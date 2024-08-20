Incredibly thin iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel is a sight to behold





iPhone 16 Pro series is said to possess the Well, by thinning the display bezel to the greatest extent possible without affecting the screen performance. In fact, theseries is said to possess the thinnest screen bezel of them all, at just over 1mm in width, even at the bottom where the display cables and circuitry are tucked in.





iPhone 16 Pro Max has now been visualized courtesy of a screen protector CAD schematics unearthed by iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel will be. This 1.15mm bezel of thehas now been visualized courtesy of a screen protector CAD schematics unearthed by Ice Universe that showcase how impossibly thin thebezel will be.









Samsung Display is preparing an under-panel camera (UPC) and a zero-bezel concept product that completely removes the border itself





The 1.15mm bezel of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will look noticeably thinner than the 50% wider bezel of the iPhone 15 Pro Max , so the upcoming 2024 iPhone flagship will look more elegant despite its larger display.





Whether it will also feel more elegant, remains to be heard when we do our review a few weeks from now. Granter, Apple will probably brag with the unlocking of "the thinnest bezel on a phone" achievement, and we will get extra screen area to browse or watch YouTube on.





The Dynamic Island piercings will still stay, though, so the actual gain in display real estate could be minimal, and ergonomics might be affect from accidental touches going over the incredibly thin bezel, but at least the iPhone 16 Pro will look cooler.

Apple reportedly tasked its OLED display suppliers like Samsung to develop a truly bezel-less panel for future iPhones, and the managing director of Samsung Display largely confirmed that by saying that "." To achieve it, Samsung worked on the lamination and edge brightness aspects, as well as on miniaturizing the cable connector at the bottom.