Weekly deals roundup: Save big on the Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021), and more
If you are in the market for a new awesome smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or a pair of great-sounding earbuds, you are in luck. At the moment, you can get a top-tier phone at a bonkers discount, a smartwatch full of features also with a massive saving, or a pair of great-sounding earbuds for way, way less than usual. In other words, we have gathered a lot of crazy discounts here, so let's stop wasting time and see the best deals this week.
As you can see, you can now score a massive $200 saving on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23+. While it's smaller than the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra and doesn't feature an S Pen, the phone comes with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers a lot for its price.
Want an awesome pair of earbuds to complement your brand-new Galaxy S23+ or just to enjoy one incredible listening experience every time you put them in your ears? Well, you can get Samsung's best Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, at a mental 50% discount. That's $115 saved if you take advantage of this deal.
It appears Best Buy is pretty generous on two amazing OnePlus phones this week. You can get the latest and greatest OnePlus 11 for just $599.99, which is $200 below the phone's usual price. If you want to get a nice phone for even less than that, you can go for the 256GB OnePlus 10T, which can be yours for just $399.99, a sweet $300 off the phone's standard price. However, we must also mention that both deals require carrier activation.
As the name suggests, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is made with runners in mind. The watch is packed with features and can now be yours for $145 less, which is incredible. That said, if you are really serious about your running, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 945 Bundle, which includes a Forerunner 945 GPS Watch, an HRM Tri monitor, and an HRM-Swim monitor, and it's currently $330 off.
In case you are team Pixel, you will be happy to learn that the Google Pixel Buds Pro, the best Pixel Buds out there, are currently on sale at a nice 30% discount. Another amazing pair of earbuds worth considering is the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, which is also on sale for 36% below their price. And those planning their next beach party can take advantage of Amazon's amazing offer on the Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker and grab one with a sweet $152 discount.
Here are the top 3 deals of the week
If you want a new tablet, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) mobile powerhouse with a truly incredible $408 discount from Woot. With 8GB of RAM, an Apple M1 processor under the hood, and a Liquid Retina display, this bad boy can be your new workhorse tablet and entertainment device.
Other amazing smartphone deals you can take advantage of right now
A few incredible deals on tablets as well
If you want an awesome new iPad, you can also consider snagging an Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) from Amazon, where the tablet is currently available for $99 off its price. Amazon is also selling the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $40 less, which means you can save on a new stylus as well. In case you want more of a Desktop experience, you can go for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 instead, which is currently a whopping $269 off on Amazon.
Want a smartwatch? Check out these awesome smartwatch deals!
A few nice deals on earbuds and a Bluetooth speaker
