktop environment and work on it almost like it's a Mac. $40 off (5%) $759 $799 Buy at BestBuy





While the newest iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) and iPad Pro 11 (2022) with the M2 chip are the absolute fastest on the market, the best discounts are actually offered for the previous generation iPad Pros from 2021 with the still very powerful M1 chip. Keep in mind that the awesome but usually costly Magic Keyboard is also discounted by a nice $50 off right now.





Apple Pencil Black Friday offers





Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9 (2018 and newer): save $50 now The Magic Keyboard is an excellent addition to your iPad Pro — the touchpad works incredibly well with iPadOS 16, the keyboard feels great to type on for prolonged hours. This will turn your iPad Pro into a laptop hybrid. $50 off (14%) $299 $349 Buy at BestBuy Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11" and iPad Air 10.9": $50 off Excellent keyboard to turn your compact tablet into a compact productivity machine. This one will work on either the iPad Pro 11 or the newer iPad Airs (2020 and 2022). $50 off (17%) $249 $299 Buy at BestBuy Apple Pencil 2nd Gen - grab the stylus for well below $100! The Apple Pencil 2 is great, but often a bit too expensive to justify the purchase. Now that it has dropped by 31%, it's hard to pass by! Compatible with the iPad Pro (2018 and newer), iPad Air (2020 and newer), iPad mini 6th gen. $40 off (31%) $89 $129 Buy at BestBuy Apple Pencil 1st Gen - an $80 stylus for your iPad! The old Apple Pencil is still available because it's still supported by the iPad 9th gen and iPad 10th gen. It's a bit more awkward to charge, but it mostly feels like the 2nd gen stylus - easy to draw and write with, so it's not a bad idea to have one! $20 off (20%) $79 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy



Outfit your iPad with the gear it deserves! Now's a great time to grab an Apple Pencil or Pencil 2 as both variants of Apple's stylus are on sale across various retailers. The discount isn't mind-blowing, but it's a rare occurrence as far as the Apple Pencil is concerned.





iPad Air and iPad mini Black Friday 2022 deals





2022 iPad Air with Cellular is $80 off on Amazon now! In a rare move, Amazon is discounting the latest and greatest Apple device in the iPad Air lineup! The cellular model with an M1 chip and the base 64GB of storage can be had for $80 less, provided you are fine with the purple color edition. $80 off (11%) $669 $749 Buy at Amazon





2022 iPad Air (5th-gen): Get it now for $40 less This is the latest generation of iPad Air that comes with the Apple M1 chip and Amazon is selling it to you for 7% less than its original price. This is the Wi-Fi only version with 64GB of storage. It might seem like a not so decent discount, but this is Apple's freshly released mid-range tablet, and it is worth the price. $40 off (7%) $559 $599 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6: Buy it from Amazon with this amazing $100 discount! Apple's 2021 iPad mini is currently going for under $400 at Amazon — one of the best offers we have ever seen on this compact tablet! This version in particular comes with 64GB of storage and without cellular connectivity, but still leaves you with one killer deal. $99 off (20%) $399 99 $499 Buy at Amazon





The iPad Air from 2022 is the perfect pick if you are looking for something with the same design language as the Pro models, but for a much more affordable price tag. Of course, being cheaper, it doesn't come with the latest M2 chip, but it has the next best thing —the M1.





The iPad mini 6 was released in 2021 and is pretty much a smaller iPad Air. Be warned: its tiny display kind of makes it hard to use multitasking features like Slide Over and Split View. It’s better-suited for people that really want that compact form factor.





iPad 9th Gen Black Friday deals





The 2021 Apple 10.2" iPad is now down by 18% with this great Black Friday deal This entry-level Wi-Fi-only iPad from Apple will cost you less than usual at this moment. You get a 10.2-inch display and 64GB of storage, along with greatly calibrated display colors. If you have been waiting for this budget iPad to get even cheaper, now's your chance. $59 off (18%) $269 99 $329 Buy at Amazon





The base model iPad 10.2 from 2021 is the last among the super affordable iPads, as Apple ramped up prices in 2022. But having a nice deal on this powerful and already cheap tablet, just gives you one more reason to get it now.





In case you were wondering, in our review, we rated the iPad 10.2 (2021) highly because it runs great, looks great, and the price is right.



