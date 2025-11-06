Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Apple Watch Ultra 2 price plunges on Amazon, brightly outshining its successor

The smartwatch is full of features and is unmissable right now. Save while the deal lasts!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals Wearables Apple Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
View now at Amazon
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may have gotten its first major price cut on Amazon, but if you don’t feel like spending around $700 on a new smartwatch, you may want to check out Amazon’s offer on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 instead.

Right now, the model with a black titanium case and dark green Alpine Loop is selling at a massive $150 discount at the e-commerce giant. This lets you get Apple’s former top-of-the-line smartwatch for just under $650 instead of splurging the full $800.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (19%)
Amazon is offering the tough-as-nails Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $150 off its price, dropping it below $650. The watch is full of features, has a durable design, is a no-brainer at its current price. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon


You may want to hurry up, though. While the deal has been available for a few weeks now and we don’t expect it to end soon, there isn’t exactly a timer showing how much longer it’ll last. You never know when someone at Amazon might decide to return the smartwatch to its usual price. And believe us, you don’t want to miss out on this awesome promo.

Sure, we agree that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is far from affordable even at its current price on Amazon, but the value it offers is really hard to beat.

For instance, it runs on watchOS, which means it’s loaded with features, and you can even download third-party apps directly from the App Store. Since it was made for the outdoors, it’s also tough as nails, boasting a titanium case and a sapphire glass screen.

Speaking of the display, it can get extremely bright — up to 3,000 nits — allowing you to see everything even in direct sunlight. And don’t worry, it has a water resistance rating of 100 meters, and it is approved for recreational scuba dives of up to 40 meters (about 130 feet), so you’ll be able to use it as a dive computer once summer comes back again.

Of course, as a premium Apple Watch, it also packs all the health-tracking features you’d expect to find on such a timepiece. It can measure your heart rate and stress, track your sleep, as well as take ECG readings. It also supports blood oxygen tracking and temperature sensing. It also comes with key safety features like crash and fall detection.

Now add a 564mAh battery that offers up to two to three days of usage on a single charge, and you’ve got an absolute powerhouse for less than $650. So, if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out—save while you can!

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless