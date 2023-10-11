Last chance on Prime Day Headphone deals: excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 for $100 off!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Day two of Amazon Prime Day in October is here, which means you still have some time left to pull the trigger on many incredible Prime Day phone deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals and Prime Day speaker deals.
With excellent earbuds — from Apple's AirPods Pro to Sennheiser's Momentums 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — and great discounts on over-ear headphones, you can find a gem of a deal here. Sony over-the-ear headphones have just received some amazing up to $150 discounts! Beats by Dre does not stay behind as we see some amazing deals on Beats Studio Pro as well.
And now, we you can grab a pair of Sony's premium cans for $100 off — the last-gen Sony WH-1000XM4 may not have a glamorous name, but they offer a pristine sound, excellent noise cancelation, and very comfortable fit.
Whether you are an audio fan or shopping for a gift for one — these are the best-sounding earphones, at the best prices we've seen in a while! Check out the top deals we have gathered for you all in one place!
Top 3 headphone deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023
Prime day Earbuds deals
We are seeing discounts ranging from 10% to 57% on many earbuds during Amazon Prime Day in October. You can save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II which is quite the sweet deal, but that is not all. If you are looking for new earbuds, and want the quality sound but are on a budget, now is the time to shop.
And sure, one of the best choices when it comes to sound quality at a low price is JBL. JBL earbuds are now also seeing discounts of up to $50, which for otherwise under $100 earbuds is definitely a good deal. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is also seeing sweet discounts while the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is almost half price.
If you are a Sony fan, Amazon Prime Day in October will not leave you unsatisfied, as Sony earbuds are also receiving pretty generous discounts. And that is not all! Beats Studio Buds are now available with a 40% discount during the event! Oh, and let's not forget the AirPods! AirPods (2nd Generation) is now seeing a 31% discount!
Prime Day Bluetooth headphone deals
Earbuds are great, but they aren't for everyone. Fortunately for you, you can score savings in the 30-40% range on brand-new awesome-sounding headphones during Amazon Prime Day in October.
One of the most exciting promotions we came across on the last Prime Day event was for Sony's WH-1000XM4, which saw a tempting 29% price cut. Amazon also offered its successor, the WH-1000XM5, for $72 less than its regular price. Bose's QuietComfort 45 and Headphones 700 also received exciting discounts of $100 and $80, respectively.
Now, you can also score big savings on more budget-friendly headphones from JBL, Bose, and more. You can get the JBL Tune 660NC for $50 less than usual. If you want to get more expensive once, fear not, as Sony, Apple, and Beats by Dre also have some great deals. The Sony WH-XB910N is now seeing an amazing $132 discount!
If you are an Apple fan, you should know that the AirPods Max is now seeing a pretty nice discount as well. Beats Studio Pro is also part of the mix, as it is now almost half the price than usual.
