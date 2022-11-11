 Black Friday Galaxy deals: Save up to $1100 on a new Galaxy Z Fold 4! - PhoneArena
Black Friday Galaxy deals: Save up to $1100 on a new Galaxy Z Fold 4!

Best Black Friday Samsung phone deals: Save up to $1100 on a new Galaxy Z Fold 4!
Black Friday 2022 is basically here already - the biggest annual shopping event of them all! If you're planning on buying a new Samsung phone, or even several for the whole family, it only makes sense to do it during the peak of Black Friday, and save yourself a lot of money!

This year's Black Friday is set for on November 25, so bookmark this page and stick around, because we'll have the best Black Friday deals on Samsung phones for you right here! From all retailers! But yes, a lot of great early Black Friday deals on Samsung phones have already come out, so let's jump right into it!

Also see: Cyber Monday Samsung phone deals

Early Black Friday Samsung phone deals


Yes, we have them! Best Buy surprised us this year by offering early Black Friday deals on Samsung phones as early as a month ahead of the shopping event's November 25 date. And we're not talking about just any Samsung phones, but the Korean company's super exciting, latest foldables!

Not only that, but now Samsung has launched a wave of amazing early Black Friday deals on its best phones! Here they are, get 'em while they're hot...

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Save up to a massive $640 with eligible trade-in on Samsung's newest and most trendy folding phone via this early Black Friday offer!
$640 off (64%) Trade-in
$359 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung has discounted its big multitasking beast of a foldable phone with up to a massive $1100 (with eligible trade-in).
$1100 off (61%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22

Samsung's base flagship, the Galaxy S22 can be yours now for a huge early Black Friday discount!
$400 off (50%) Trade-in
$399 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22+

The Galaxy S22 Plus can now be yours for as low as $499.99 with eligible trade-in via this new early Black Friday deal!
$500 off (50%) Trade-in
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Want the biggest and most versatile Galaxy S currently available? This big phone with a beautiful display, a set of fantastic cameras and even an included S Pen stylus can now be yours with a huge discount!
$600 off (43%) Trade-in
$799 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung just gave a fantastic early Black Friday offer for anyone who wants to get an S21 FE - up to $349.99 off with eligible trade-in.
$350 off (50%) Trade-in
$349 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung - Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB (Unlocked) - Phantom Black

Right now you can get one of the coolest foldables for up to $300 off! To take advantage of this deal you need to activate today and trade an old device. In addition - you get a $100 gift card with this purchase!
$299 off (16%) Trade-in
$1619 99
$1919
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung - Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB (Unlocked) - Graphite

This trendy modern flip phone by Samsung is currently discounted, now you can get it for less than a thousand via this early Black Friday deal!
$100 off (9%)
$959 99
$1059 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

128GB (Unlocked) - Get this powerhouse of an Android phone with activation and save a whole $300 via this awesome deal!
$899 99
$1199 99
Expired

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Get this unlocked 128GB model with activation and enjoy a clean $100 discount.
$349 99
$449 99
Expired

Be sure to bookmark this page and check it periodically, because more early Black Friday deals on Samsung phones are definitely going to come out! And, of course, return on the day on the shopping event for the best, best ones!

What were the best Black Friday Samsung phone deals last year?


Last time around Samsung itself was first to drop some of the best Black Friday deals, on its cutting edge foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 no less! Both were up to $600 off and more, especially with trade-in, and came with free earbuds from the Samsung store. So for Black Friday 2022, we can be sure that the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will also get some great discounts, probably in advance of Black Friday too!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
9.0

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Good

  • Solid build
  • Empowering multitasking features
  • Beautiful displays
  • Stylus support
  • Smooth performance
  • Good battery life

The Bad

  • Expensive
  • Still has a crease
  • Thick and heavy, harder to carry around than a slab phone
In addition to Samsung itself, the major US carriers also had Black Friday deals on Samsung's foldables. For example, you could get the Z Fold 3 for $500 with a new T-Mobile line.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
8.0

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Good

  • Improved battery life
  • Main camera is much better now
  • Compact form factor with no real competition
  • Improved reliability, screen protector better glued
  • Faster charging

The Bad

  • Cannot open with one hand
  • Crease is still very much there
  • $1,000 price might be too high for some
  • Front screen is still too tiny
On the previous Black Friday, you could also get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for up to $600 off with eligible trade-in from several retailers. Best Buy directly took $250 off the T-Mobile version of the S21 Ultra with activation.

