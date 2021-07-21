Best foldable phones to buy in 2021

Here are the best foldable phones in 2021.

Recommended

Motorola Razr 5G - Flip phones are back

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G - Samsung's flipping good idea

Technically a foldable:

Microsoft Surface Duo - The small surface laptop



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

8.8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The Good Head-turning, bragging-rights form factor used for added multitasking value

Keeps the small-to-big foldable phones' promise thanks to the large Cover Display

Smooth scrolling and interface on the first foldable 120Hz display

Very usable with one hand on the go when closed

Smooth performance

Great selfie pictures and video taken with the main camera

Excellent stereo speakers

Excellent display replacement warranty with the free Galaxy Z Premier service

Smooth, noiseless hinge movement The Bad More expensive than the OG Fold with twice less base storage

Still a thick and heavy phone to carry around, especially with a case on

Squished and tiny keyboard on the narrow cover screen

Taking selfies with the main camera could be less convoluted a process

8K video-capable processor but no camera resolution to support it

Subpar camera performance in low light

Battery life takes a hit if you are mainly using the foldable screen

A lot of apps are not optimized for the main display's squarish aspect ratio

We’ll start with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. This specimen is of great interest to most of us since it’s what most people imagined we’d use a foldable phone for - screen real estate. And real estate it does well. The phone was released in 2020 and it’s rather thick and heavy but it has to be because when you unfold it, you can see all that thickness evaporate in favor of a massive 7.6-inch display. The phone follows a book design, meaning that the display folds in and is protected from the outside where you’ll find another screen which is rather useful if you don’t really want to unfold this big boy. And on the topic of unfolding, this particular model sports Samsung's new upgraded hinge design which should protect against dust and debris. We’ll start with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. This specimen is of great interest to most of us since it’s what most people imagined we’d use a foldable phone for - screen real estate. And real estate it does well. The phone was released in 2020 and it’s rather thick and heavy but it has to be because when you unfold it, you can see all that thickness evaporate in favor of a massive 7.6-inch display. The phone follows a book design, meaning that the display folds in and is protected from the outside where you’ll find another screen which is rather useful if you don’t really want to unfold this big boy. And on the topic of unfolding, this particular model sports Samsung's new upgraded hinge design which should protect against dust and debris.



There are of course more reasons to like this phone, from its flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC to its multiple camera system capable of video up to 4K at 60fps. Not to mention the fact that the There are of course more reasons to like this phone, from its flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC to its multiple camera system capable of video up to 4K at 60fps. Not to mention the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 ’s display is also AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz and gorgeous colors but besides that, Samsung has improved the foldable display by including a very thin glass layer on it which might not be noticeable, but it still manages to give that extra bit of protection, the upgraded hinge also helps with keeping dust out.



It’s also good to keep your eyes peeled since we are rumored to have an “Unpacked” event revealing the new



Huawei Mate X2

8.8 Huawei Mate X2 The Good The best displays and holding ergonomics on a foldable phone

Greatly improved apps support, including fintech and banking

The best camera kit on a foldable phone

Sturdy build quality and 'barely there' crease

Quality selfies with the main camera set

Hot-swappable dual SIM 5G

Very good stereo audio and call quality

Very fast 30-minute charging

Record low screen reflections make for excellent outdoor visibility The Bad Expensive and hard to get

Some Google apps and services aren't supported natively



Even if Huawei was banned from dealing with the US, that still doesn’t stop them from making impressive devices. One such device is their foldable Mate X2. Much like the Z Fold 2, it folds towards the inside and boasts a large tablet-like screen. When folded, you’ll find a glass-covered display on the outside which is 6.45 inches and when you unfold the phone, it spreads its inside screen to 8 inches.



The technology of this display is OLED much like on the rest of the foldable devices so colors won’t disappoint and it boasts a refresh rate of 90Hz which is cool. There is a drawback to this device though. Since this is a Huawei device, it does not have support for Google Play services which can be a nuisance if you’re used to that ecosystem.

But besides that, this device is running with a Kirin 9000 SoC which would make it quite a good performer and you get a camera system capable of video recording up to 4K at 60fps. It's honestly quite good.



It’s also good to keep your eyes peeled since we are rumored to have an “Unpacked” event revealing the new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 this August. We do wonder what they’ll look like but we’ll leave that for the coming months.Even if Huawei was banned from dealing with the US, that still doesn’t stop them from making impressive devices. One such device is their foldable Mate X2. Much like the Z Fold 2, it folds towards the inside and boasts a large tablet-like screen. When folded, you’ll find a glass-covered display on the outside which is 6.45 inches and when you unfold the phone, it spreads its inside screen to 8 inches.The technology of this display is OLED much like on the rest of the foldable devices so colors won’t disappoint and it boasts a refresh rate of 90Hz which is cool. There is a drawback to this device though. Since this is a Huawei device, it does not have support for Google Play services which can be a nuisance if you’re used to that ecosystem.But besides that, this device is running with a Kirin 9000 SoC which would make it quite a good performer and you get a camera system capable of video recording up to 4K at 60fps. It's honestly quite good.

The Honorable Mentions

Motorola Razr 5G





4.5 Motorola razr (2020) The Good Compact design

Useful external display

Good battery life The Bad Poor gaming performance

Creaky, squeaky hinge

Slippery design with too much plastic

Just one camera

Image quality not befitting a $1399 phone

Inconvenient rear fingerprint scanner

Connectivity issues





So now we move on to the Motorola Razr 5G which sports a different ideology for what a foldable phone is. This one folds like a flip phone and we think that’s pretty cool. It might not sport a massive display but the tall 6.2 -inch screen is pretty cool by itself.





There is also this weird chin on the bottom which we kind of dig since it sits flush when you do the satisfying slap to close your phone. Additionally, if you just wanted to check the time or see if you have any messages, there is an external 2.7 inch OLED display to tell you the time and sеe your notifications. But we should add that this same chin is also a slight pain. When we covered it with a hand, we regularly dropped our Wi-Fi connection which is something you don't want to see on any phone.



Camera-wise you’re getting a rather capable phone with the ability to record up to 4K at 30fps, it's certainly not as great as the rest of the phones in this lineup, but it should do the job. Performance-wise, this device is weaker than the Z Fold 2 since it sports a Snapdragon 765G and if that wasn't enough, it also thermal throttles to oblivion leaving you with no power for games and the like. As you might’ve guessed, this isn’t a flagship phone spec wise and even if the design is supposed to carry it into that title we'd still stay a bit away from it.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G But Motorola is not the only one to include a flip phone-like design.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Display 6.7 inches

2636 x 1080 pixels Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

10 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

8GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 3300 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs





Samsung has its own dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. It is, as you might have noticed, the same yet different phone. Once again, you have an external 1.1 inch OLED display and an internal folded display coming in at 6.7 inches, but we’d like to add that this phone should have a sturdier foldable display since it has a very thin layer of glass much like on the Z Fold 2 and the same upgraded hinge design. And yet, when we used it, we have found that the small gap left when closing it is quite annoying since it does let in dust and everything else that lives on your couch.



At least it also comes with the top-of-the-line, at least when it was released, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a camera system capable of video recording up to 4K at 60fps. It’s honestly a step better than the At least it also comes with the top-of-the-line, at least when it was released, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a camera system capable of video recording up to 4K at 60fps. It’s honestly a step better than the Razr , especially if you consider the fact that it’s cheaper coming in at around $1199 versus the $1399 price tag of the Razr. But we'd still avoid it in favor of the Z Fold 2 since that one has at least a better hinge design.





Technically a foldable phone





Microsoft Surface Duo





Microsoft Surface Duo Display 8.1 inches

2700 x 1800 pixels Camera 11 MP (Single camera)

Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 3577 mAh OS Android 10

View full specs





The Surface Duo takes notes mostly from the 2in1 laptop designs that Microsoft is used to. Here’s what we mean.



The device has two 5.6 inch AMOLED displays. Together, they boast a size of The device has two 5.6 inch AMOLED displays. Together, they boast a size of 8.1 inches and since they’re separate screens, they are actually covered by conventional glass. Honestly, this makes the Surface Duo the easiest foldable to recommend as a daily, simply because you wouldn’t have to worry about its screen getting many scratches and whatnot.





But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, what about performance? Well, it’s actually not bad. The Duo comes equipped with a Snapdragon 855 which is now 2 generations behind the most powerful phones of 2021 but, for the average user, this is good enough.



Still, we won’t try and persuade you on how good this device is because it’s more of an acquired taste. Kind of like, if you wanted 2 phones merged into one. And it definitely has its drawbacks. The speakers on it sound tinny and the camera is well, average at best. It's really not something that you'll remember this phone for. And since it doesn't really have a folding screen, we're going to have to say that it's technically foldable.



So this has been a quick cover of the best foldable phones out now which you can daily. We are kind of more inclined to use the So this has been a quick cover of the best foldable phones out now which you can daily. We are kind of more inclined to use the Z Fold 2 since it is the most solid out of the bunch while also being a true foldable but if we had to choose something more innovative or fun the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is quite the cool little device since it unfolds to a decently sized phone while also bringing back that sweet sweet nostalgia.



