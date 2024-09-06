





Both premium 2024 iPhone models will be officially unveiled on Monday, September 9th and a previously leaked schematic showed a bezel size of just 1.15mm for the iPhone 16 Pro Max . Samsung Display has admitted that it is working on a product that supports under-display cameras that remove all borders from a phone. This year, Apple is using a technology called Border Reduction Structure (BRS) to reduce the size of the bezels on its pricier handsets.













iPhone 15 Pro ; if Gurman is correct with his math skills, we could be looking at a bezel size between 1.3mm and 1.4mm for the iPhone 16 Pro . It should be pointed out that among journalists on the Apple beat, Gurman is considered to have some of the deepest sources inside Cupertino.

