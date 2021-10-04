



The Sonos One and Sonos One SL are examples of the Wi-Fi-only enabled wireless speakers from the company. Now, a missing Bluetooth connectivity feature might sound like a bad thing at first, but for indoors and at home Wi-Fi is arguably the better option.



Wi-Fi connectivity offers a much more reliable connection. Oh, and do you know those annoying times when you are rocking to your favorite track through your bluetooth speaker, but you get a call, so the whole thing gets paused and ruins your vibe? Well, with a Wi-Fi connection that does not happen. The music doesn’t stop even if you decide to play other media on your phone.

Sonos One





The Sonos One is the entry-level wireless smart speaker from Sonos, and it is perfect for small to medium spaces. Its retail price is about $220, but last year it was seen going down with $40-$50. We expect similar price drops this year as well, which will easily make it one of the best Sonos wireless speaker Black Friday 2021 deals.





Sonos One SL





The Sonos One SL looks almost exactly the same as the Sonos One. Its body and size are the same, and so are the internals, sound, and features. The sole difference between the Sonos One and the Sonos One SL is that the latter does not have voice control.



While it lacks voice control, the Sonos One SL does come at a cheaper price for $200. It might not have microphones, but it works perfectly as a rear speaker in combination with one of the TV soundbars Sonos offers.



Judging by previous years, the One SL seems to get similar discounts to the One, meaning somewhere around $40-$50. This makes it one of the best Sonos wireless speaker Black Friday deals, especially if you buy two of them to go together with that TV soundbar.





Sonos Move and Sonos Roam deals





The Sonos Move and Sonos Roam are the two options that offer Bluetooth connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi. In other words, these are the best options for you if you are looking for something more portable. However, the Move and Roam differentiate from each other when it comes to use-case scenarios.

Sonos Move





The Sonos Move, for example, is the bigger one of the pair. It is mostly designed as a Sonos One that also has Bluetooth, is more durable, and has a battery that can last for quite a bit. Its bulkier design is more suited for carrying it from room to room or taking it on a long trip with you.



You can get the Sonos Move for its retail price of $400, ooor - you can get it through one of the best Sonos wireless speaker Black Friday 2021 deals. Last year the Move got discounted as low as $300, and we expect nothing less this year, so keep an eye out.





Sonos Roam





The Sonos Roam is exactly what you would expect when you hear the words “portable Bluetooth speaker”. In fact, it is even better than that because it comes with the same Wi-Fi connectivity as the rest of the Sonos products and can intuitively swap between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as you move from outside to inside.



The Roam is not only the most portable but also the most affordable wireless speaker that Sonos offers, coming at $180. Now, since the Sonos Roam came out just this April in 2021, we don’t have any insight on any previous Black Friday deals. However, the Roam may get at least $20 off of its retail price during Black Friday in 2021.





