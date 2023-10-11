Last chance on Prime Day Headphone deals: excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 for $100 off!

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals
Day two of Amazon Prime Day in October is here, which means you still have some time left to pull the trigger on many incredible Prime Day phone deals, Prime Day smartwatch deals and Prime Day speaker deals.

With excellent earbuds — from Apple's AirPods Pro to Sennheiser's Momentums 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — and great discounts on over-ear headphones, you can find a gem of a deal here. Sony over-the-ear headphones have just received some amazing up to $150 discounts! Beats by Dre does not stay behind as we see some amazing deals on Beats Studio Pro as well.

And now, we you can grab a pair of Sony's premium cans for $100 off — the last-gen Sony WH-1000XM4 may not have a glamorous name, but they offer a pristine sound, excellent noise cancelation, and very comfortable fit.

Whether you are an audio fan or shopping for a gift for one — these are the best-sounding earphones, at the best prices we've seen in a while! Check out the top deals we have gathered for you all in one place! 

Top 3 headphone deals on Amazon Prime Day in October 2023


Sennheiser Momentum 3 $138 OFF!

Sennheiser's audio mastery shines in these elegant earbuds. A perfect blend of style and sound, they boast an impressive 28 hours of battery life with the case.
$138 off (49%)
$142 45
$279 95
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45: Save $100!

The Bose QuietComfort 45, renowned among audiophiles, is now an even sweeter deal with a $100 discount. Perfect for those seeking wireless over-ears with top-notch noise cancellation.
$100 off (30%)
$229
$329
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $100!

Seize the Sony WH-1000XM4 on Amazon and enjoy a $100 discount. These headphones, known for exceptional sound and ANC, are a true bargain at this price.
$100 off (29%)
$248
$348
Buy at Amazon


Jump to: 


Prime day Earbuds deals 


We are seeing discounts ranging from 10% to 57% on many earbuds during Amazon Prime Day in October. You can save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II which is quite the sweet deal, but that is not all. If you are looking for new earbuds, and want the quality sound but are on a budget, now is the time to shop. 

And sure, one of the best choices when it comes to sound quality at a low price is JBL. JBL earbuds are now also seeing discounts of up to $50, which for otherwise under $100 earbuds is definitely a good deal. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is also seeing sweet discounts while the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is almost half price. 

If you are a Sony fan, Amazon Prime Day in October will not leave you unsatisfied, as Sony earbuds are also receiving pretty generous discounts. And that is not all! Beats Studio Buds are now available with a 40% discount during the event! Oh, and let's not forget the AirPods! AirPods (2nd Generation) is now seeing a 31% discount!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Save $100 now!

Snag the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on Amazon and enjoy a $100 discount! Renowned for outstanding Bose sound and noise cancellation, act fast to seize this offer!
$100 off (33%)
$199
$299
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune Flex: Save $50!

Grab a pair of JBL Tune Flex at a $50 discount. These compact earbuds pack a punch with 32 hours of battery life, ANC, water-resistance, and JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound powered by 12 mm drivers.
$50 off (50%)
$49 95
$99 95
Buy at Amazon

JBLTune Buds: Save $50!

Seize JBL Tune Buds at a $50 discount for a sleek, discreet design—sacrificing stems and water resistance. Enjoy up to 48 hours of battery life, ANC, and JBL Pure Bass Sound delivered by 10 mm drivers.
$50 off (50%)
$49 95
$99 95
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with 54% discount

This offer is for the international version of the excellent Galaxy Buds 2. There should be no problem with connectivity, but the standard 1-year warranty will probably not be valid with them. However, Amazon generously offers a 30-day warranty and free return, to give you peace of mind. Still, a nice deal with 54% discount!
$76 off (54%)
$63 99
$139 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM5 with a 7% discount

With tight-fitting memory foam tips, excellent noise cancelation, and Sony's pristine sound, with 360 Reality Audio support, the WF-1000XM5 delivers powerful sound that can be customized to your taste.
$22 off (7%)
$278
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S with 36% discount on Amazon

Own these Sony truly wireless earbuds with Noise Canceling at a 36% discount! Smart features and adaptive settings learn from your behavior, ensuring the perfect sound for every moment.
$72 off (36%)
$128
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-C700N sees a 27% discount on Amazon

