Best deals this week: iPhone 12 Pro Max BOGO, $200 AirPods Pro, 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra, and more
Samsung Galaxy phone deals
Samsung has upped its $85 instant discount on the Galaxy S21+ to $150 this week, and its deals can be combined with generous trade-in offers. Meanwhile, the "at least $200 off" deal for the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Best Buy came back, so you can score a 512-gigger for $1180 without activation.
Walmart, Amazon, Woot deals
Amazon is still running its up to $200 off promo on the whole Galaxy S21 family, plus you can score a number of lesser phones for cheap this week. Costco, in particular, has a generous $300 card for you for the privilege to activate your own device on T-Mobile.
Carriers phone deals
We've already covered the best iPhone 12 Pro Max or Galaxy S21 deals on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, and there are several new ones for you to check out over the weekend, too:
- Verizon iPhone 12 Pro Max BOGO
- 35% OFF Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Boost
- 40% off Samsung Galaxy A21 at Boost
- Straight Talk prepaid Samsung Galaxy A51 for $199
- Visible OnePlus 8 for $249 (phone and 2 months of service for $449 - $200 prepaid Master Card)