Galaxy Tab Black Friday deals

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: buy it now and save $300! Best Buy is already out with early Black Friday offers on the 512GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, dropping its price by 21%. Samsung's best tablet also comes with the S Pen, making it the full image of productivity. $300 off (21%) $1099 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: great Black Friday offer at Samsung Samsung will give you the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $700 less if you have an eligible trade-in, thanks to this Black Friday awesome offer! This is without a doubt the best Android tablet you will find on the market at the moment, so if you can make use of this deal and want one, jump on it now! $700 off (64%) Trade-in $399 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: NOW $699.99, WAS $899.99 The Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet from Samsung can be yours for $200 less thanks to this early Black Friday awesome deal at Best Buy! This is the version with 128GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity only. It also comes with an S-Pen and a 12.4" screen. $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: get it now with a $220 discount! It's raining Black Friday deals and this one is as sweet as they get on the powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ with a 24% discount. This tablet comes with a gorgeous 12.4" OLED display, it's every bit as powerful as you'd like, has excellent multitasking with Samsung DeX and comes with a built-in S Pen. $220 off (24%) $679 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: Get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit! Samsung will sell you its plus-sized flagship tablet with a 78% discount as long as you have an eligible trade-in. This early Black Friday deal has the potential to hand you a Galaxy Tab S8+ for as little as $199.99! This is for the 128GB storage version with 8GB of RAM. $700 off (78%) Trade-in $199 99 $899 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: NOW $549.99, WAS$699.99 The Galaxy Tab S8 will cost you $150 at Best Buy at the moment, thanks to an early Black Friday deal. This model is the one with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity only. It also comes with an 11" display and the S-Pen stylus. $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: get it now with a $165 discount! The 128GB version of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 is now 23% cheaper than usual at Amazon. This one is the Wi-Fi only version and comes with an 11" LCD display, and an S Pen in the box. This is a great purchase if you are looking for something that is a bit more future-proof in the Android tablet market. $165 off (24%) $534 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Get $150 credit or up to $450 when you trade in Samsung's Black Friday offer for the Galaxy Tab S8 is an extra $150 of Samsung Credit eCertificate on top of a $150 discount for those not trading in any device. Those who do get up to $450 enhanced trade-in credit (or up to $120 on cracked devices). $600 off (86%) Trade-in $99 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G discounted by $144 at Amazon right now! This Galaxy Tab S7 FE is going with a nice 29% discount on Amazon and it comes with a 12.4-inch display, an S Pen in the box, 64GB of internal storage, and microSD slot for some additional space. $146 off (28%) $383 80 $529 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: NOW $149.99, WAS $229.99 The latest budget tablet from Samsung is currently enjoying a $80 discount thanks to this early Black Friday offer from Best Buy! You get a 10.5" display, 32GB of storage, Wi-Fi, and an even more affordable great tablet. $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Save $90! Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with a $90 discount. This is a budget-friendly tablet, but it's perfect for entertainment and browsing the Internet. $90 off (39%) $139 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB): Get a guaranteed minimum of $200 in trade-in credit! Samsung has an early Black Friday trade-in offer for the Galaxy Tab S7+ that will give you at least $200 in trade-in credit, which you can then use for other Samsung devices! You can get as much as $680 off of the price depending on the device and its condition. $680 off (80%) Trade-in $169 99 $849 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Buy it now and get up to a 77% discount! Samsung has an early Black Friday offer for the Galaxy Tab S7 that guarantees you $200 in trade-in credit if you have an eligible device to give! You can save up to $500 on this purchase depending on the device you have for trade-in. This deal is for the 64GB storage model. $500 off (77%) Trade-in $149 99 $649 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Buy it now and get a minimum of $200 trade-in credit! Samsung guarantees you at least $200 worth of trade-in credit if you have a device to give during your purchase of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE! The discount can go as high as 72% depending on the device and its condition. This is for the 128GB storage version of the Tab S7 FE. $430 off (72%) Trade-in $169 99 $599 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Now $120 OFF! Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon and save $120 in the process. With included S Pen, long-lasting battery, AKG Dual Speakers, and slim design, this tablet is perfect for work and entertainment. $120 off (34%) $229 99 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO: Now $204 OFF at Amazon Amazon is currently selling the rugged Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO with a $204 discount. The tablet has military-grade durability, long-lasting battery, and even comes with Samsung's S Pen. $204 off (30%) $475 99 $679 99 Buy at Amazon

As per usual, some of the best Black Friday tablet deals are on Samsung Galaxy Tab models. Currently, almost every Galaxy Tab model is enjoying some kind of discount at Amazon or Best Buy, and some of those deals cut the price by as much as $300!

You can also find deals on more affordable options like the Galaxy Tab A8 or the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, which are currently down by $80 and $155 respectively.





If you have a device that is eligible for trade-in, though, your best bet would be on Samsung's special trade-in offers that drop the price of Galaxy Tabs by outstanding amounts that are too hard to pass on! In some cases you can almost around 80% of the price that Samsung's tablets usually go for!





Lenovo tablet deals for Black Friday





Lenovo tablets are already known for being super affordable, but now the prices are even better with discounts ranging from 17% to 37%.





Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is now 47% off through BestBuy After some quick math, that makes for a $180 discount for a tablet with a big 10.3" device with a big 1920x1200 resolution. Get it now for just $199.99, while supplies last! $180 off (47%) $199 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy The Lenovo Tab M8 HD is available for just $79.99 This is the second generation of the Lenovo Tab M8 HD, equipped with an 8" display and 32GB of storage, courtesy of BestBuy's special Black Friday offerings! $30 off (27%) $79 99 $109 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is 29% off via Amazon right now! The Tab P11 Plus is bundled with a Keyboard and Pen, which opens a lot of possibilities on a tablet. If this is exactly what you are looking for, check the offer from Amazon out while it is still live! $120 off (29%) $299 99 $419 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 is at a 26% Discount Amazon has the third generations of the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus with a 26% discount, which is a great deal for an already budget-friendly tablet with a 10.6" screen. $60 off (26%) $169 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon





In case you were wondering, Lenovo is actually the third biggest tablet manufacturer in the world. It offers a diverse range of tablets and most of them run on Android.







Microsoft Surface Pro Black Friday deals





Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is 35% off! BestBuy has a massive early Black Friday discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, bringing its price tag down to $599.99! It's equipped with a reliable Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and has a 128GB SSD, and a keyboard! $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $300 on the Surface Pro X A 13" touch-enabled screen and 8GB of RAM under the hood, this Surface Pro X is now discounted by 33% right now via BestBuy! $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is currently $100 off This tablet from Microsoft is capable enough to replace your laptop for a lot of tasks! If you are interested, you can get it now with a $100 discount while supplies last, courtesy of BestBuy! $100 off (9%) $999 99 $1099 99 Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 7: SAVE $92! Amazon is currently offering the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 9% discount. The tablet comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Buy it a keyboard, and this tablet can easily replace your laptop. $92 off (9%) $906 99 $999 Buy at Amazon





Microsoft’s Surface tablet have an interesting standing — they are slates, but they run the full Windows, as if they are laptops. They are all about that mix of productivity and media consumption, and Black Friday 2022 brings some really good Surface tablet deals that you probably should not miss.





Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals





Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is now 50% off Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet's ad-supported version is now featured in this great Black Friday 2022 deal, where it received a 50% price cut! $75 off (50%) $74 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 gest a 50% price cut Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is down by a whopping 50%! It has an 8" display, 32GB of storage, but it is ad-supported. $45 off (50%) $44 99 $89 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 costs 33% less right now Amazon's latest FIre 7 tablet has a 7" display and 16GB of Storage, along with 10 hours of battery. It's ad-supported, but you can pay extra to remove them. $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is now 47% less This version of the Fire HD 8 is oriented at younger audiences, namely between the ages of 6 and 12. It retains it's 8" display, 32GB of storage, and a 13-hour battery life. $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet gets a 40% discount Amazon's kid-oriented tablets are a great choice for a reason, and its best one has a 40% discount! It's available in Aquamarine, Lavender and Sky Blue - perfectly suitable for ages 3-7! $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet gets a 50% price cut This Amazon tablet for kids is ad-free, has 16GB of storage and several color options to choose from! If you've been hunting for a great tablet for your kids, this 50% Black Friday discount is for you! $55 off (50%) $54 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon





Amazon is currently running Black Friday discounts on many of its Fire tablets and on the models for kids too. When it comes to the latter, Amazon is one of the best in the game, having won many awards for best kids tablet for a number of its devices. All Amazon Fire tablets are great additions for the home and family, and they usually are quite affordable — now even more so thanks to these awesome deals!





Is Black Friday the best time to get a new tablet?





Without a doubt! As you can see, there are a ton of promos on offer from a wide range of manufacturers and retailers. Whatever you are looking for, you are sure to find it among the myriad of deals that are live right now.





That being said, keep in mind that Cyber Monday will also bring a good amount of deals (even if usually not as many as on Black Friday), and that is just around the corner, on November 28th.





We will have all Cyber Monday tablet deals summed up as well, so if you haven't found the perfect offer above, make sure to take a second look on Monday.