Best Black Friday tablet deals: Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9, Pixel Tablet, OnePlus Pad and more





Furthermore, we're constantly on the lookout for awesome promos, and we're keeping this article up to date, so be sure to bookmark this page and visit it regularly if you don't find a deal that piques your interest.



Some of the top tablet sales right now include the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage, discounted by $300, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB of storage, on sale for $150 off, and the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock, marked down by $140.









Top 3 early Black Friday tablet deals

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $300 this Black Friday! Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage at a hefty $300 Black Friday discount, allowing you to score one for just under $620. The tablet offers fast performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is great for work. In addition, it boasts a beautiful 11-inch display that delivers an incredible watching experience. Act fast and save today! $300 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 256GB: Save $200! Get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 256GB of storage for $200 off its price on Amazon. The tablet delivers fast performance thanks to its capable Exynos 1380 chipset. In addition, it comes equipped with a 12.4-inch display, which delivers a great watching experience without breaking the bank. Act fast and save while you can! $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Tablet without Charging Speaker Dock: Save $120! Amazon is also selling the the Pixel Tablet without an included Charging Speaker Dock. Right now, you can save $120 on this model and score one for just under $280. $120 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

















Black Friday iPad deals





Apple's iPads don't usually receive massive discounts during Black Friday, but you can still snag one for less than usual. For instance, you can save $100 on the new 13-inch iPad Air (M2).





Apple iPad (10th Generation) 256GB: Now $70 OFF on Amazon! The iPad 10 is on sale for Black Friday. The tablet can be yours for $70 off, which means you can get it for just under $430. It's great value for money, as its A14 Bionic chip still offers good performance. It also comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, which delivers a good watching experience for the price. Don't wait and save while you can! $70 off (14%) Buy at Amazon iPad Mini 6 256GBр WiFi + Cellular: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! The iPad Mini 6 with 256GB of storage and cellular connectivity is on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Boasting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, this compact fella offers speedy performance and is great for work. In addition, its 8.3-inch display is perfect for streaming content. And with dimensions of 7.69 x 5.31 x 0.25 inches, the slate is lightweight and easy to carry around. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Save $100! Amazon is also selling the 13-inch M2-powered iPad Air at an 13% discount, cutting $100 off the tablet's usual price. Go for this one if you want a device with a bigger display and incredible performance but don't want to break the bank on an iPad Pro. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon









Black Friday deals on Samsung tablets





Black Friday offers on Lenovo tablets







Lenovo tablets are always among the slates that see sweet price cuts during Black Friday. Check out the best Black Friday Lenovo Tab deals below.





Lenovo Tab Plus 2024 128GB: Save $55! Amazon is offering a sweet $55 discount on the budget Lenovo Tab Plus 2024 with 128GB of storage. This allows you to score this entertainment device for less than $250. The slate packs an 11.5-inch LCD display with 2K resolution and four powerful JBL speakers. Don't hesitate and save on this bad boy today! $55 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M11: Save $70! For Black Friday, Amazon slashes the price of the Lenovo Tab M11 by $70. With this discount, you can snag a unit for just under $160, turning it into a no-miss entertainment tablet for the whole family. $70 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M9 2023: Save $50! The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is currently $50 off at Amazon for Black Friday. The slate is quite affordable to begin with, but it's definitely a much more attractive option with this Black Friday deal! Don't miss out. $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon









Black Friday offers on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets







Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets rank among the best slates on the market. Their main selling point is that they run on Windows and can essentially replace your laptop when used with a keyboard. The best part is that they’re also among the slates that receive sweet Black Friday discounts. We found a few sweet Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro promos that we think are worth checking out.



Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition, 2024): Save $321! The latest Microsoft Surface Pro is now sweetly discounted for Black Friday, available for $321 off its price. Boasting a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, this 13-inch tablet can handle any task and is a top choice for a workhorse slate. Act fast and save while you can! $321 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Save $96! The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is also available at a sweet early Black Friday discount, and it can be yours for $96 off its price. This fella is still worth the money, boasting solid performance and a PC-like experience for less than usual. It's a great choice if you need a tablet for work or school. $96 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





Black Friday deals on the OnePlus Pad and Pixel Tablet





If you're a OnePlus fan, you're likely eyeing either the OnePlus Pad or the latest OnePlus Pad 2. The good news is that both are sweetly discounted on Amazon for Black Friday. In addition, both versions of the Pixel Tablet are on sale as well, so you can save on Google's slate instead if you want to complete your Pixel ecosystem.





OnePlus Pad: Save $128! Grab the OnePlus Pad for $128 off its price on Amazon and get this capable slate for just under $352. With its fast performance, beautiful display, and good battery life, the OnePlus Pad ranks among the top tablets on the market. Don't waste time and save on one ahead of Black Friday today! $128 off (27%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 2: Save $70! The latest and greatest OnePlus Pad 2 is discounted by $70 on Amazon for Black Friday. This means you can get one for under $480 with this offer. The slate comes with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and is powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Thanks to this hardware, OnePlus' latest tablet delivers top-notch performance without breaking the bank. Act fast and save while you can! $70 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: Save $140! The Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is currently $140 off on Amazon for Black Friday. The tablet boasts a good performance thanks to its Tensor G2 chipset. It's great value for money, so act fast and save while you can! $140 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Tablet without Charging Speaker Dock: Save $140! Amazon is also selling the the Pixel Tablet with 256GB of storage but without an included Charging Speaker Dock. Right now, you can save $140 on this model and score one for just under $360. $140 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





Black Friday deals on Amazon Fire tablets



Amazon's Fire slates may not be among the best tablets on the market, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth buying. In fact, they are some of the top tablets for entertainment on a budget. Furthermore, they become an absolute steal when heavily discounted.

Fire HD 8 (2024): Save 45%! The all-new Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage is currently on sale for a whopping 45% off on Amazon. That means you can grab one for just under $55, a real steal. While it's not a powerhouse, this bad boy features an 8-inch HD display, perfect for watching movies and TV series on the go without breaking the bank. $45 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11, 128GB: Save $120! This limited-time offer at Amazon brings the Fire Max 11 with 128GB of storage to its best price! This is the model without lockscreen ads. Get yours before it's too late and save $120 on your budget-friendly tablet for the whole family. $120 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB: Save 53%! The Fire HD 10 with 64GB of storage is currently on sale for 53% off its price for Black Friday. This is a good choice if you want an entertainment device that doesn't break the bank. That said, this is a limited-time offer, so you should hurry if you want to get one. $95 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