Once again, this year we have deals for the newer S22 Ultra to look forward to! So it you want to get one of the best Samsung phones, and arguably one of the best Android phones in general, that comes with a stylus on top of all its other great features - stay tuned for Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deals, right here!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
8.8

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Good

  • S Pen in a flagship, great for creatives
  • Industry-leading screen quality
  • Faster charging than before
  • 10X zoom camera is improved significantly
  • Video recording gets smoother stabilization
  • 4 years of major software updates!

The Bad

  • Battery life has gone down from the S21 Ultra
  • You get less RAM than last year
  • No microSD card slot, no headphone jack
  • Loudspeaker quality could be better
  • Jittery swiping, microstutter with gesture nav in One UI
At the Samsung store the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was also price dropped, plus AT&T gave it for $300 off with activation too.

And the super trendy Galaxy Z Flip 3 enjoyed plenty of Black Friday discounts last year. Even after the shopping event was over, that phone was still a solid $249 off with an instant $100 rebate and free Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds.

The Galaxy S21 series enjoyed some great discounts too, such as $250 off for the S21+ at BestBuy (with T-Mobile activation). We also saw a number of Galaxy S20 deals for those looking for an older and more affordable flagship options, so in 2022, we should expect the same. Last but not least, a large variety of midrange Galaxy A series of phones were also discounted.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
9.0

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Good

  • Great 120Hz screen
  • Dual speakers do a great job
  • Cameras produce solid image and video quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean design
  • Has microSD expandable storage

The Bad

  • Disappointing haptics
  • Slow fingerprint reader
  • No more headphone jack
  • Gaming experience is a bit of a let down
Where to find the best deals on Samsung phones during Black Friday?


You're there already - right here! Bookmark this page and stay tuned for the Black Friday shopping event, when we'll find all the best Samsung phone deals for you and put them right here! The particular retail stores we expect to offer the best Samsung phone deals on Black Friday are Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, but perhaps most notably - Samsung's own online store too!

In addition, as on every Black Friday, all the major phone carriers will certainly be offering some solid discounts and deals on Samsung phones too. We're talking just a few dollars per month with a contract, among other offers. Stay tuned!

When do Samsung phone deals start on Black Friday?


Knowing what we know from previous Black Friday shopping events, Samsung itself is likely to start offering smartphone deals about a week before Black Friday. This means we might have a selection of great early Samsung phone deals for you right here as early as November 18, so stay tuned! 

Of course, the exact date of the Black Friday event is November 25, and that'll be when the real show starts! Any major retailer or carrier that didn't have early Black Friday Samsung phone deals is going to jump in on that day, so bookmark this page and be sure not to miss it! Some of the best deals will be on November 18, and will expire quite quickly if you're not fast enough!

Are Black Friday Samsung phone deals worth it?


Yes, the expected Black Friday deals on Samsung phones are certainly worth it! And knowing that Samsung itself is likely to launch its own discounts and offers when Black Friday closes in is a good sign - there are going to be more than enough great deals to take advantage of, even if you're too early or too late.

On top of Samsung's own offers, all the major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are likely to offer worthy Samsung phone deals when the shopping event starts. In addition, we'll have the best Samsung phone deals for you from all the major carriers too, since those are certainly also going join in on all the Black Friday fun, with their own attractive offers!

The Black Friday Samsung phone deals are not only worth it, but Black Friday is arguably the best time to buy a Samsung phone if you're looking to spend less money!

