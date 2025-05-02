Apple just made a huge App Store rule change in the US
After a long legal battle, Apple’s fight with Epic Games – the company behind Fortnite – has wrapped up and Epic came out on top. A US court sided with Epic and told Apple it can’t block apps from offering links or buttons that send users to external websites for purchases. As a result, Apple is now changing how its App Store works in the US.
But Apple pushed back – it allowed linking out but still took a 27% cut and introduced pop-ups critics called “scare screens,” warning users about going outside Apple’s system.
That is all done now. This week’s ruling bans Apple from interfering with links, adding extra fees or scaring users off with warning messages. The court made it clear: Apple can’t limit developers’ ability to guide users toward third-party payment options.
The company says it will follow the order while it appeals, but for now, the rules are different – and developers finally get a little more freedom.
Actually, this might not be the only shakeup coming to the App Store in the US. Why? Because a new law could soon force Apple and Google to start carding users before they can even access their app stores.
Yep, a new bill called the App Store Accountability Act is on the way. If it makes it through Congress and gets signed into law, it would require users to verify their age before downloading any app. So, basically, app stores would need to check how old you are before letting you in – a major shift from how things work today.
Developers can now include links in their apps that take users outside the App Store to buy subscriptions or digital items directly – meaning they can skip Apple’s payment system. This shift follows a new update to the App Store Review Guidelines to comply with the court’s decision.
The App Review Guidelines have been updated for compliance with a United States court decision regarding buttons, external links and other calls to action in apps. These changes affect apps distributed on the United States storefront of the App Store, and are reflected in updates to Guidelines 3.1.1, 3.1.1(a), 3.1.3, and 3.1.3(a).
– Apple, May 2025
Epic’s lawsuit, filed back in 2020, challenged Apple’s tight grip on in-app purchases. In 2021, a judge granted an injunction that forced Apple to allow developers to redirect users to outside payment systems.
