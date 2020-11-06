Best iPhone 12 Pro deals at Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T

What's more certain than the release of a new iPhone in Fall? Very few things! And each Apple release unleashes a wave of people eager to upgrade their old iPhones with the latest and greatest Apple has to offer. The new iPhone 12 Pro is not a very compelling offer if you're using one of the 11 Pro models, but for every other iPhone users, the upgrades it's packing are quite enticing. But the iPhone 12 Pro is also expensive, so getting a good deal for it is very important. This is what we're here to help with!





The iPhone is the most popular smartphone there is and it makes sense that every carrier and retailer would sell it. But that creates a problem of having too many options to choose from. In reality, however, most users will likely look to their carrier of choice for their next iPhone, especially if the two-year contract they signed when buying the last one is about to expire. So, let's first take a look at what the big three have to offer.





Best Verizon iPhone 12 Pro deals





Buy one iPhone 12 Pro, get one free





The best deal Verizon has for the iPhone 12 Pro right now is to give you one for free or save you $1,000 on another iPhone. Of course, things aren't that simple. You have to sign a contract (for either 24 of 30 months) for the first iPhone 12 Pro and open a new line for the second device with an Unlimited plan as well. After that, $33.33 or $41.66 (depending on the contract length) will be credited to your account each month over the length of the contract, totalling $1000 (or $999.99 to be exact).





Similar offers are available that will save you instead $800 or $400, depending on the plans and the devices you choose.





Get up to $440 off of iPhone 12 Pro with trade-in













Best T-Mobile iPhone 12 Pro deals





Save $950 when you trade in a qualifying iPhone





The best savings option T-Mobile has to go with the iPhone 12 Pro right now is to pay you a good amount of money for your old iPhone. Unfortunately, the maximum of $950 is only applicable for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS Max . If you have the 64GB version of the iPhone XS Max, the deal is actually quite good. For just $50, you're getting an upgrade in basically every aspect besides the slightly smaller screen.





But even if you don't have one of those two phones, T-Mobile's trade-in offers are higher than usual for other models as well, here's the breakdown:

To save $830: iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus To save $530: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE 2nd gen

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE 2nd gen To save $380: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE To save $230: iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4, iPhone 3 GS, iPhone 3G, iPhone 1st gen













Best AT&T iPhone 12 Pro deals





Get up to $800 off with eligible trade in





AT&T's best deal for a new iPhone 12 Pro also includes trading in your old phone. The carrier will pay you up to $800 depending on your device. To qualify for the discount, the phone you're trading in should be one of the following and be valued above $95 after you answer the questions for its condition.

Apple: 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Samsung: A71, A71 5G, Fold, Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9+ Duos, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Note9, Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G

A71, A71 5G, Fold, Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9+ Duos, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Note9, Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G Google: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LG: V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ 5G

V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ 5G OTHER: Asus Rog Phone2, moto razr, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro

As you can see, there are some phones that are worth a lot less than $800, like the Galaxy S9, for example, so you can take advantage of this offer quite easily.





It's worth noting, that opening a new line and activating an unlimited data plan is also a requirement for the deal.









