Deals Cyber Monday

Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 deals: offers available right now

Iskra Petrova
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cyber Monday is here, so you still have a chance to score a generous offer on tech, even though Black Friday offers have now expired. Walmart, as well as other big retailers, have now launched its Cyber Monday offers, so you might want to check them out for your favorite tech gadget.

Jump to:

Cyber Monday deals on phones


Currently, Walmart is offering $300 e-Gift card with the purchase of a phone from the new and almighty iPhone 13 series. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 pre-paid has also gotten a Cyber Monday deal. A pre-paid iPhone XR is also available with a discount.

Apple iPhone 13

36 installments, + Special $300 eGift Card with purchase

Gift
$22 20 /mo
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPhone 13 mini

36 installments, + Special $300 eGift Card with purchase

Gift
$19 42 /mo
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPhone 11

Total Wireless Apple iPhone 11 Prepaid with 64GB

$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPhone XR

Pre-paid Straight Talk

$50 off (17%)
$249
$299
Buy at Walmart

On the Samsung Galaxy front, Walmart currently gives you a generous $500 e-Gift card with the purchase of the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3. Some pre-paid models by Samsung are also discounted for Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

(36 Installments) Special $500 eGift Card with purchase

Gift
$27 75 /mo
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy A21

Straight Talk Prepaid

$60 off (40%)
$89
$149
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Straight Talk - Prepaid Smartphone

$450 off (64%)
$249
$699
Buy at Walmart

Additionally, Walmart has some pre-paid deals on models by OnePlus and Motorola right now. The phones are budget-friendly models and are carrier-locked. The deals available right now are here:

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Metro by T-Mobile - Prepaid Smartphone

$90 off (48%)
$99
$189
Buy at Walmart

Motorola Moto G Play

Simple Mobile - Prepaid Smartphone

$24 off (24%)
$75 05
$99
Buy at Walmart

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2021)

Total Wireless - Prepaid Smartphone

$40 off (17%)
$199 99
$239 99
Buy at Walmart

Cyber Monday deals on tablets and iPad


For Cyber Monday, Walmart is offering some nice discounts on a couple of Samsung tablets. The affordable Galaxy Tab A 8.0 has seen a $50 discount, making it cheaper than ever. The premium Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have seen a discount of $150. These deals include an S Pen, which is a pretty useful tool for Galaxy tablets. Unfortunately, no iPads are discounted at Walmart right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

$50 off (34%)
$99
$149
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

with S Pen

$150 off (23%)
$499
$649
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

with S Pen

$150 off (18%)
$699
$849
Buy at Walmart

Cyber Monday deals on smartwatches


Apple's Watch 6 is seeing one of its lowest prices for Cyber Monday at Walmart. The wearable device is $100 off. The Fitbit Versa 2 and the Fitbit Sense are also discounted. The sports-oriented smartwatch is $81 off at Walmart Cyber Monday. Here are the smartwatch Cyber Monday deals at Walmart available right now.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

$99 off (25%)
$299 99
$399
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

$51 off (18%)
$229
$279 99
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 2

$81 off (40%)
$118 99
$199 95
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Sense

$99 off (33%)
$199 95
$298 95
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Luxe

Black

$49 off (33%)
$99 95
$148 95
Buy at Walmart

Cyber Monday deals on headphones and earbuds


A bunch of headphones and earbuds have seen good Cyber Monday Walmart discounts. Samsung's Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds Pro have all seen discounts of up to 25%. Models from Bose and Sony are also discounted right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

$30 off (20%)
$119 99
$149 99
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Walmart

Bose Sport Earbuds

$30 off (17%)
$149
$179
Buy at Walmart

Sony WF-1000XM4

$30 off (11%)
$248
$278
Buy at Walmart

Bose QuietComfort 45

$50 off (15%)
$279
$329
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Out of Stock

$79
$149
Expired