The Sony WF-C700N are a more affordable entry into the Sony sound experience. With 360 Reality Audio, noise cancelation, and up to 15 hours of battery life with quick charging. They can now be yours with a 27% discount!
$32 off (27%)
$88
$119 99
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds are now 40% off on Amazon

Beats Studio Buds are compatible with Apple & Android, come in a variety of vibrant and fun colors, and have a compact case that can give you up to 24 hours of listening time. With Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range with fewer dropouts and active noise cancelation.
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 95
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $19 less on Amazon

Apple's 3rd gen AirPods, featuring Spatial Audio, are now an ideal choice for budget-conscious users and those preferring non-in-ear buds. Enjoy an open and balanced sound, coupled with a comfortable fit for most users.
$19 off (11%)
$149 99
$169
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with sweet 31% discount

AirPods (2nd Generation) may be a bit old, but they used to be the top earbuds in their prime. And they still deliver good sound and multi-device connectivity if you are in the Apple ecosystem. These are with the Lightning charging case (and no wireless charging).
$40 off (31%)
$89
$129
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Bluetooth headphone deals


Earbuds are great, but they aren't for everyone. Fortunately for you, you can score savings in the 30-40% range on brand-new awesome-sounding headphones during Amazon Prime Day in October. 

One of the most exciting promotions we came across on the last Prime Day event was for Sony's WH-1000XM4, which saw a tempting 29% price cut. Amazon also offered its successor, the WH-1000XM5, for $72 less than its regular price. Bose's QuietComfort 45 and Headphones 700 also received exciting discounts of $100 and $80, respectively.
 
Now, you can also score big savings on more budget-friendly headphones from JBL, Bose, and more. You can get the JBL Tune 660NC for $50 less than usual. If you want to get more expensive once, fear not, as Sony, Apple, and Beats by Dre also have some great deals. The Sony WH-XB910N is now seeing an amazing $132 discount! 

If you are an Apple fan, you should know that the AirPods Max is now seeing a pretty nice discount as well. Beats Studio Pro is also part of the mix, as it is now almost half the price than usual. 

Bose QuietComfort 45: Save $100!

The Bose QuietComfort 45, renowned among audiophiles, is now an even sweeter deal with a $100 discount. Perfect for those seeking wireless over-ears with top-notch noise cancellation.
$100 off (30%)
$229
$329
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT: Now 50% OFF on Amazon!

Snag the JBL Tune 510BT on Amazon, now $25 off its original price. With impressive sound quality, these headphones are a true steal at this discounted rate.
$25 off (50%)
$24 95
$49 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 660NC: Save $41!

Grab the JBL Tune 660NC on Amazon and save $41! With up to 55 hours of battery life, ANC, and JBL's signature Pure Bass sound, these headphones offer a powerful and enduring audio experience at a low price.
$41 off (41%)
$59
$99 95
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max with 13% discount on Amazon

Apple's top-tier over-ear headphones, featuring Active Noise Cancelation, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio, remain unmatched. Priced at $480, they are a rare deal, especially for users with multiple Apple devices seeking the best in wireless audio.
$69 off (13%)
$479 99
$549
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro can be yours for $170 less

Snatch the Beats Studio Pro for a sweet Prime Day deal, now $170 off the regular price! Experience rich, immersive sound for music and calls—a deal too good to miss!
$170 off (49%)
$179 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N: Save $52!

Grab the Sony WH-CH720N on Amazon and enjoy a $52 discount. Sony's lightest wireless headphones ever, offering a perfect blend of comfort and savings.
$52 off (35%)
$98
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $100!

Seize the Sony WH-1000XM4 on Amazon and enjoy a $100 discount. These headphones, known for exceptional sound and ANC, are a true bargain at this price.
$100 off (29%)
$248
$348
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-XB910N: Save $132!

Snag the Sony WH-XB910N on Amazon and save $132. These headphones offer fantastic sound, with a delightful emphasis on bass. Don't miss out on this impressive deal!
$132 off (53%)
$118
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Make sure to check our other Prime Day buying guides too:

