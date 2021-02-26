Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Best deals this week: iPhone 12 Pro Max BOGO, $200 AirPods Pro, 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra, and more

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 05, 2021, 11:07 AM
Last week was Galaxy Week, and the world's biggest phone maker offered plenty of unprecedented deals and trade-in promos but fret not, as you can still score deals on Samsung phones going into this weekend.

Samsung Galaxy phone deals


Samsung has upped its $85 instant discount on the Galaxy S21+ to $150 this week, and its deals can be combined with generous trade-in offers. Meanwhile, the "at least $200 off" deal for the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Best Buy came back, so you can score a 512-gigger for $1180 without activation.


Walmart, Amazon, Woot deals


Amazon is still running its up to $200 off promo on the whole Galaxy S21 family, plus you can score a number of lesser phones for cheap this week. Costco, in particular, has a generous $300 card for you for the privilege to activate your own device on T-Mobile.


Carriers phone deals


We've already covered the best iPhone 12 Pro Max or Galaxy S21 deals on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, and there are several new ones for you to check out over the weekend, too:

