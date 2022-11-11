Black Friday Galaxy deals: Save up to $1100 on a new Galaxy Z Fold 4!
Black Friday 2022 is basically here already - the biggest annual shopping event of them all! If you're planning on buying a new Samsung phone, or even several for the whole family, it only makes sense to do it during the peak of Black Friday, and save yourself a lot of money!
This year's Black Friday is set for on November 25, so bookmark this page and stick around, because we'll have the best Black Friday deals on Samsung phones for you right here! From all retailers! But yes, a lot of great early Black Friday deals on Samsung phones have already come out, so let's jump right into it!
Early Black Friday Samsung phone deals
Yes, we have them! Best Buy surprised us this year by offering early Black Friday deals on Samsung phones as early as a month ahead of the shopping event's November 25 date. And we're not talking about just any Samsung phones, but the Korean company's super exciting, latest foldables!
Not only that, but now Samsung has launched a wave of amazing early Black Friday deals on its best phones! Here they are, get 'em while they're hot...
Be sure to bookmark this page and check it periodically, because more early Black Friday deals on Samsung phones are definitely going to come out! And, of course, return on the day on the shopping event for the best, best ones!
What were the best Black Friday Samsung phone deals last year?
Last time around Samsung itself was first to drop some of the best Black Friday deals, on its cutting edge foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 no less! Both were up to $600 off and more, especially with trade-in, and came with free earbuds from the Samsung store. So for Black Friday 2022, we can be sure that the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will also get some great discounts, probably in advance of Black Friday too!
In addition to Samsung itself, the major US carriers also had Black Friday deals on Samsung's foldables. For example, you could get the Z Fold 3 for $500 with a new T-Mobile line.
On the previous Black Friday, you could also get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for up to $600 off with eligible trade-in from several retailers. Best Buy directly took $250 off the T-Mobile version of the S21 Ultra with activation.
Once again, this year we have deals for the newer S22 Ultra to look forward to! So it you want to get one of the best Samsung phones, and arguably one of the best Android phones in general, that comes with a stylus on top of all its other great features - stay tuned for Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deals, right here!
At the Samsung store the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was also price dropped, plus AT&T gave it for $300 off with activation too.
And the super trendy Galaxy Z Flip 3 enjoyed plenty of Black Friday discounts last year. Even after the shopping event was over, that phone was still a solid $249 off with an instant $100 rebate and free Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds.
The Galaxy S21 series enjoyed some great discounts too, such as $250 off for the S21+ at BestBuy (with T-Mobile activation). We also saw a number of Galaxy S20 deals for those looking for an older and more affordable flagship options, so in 2022, we should expect the same. Last but not least, a large variety of midrange Galaxy A series of phones were also discounted.
Where to find the best deals on Samsung phones during Black Friday?
You're there already - right here! Bookmark this page and stay tuned for the Black Friday shopping event, when we'll find all the best Samsung phone deals for you and put them right here! The particular retail stores we expect to offer the best Samsung phone deals on Black Friday are Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, but perhaps most notably - Samsung's own online store too!
In addition, as on every Black Friday, all the major phone carriers will certainly be offering some solid discounts and deals on Samsung phones too. We're talking just a few dollars per month with a contract, among other offers. Stay tuned!
When do Samsung phone deals start on Black Friday?
Knowing what we know from previous Black Friday shopping events, Samsung itself is likely to start offering smartphone deals about a week before Black Friday. This means we might have a selection of great early Samsung phone deals for you right here as early as November 18, so stay tuned!
Of course, the exact date of the Black Friday event is November 25, and that'll be when the real show starts! Any major retailer or carrier that didn't have early Black Friday Samsung phone deals is going to jump in on that day, so bookmark this page and be sure not to miss it! Some of the best deals will be on November 18, and will expire quite quickly if you're not fast enough!
Are Black Friday Samsung phone deals worth it?
Yes, the expected Black Friday deals on Samsung phones are certainly worth it! And knowing that Samsung itself is likely to launch its own discounts and offers when Black Friday closes in is a good sign - there are going to be more than enough great deals to take advantage of, even if you're too early or too late.
On top of Samsung's own offers, all the major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are likely to offer worthy Samsung phone deals when the shopping event starts. In addition, we'll have the best Samsung phone deals for you from all the major carriers too, since those are certainly also going join in on all the Black Friday fun, with their own attractive offers!
The Black Friday Samsung phone deals are not only worth it, but Black Friday is arguably the best time to buy a Samsung phone if you're looking to spend less money!
