Weekly deals roundup: Save big on the Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021), and more

If you are in the market for a new awesome smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or a pair of great-sounding earbuds, you are in luck. At the moment, you can get a top-tier phone at a bonkers discount, a smartwatch full of features also with a massive saving, or a pair of great-sounding earbuds for way, way less than usual. In other words, we have gathered a lot of crazy discounts here, so let's stop wasting time and see the best deals this week.

Here are the top 3 deals of the week


Samsung Galaxy S23+

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro 2: Now 50% OFF on Amazon!

Super capable, ultra stylish and with a long-lasting battery, this pair of earbuds will deliver exceptional ANC (active noise canceling) for the moments you want to enjoy some violin sonatas, as well as solid bass for the fans of electronic music and hip-hop. 50% off is too much of a temptation to resist, so get them while you can!
$115 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Four Stereo Speakers, 12 + 10MP Rear-Facing Cameras, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Silver and Space Gray Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, Apple Smart Folio Included
$408 off (35%)
$769 99
$1178
Buy at Woot

As you can see, you can now score a massive $200 saving on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23+. While it's smaller than the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra and doesn't feature an S Pen, the phone comes with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers a lot for its price.

Want an awesome pair of earbuds to complement your brand-new Galaxy S23+ or just to enjoy one incredible listening experience every time you put them in your ears? Well, you can get Samsung's best Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, at a mental 50% discount. That's $115 saved if you take advantage of this deal.

If you want a new tablet, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) mobile powerhouse with a truly incredible $408 discount from Woot. With 8GB of RAM, an Apple M1 processor under the hood, and a Liquid Retina display, this bad boy can be your new workhorse tablet and entertainment device.

Other amazing smartphone deals you can take advantage of right now


Get the OnePlus 11 and save big at Best Buy with activation today

OnePlus' breathtaking flagship phone of 2023 can now be yours at Best Buy with an incredible $200 discount. The phone is available with 256GB of storage. The offer only applies if you activate today. The OnePlus 11 is sold with a carrier plan by AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Trading in an eligible device allows you to save even more.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $300 on the OnePlus 10T 5G (16GB+256GB)

Get the OnePlus 10T for just $399. Carrier activation is required.
$300 off (43%)
$399
$699
Buy at BestBuy

It appears Best Buy is pretty generous on two amazing OnePlus phones this week. You can get the latest and greatest OnePlus 11 for just $599.99, which is $200 below the phone's usual price. If you want to get a nice phone for even less than that, you can go for the 256GB OnePlus 10T, which can be yours for just $399.99, a sweet $300 off the phone's standard price. However, we must also mention that both deals require carrier activation.

A few incredible deals on tablets as well


Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 256GB: Save $99!

Get the 256GB option of the iPad Air 2022 from Amazon and save $99 in the process. The tablet has awesome performance, and it is great that it can now be yours for less.
$99 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): Save $40!

Get the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) from Amazon and save $40in the process. This is one of the best accessories for your new iPad Air.
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: still available at $269 off its price tag on Amazon

The fantastic Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is up for grabs at a lower price on Amazon. The tablet features the 12th gen Intel Evo i5 processor to facilitate multitasking. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Get it in the Platinum color and enjoy your savings.
$269 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

If you want an awesome new iPad, you can also consider snagging an Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) from Amazon, where the tablet is currently available for $99 off its price. Amazon is also selling the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $40 less, which means you can save on a new stylus as well. In case you want more of a Desktop experience, you can go for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 instead, which is currently a whopping $269 off on Amazon.

Want a smartwatch? Check out these awesome smartwatch deals!


Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Style: $145 off for this champion!

Get this smooth and stylish Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Style while it's hot, and while it's discounted. If you've desired to go out for a run without your phone, but you simply can't function without music, this is the device for you. This wearable lets you store and play your favorite tunes, while keeping full record of your activity, wellness and workouts.
$145 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 945 Bundle

Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music, 1.2-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Garmin Coach, VO2 Max, Full-Color Mapping, ClimbPro, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Women's Health Tracking, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 DX Lens, Blue Silicone Strap, HRM-Swim Monitor and HRM Tri Monitor Included
$330 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is made with runners in mind. The watch is packed with features and can now be yours for $145 less, which is incredible. That said, if you are really serious about your running, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 945 Bundle, which includes a Forerunner 945 GPS Watch, an HRM Tri monitor, and an HRM-Swim monitor, and it's currently $330 off.

A few nice deals on earbuds and a Bluetooth speaker


Google Pixel Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Colors
$61 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds

Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Superior Sound Powered by TrueResponse Transducer and aptX Adaptive Technology, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case
$130 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XG300: Now 43% OFF on Amazon!

Get the Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker for $152 OFF its regular price on Amazon. This speaker offers loud sound, comes with a high water-resistance rating, and is perfect for parties by the beach or pool.
$152 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

In case you are team Pixel, you will be happy to learn that the Google Pixel Buds Pro, the best Pixel Buds out there, are currently on sale at a nice 30% discount. Another amazing pair of earbuds worth considering is the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3, which is also on sale for 36% below their price. And those planning their next beach party can take advantage of Amazon's amazing offer on the Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker and grab one with a sweet $152 discount.

