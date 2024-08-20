Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Incredibly thin iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel is a sight to behold

By
0comments
Incredibly thin iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel is a sight to behold
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to have larger, 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, but not a much larger footprint compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. How?

Well, by thinning the display bezel to the greatest extent possible without affecting the screen performance. In fact, the iPhone 16 Pro series is said to possess the thinnest screen bezel of them all, at just over 1mm in width, even at the bottom where the display cables and circuitry are tucked in.

This 1.15mm bezel of the iPhone 16 Pro Max has now been visualized courtesy of a screen protector CAD schematics unearthed by Ice Universe that showcase how impossibly thin the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel will be.

Even the bottom iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel will be just over 1mm thin | Image credit – Ice Universe - Incredibly thin iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel is a sight to behold
Even the bottom iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel will be just over 1mm thin | Image credit – Ice Universe

Apple reportedly tasked its OLED display suppliers like Samsung to develop a truly bezel-less panel for future iPhones, and the managing director of Samsung Display largely confirmed that by saying that "Samsung Display is preparing an under-panel camera (UPC) and a zero-bezel concept product that completely removes the border itself." To achieve it, Samsung worked on the lamination and edge brightness aspects, as well as on miniaturizing the cable connector at the bottom.

The 1.15mm bezel of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will look noticeably thinner than the 50% wider bezel of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, so the upcoming 2024 iPhone flagship will look more elegant despite its larger display.

Whether it will also feel more elegant, remains to be heard when we do our review a few weeks from now. Granter, Apple will probably brag with the unlocking of "the thinnest bezel on a phone" achievement, and we will get extra screen area to browse or watch YouTube on. 

The Dynamic Island piercings will still stay, though, so the actual gain in display real estate could be minimal, and ergonomics might be affect from accidental touches going over the incredibly thin bezel, but at least the iPhone 16 Pro will look cooler.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless