Apple Watch Ultra 2 price plunges on Amazon, brightly outshining its successor
The smartwatch is full of features and is unmissable right now. Save while the deal lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 may have gotten its first major price cut on Amazon, but if you don’t feel like spending around $700 on a new smartwatch, you may want to check out Amazon’s offer on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 instead.The
Right now, the model with a black titanium case and dark green Alpine Loop is selling at a massive $150 discount at the e-commerce giant. This lets you get Apple’s former top-of-the-line smartwatch for just under $650 instead of splurging the full $800.
You may want to hurry up, though. While the deal has been available for a few weeks now and we don’t expect it to end soon, there isn’t exactly a timer showing how much longer it’ll last. You never know when someone at Amazon might decide to return the smartwatch to its usual price. And believe us, you don’t want to miss out on this awesome promo.
Sure, we agree that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is far from affordable even at its current price on Amazon, but the value it offers is really hard to beat.
Speaking of the display, it can get extremely bright — up to 3,000 nits — allowing you to see everything even in direct sunlight. And don’t worry, it has a water resistance rating of 100 meters, and it is approved for recreational scuba dives of up to 40 meters (about 130 feet), so you’ll be able to use it as a dive computer once summer comes back again.
Of course, as a premium Apple Watch, it also packs all the health-tracking features you’d expect to find on such a timepiece. It can measure your heart rate and stress, track your sleep, as well as take ECG readings. It also supports blood oxygen tracking and temperature sensing. It also comes with key safety features like crash and fall detection.
Now add a 564mAh battery that offers up to two to three days of usage on a single charge, and you’ve got an absolute powerhouse for less than $650. So, if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out—save while you can!
Right now, the model with a black titanium case and dark green Alpine Loop is selling at a massive $150 discount at the e-commerce giant. This lets you get Apple’s former top-of-the-line smartwatch for just under $650 instead of splurging the full $800.
You may want to hurry up, though. While the deal has been available for a few weeks now and we don’t expect it to end soon, there isn’t exactly a timer showing how much longer it’ll last. You never know when someone at Amazon might decide to return the smartwatch to its usual price. And believe us, you don’t want to miss out on this awesome promo.
Sure, we agree that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is far from affordable even at its current price on Amazon, but the value it offers is really hard to beat.
For instance, it runs on watchOS, which means it’s loaded with features, and you can even download third-party apps directly from the App Store. Since it was made for the outdoors, it’s also tough as nails, boasting a titanium case and a sapphire glass screen.
Speaking of the display, it can get extremely bright — up to 3,000 nits — allowing you to see everything even in direct sunlight. And don’t worry, it has a water resistance rating of 100 meters, and it is approved for recreational scuba dives of up to 40 meters (about 130 feet), so you’ll be able to use it as a dive computer once summer comes back again.
Of course, as a premium Apple Watch, it also packs all the health-tracking features you’d expect to find on such a timepiece. It can measure your heart rate and stress, track your sleep, as well as take ECG readings. It also supports blood oxygen tracking and temperature sensing. It also comes with key safety features like crash and fall detection.
Now add a 564mAh battery that offers up to two to three days of usage on a single charge, and you’ve got an absolute powerhouse for less than $650. So, if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out—save while you can!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: