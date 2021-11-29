Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 deals: offers available right now

Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 deals: offers available right now0
Cyber Monday is here, so you still have a chance to score a generous offer on tech, even though Black Friday offers have now expired. Walmart, as well as other big retailers, have now launched its Cyber Monday offers, so you might want to check them out for your favorite tech gadget.
Jump to:
- Cyber Monday deals on phones
- Cyber Monday deals on tablets and iPad
- Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches
- Cyber Monday deals on headphones and earbuds
Cyber Monday deals on phones
Currently, Walmart is offering $300 e-Gift card with the purchase of a phone from the new and almighty iPhone 13 series. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 pre-paid has also gotten a Cyber Monday deal. A pre-paid iPhone XR is also available with a discount.
On the Samsung Galaxy front, Walmart currently gives you a generous $500 e-Gift card with the purchase of the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3. Some pre-paid models by Samsung are also discounted for Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday deals on tablets and iPad
For Cyber Monday, Walmart is offering some nice discounts on a couple of Samsung tablets. The affordable Galaxy Tab A 8.0 has seen a $50 discount, making it cheaper than ever. The premium Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have seen a discount of $150. These deals include an S Pen, which is a pretty useful tool for Galaxy tablets. Unfortunately, no iPads are discounted at Walmart right now.
Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches
Apple's Watch 6 is seeing one of its lowest prices for Cyber Monday at Walmart. The wearable device is $100 off. The Fitbit Versa 2 and the Fitbit Sense are also discounted. The sports-oriented smartwatch is $81 off at Walmart Cyber Monday. Here are the smartwatch Cyber Monday deals at Walmart available right now.
Cyber Monday deals on headphones and earbuds
A bunch of headphones and earbuds have seen good Cyber Monday Walmart discounts. Samsung's Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds Pro have all seen discounts of up to 25%. Models from Bose and Sony are also discounted right now.
