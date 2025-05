Apple is currently facing a very complex balancing act with very high stakes

Apple Park City store. | Image credit — Apple

Breaking down Apple's current troubles

One key area of concern involves tariffs and global trade . Apple expects tariffs to add significant costs, possibly around $900 million just in the current quarter. This financial pressure is a major reason why the company is speeding up plans to move manufacturing for some products, like iPhones bound for the U.S., out of China and into countries such as India and Vietnam. This is a major shift in its long-standing production strategy.At the same time, Apple's profitable App Store business is facing intense scrutiny from courts and regulators worldwide. A U.S. judge recently ruled that Apple must allow developers to link to external websites for payments without Apple taking a commission, a direct result of the legal fight with Epic Games. Similar actions and investigations are happening in Europe, Japan, and South Korea, putting pressure on Apple's control over its software ecosystem and the fees it charges.Beyond the App Store, Apple faces other serious legal threats. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a major antitrust lawsuit accusing Apple of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market through its control over the iPhone. There's also a separate ongoing legal case that could force Google to end its deal, reportedly worth billions annually, that makes Google the default search engine on iPhones and other Apple devices.On the technology side, Apple appears to be lagging behind rivals in the race for advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Competitors like Samsung and Google have been quicker to roll out impressive AI features that can create content or automate tasks on their smartphones. This perceived delay could make current iPhones seem less advanced and potentially impact the development and appeal of future Apple products, like rumored smart glasses.Apple is also facing difficulties in the important Chinese market. Sales growth has slowed down as local companies like Huawei and Xiaomi offer strong competition, often with popular features like foldable screens or advanced AI that Apple doesn't yet offer in the region. Apple must also carefully handle relationships between the U.S. and Chinese governments, especially as it moves production.