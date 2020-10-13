The best iPhone 12 price and deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T

















The Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini have the most 5G bands of any phone





That little factoid that Apple touts in the press release may be behind the more expensive iPhone 12 and 12 mini prices. After all, if you buy an iPhone on T-Mobile , Verizon, or AT&T, it only needs to support their peculiar low-, mod- or high-band mmWave 5G network, but the unlocked iPhone 12 has to support most global 5G frequencies.





Those extra 5G antennas all around the phone, as well as the modem interference filters don't come cheap, so what are the US carrier prices for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini then?









Apple iPhone 12/mini pricing, deals and availability on Verizon





With its cute mmWave 5G network, Verizon wasn't really a contender in nationwide coverage compared to T-Mobile but it certainly made it up in speed. Now, however, together with the iPhone 12, it announced availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in 55 more cities, 43 stadiums and arenas, and seven airports, making its "5G Nationwide service" available to more than 200 million people in 1,800 cities in the US.



Verizon iPhone 12/mini prices are as follows:



iPhone 12 mini starts at $29.16 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $699.99 retail)

iPhone 12 starts at $33.33 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $799.99 retail)

iPhone 12 Pro starts at $41.66 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $999.99 retail)

iPhone 12 Pro max starts at $45.83 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $1,099.99 retail) off $799 Apple iPhone 12 Switch and get iPhone 12 on us. With select trade-in and unlimited plan. Buy at Verizon

Verizon iPhone 12/mini deals list:



Get an iPhone 12 for as low as free when you switch to Verizon, trade-in select smartphones and sign up for a select Unlimited plan.

Existing customers can get an iPhone 12 model for as low as $15 a month on Verizon Device Payment with a select unlimited plan, when you trade in select phones. Existing iPhone 8 or iPhone 8+ customers can save $250 when you trade-in and purchase a new iPhone 12 online on a select Unlimited plan.

Apple Music, with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics, is currently included, at no additional cost, in Get More Unlimited. And for those choosing Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Start Unlimited, you can still get six months of Apple Music free.

Apple iPhone 12/mini T-Mobile promos









T-Mobile is now as generous as AT&T or Verizon, and will sell you the iPhone 12 mini at a $30 discount compared to the full $729 price for the unlocked model, but only if you get it from Apple. Otherwise, the iPhone 12/mini prices on T-Mobile are as follows:





iPhone 12 mini from $24.37 a month for 30 months, or $729 before trade-in

iPhone 12 from $27.67 a month for 30 months, or $829 before trade-in







Get 2 iPhone 12 Pros AND 2 new lines of unlimited 5G data for just $100/month on Essentials and trading in two eligible devices.

Get up to $850 off any new iPhone 12 series (that’s a free iPhone 12!) with bill credits when adding a line and trading or turning in an eligible device.

Get up to HALF OFF the iPhone 12 Pro with bill credits when trading or turning in an eligible device…or up to $500 off any new iPhone 12 series.

Plus, customers who have been with T-Mobile, including Sprint, for 5+ years can get $200 off any new iPhone when they trade or turn in any active iPhone on an eligible plan. This can be combined with the $500 off deal. Still, at T-Mobile, new and existing customers can choose from a few nice iPhone 12/mini deals:

No more embarrassing retweets like this one for Apple:





Apple iPhone 12 deal at Target









Get up to $250 bill credit when porting in to AT&T and purchasing a smartphone on an AT&T installment plan at Target. This is on top of AT&T's $800 off iPhone 12 offer with qualified trade-in that can be as low as $95 yet the offer drops to $700 on 11/6 when the $250 bill credit one becomes active. Still a good deal, though, and similar to the one Costco offers.