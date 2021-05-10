Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2021: what to expect

Preslav Kateliev
By Preslav Kateliev
May 10, 2021, 8:49 AM
Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2021: what to expect
Amazon's Prime Day is fast approaching, with the date now confirmed to be some time in July. As always, we are expecting tons of discounts, flash deals, and a crazy shopping spree. To add to the frenzy, competing storefronts also hold their own shopping events around Prime Day to keep themselves in the race.

With that said, if you've been holding out on buying an iPad, Prime Day is one of the best times in the year to look for one, since this is when most deals are likely to come up.

Amazon Prime Day discounts are only available for Prime members. Check out the following article if you are not sure if Prime membership is worth it.

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals


Apple just announced a new generation of iPad Pros, but we wouldn't hold our breath to see them discounted any time soon. However, there are some very, very nice models from 2020 that will definitely pop up in some form of a deal or another. These are:

  • iPad Pro 11 (2020) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)
  • iPad Air (2020)
  • iPad (2020)

Clean and brand-new iPads usually drop by as much as $50. The highest drop we saw last year was $100 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro — that's about 10% off, but it's still a bit pricey. But we've also seen the base iPad 10.2 drop from $329 to $299 — a nice 15% drop that opens some room for you to get an extra accessory with your brand-new tablet.

As for the more expensive models, we just might get some good deals on the 2020 Pro iPads. Right now, we can find a new iPad Pro 11 (2020) for $690 and a refurbished iPad Pro 12.9 for $859. Thing is, on Prime Day, some refurbished units get a further price cut, so that may be a deal brewing there (as long as there are units left). You can put the savings towards a refurbished Magic Keyboard (which currently runs for about $190 on Amazon) and you can get a full set to complete your iPad-laptop hybrid for about the same price as a new iPad Pro out of the Apple Store.

Some words on the iPad Air (2020) — we can't see any offers right now. But, we'd like to bring your attention to this — there are still renewed units of the iPad Pro (2018) floating around. It basically looks the same, with the exception that the Pro has slightly thinner bezels. The iPad Pro (2018)'s processor is an Apple A12X Bionic, the iPad Air (2020) has an A14 Bionic. The latter is sli-i-ightly more powerful, but in general — both iPads are on the same level. Here's the catch — the iPad Pro (2018) has a 120 Hz screen and a stronger GPU.

In other words: if you don't mind refurbished, think about getting an iPad Pro (2018) instead of an iPad Air (2020). You just might grab yourself a steal.

Read more on this topic: iPad buying guide

Best Buy iPad deals on Prime Day


Best Buy likes to keep its head on the game and is always ready to meet competitors' prices and deal campaigns. As it is right now, Best Buy is running an Apple Shopping Event where both the iPad Pro 11 (2020) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) are $100 off. To top it off, you get 6 months of Apple Music for free, which is another $60 value right there. If we were to wager a guess, we'd say we will get similar discounts on Prime Day. But hey, if you don't want to wait — here are the deals:


Target iPad deals on Prime Day


Target's "anti-Prime Day" event is called Deal Days — 48 hours of discounts and flash sales on tech products and house appliances. Last year, we didn't see a lot of Apple discounts there, but fingers crossed, we might this time. Keep your eyes on this section.

Walmart iPad deals on Prime Day


Walmart too likes to throw its hat in the ring around Prime Day times. However, like others, it doesn't see a dip in Apple product prices, specifically. None the less, we will keep our eyes peeled and update this section as soon as information is available. Right now, Walmart sells the base iPad 32 GB for $30 off, making it a $299 steal. Well... as long as you can work with the limited storage option.

More surprises?


We are sure other stores might also join in the fun. So, stay tuned!

