Best Buy's website suggests that a new iPhone will be introduced today

Earlier this year Apple unveiled the iPhone SE (2020) with a design that copies the iPhone 8 right down to the 4.7-inch LCD display and the 750 x 1334 resolution. The device features a rear 12MP camera and a 7MP FaceTime camera in front. Apple has placed a A13 Bionic chip inside giving the iPhone SE (2020), a nice upgrade from the A11 Bionic that powers the iPhone 8. One drawback is the small 1821mAh battery that comes with the iPhone 8 and remains on the iPhone SE (2020).











We would imagine that the iPhone SE Plus will look like the iPhone 8 Plus with its 5.5-inch LCD display carrying a 1080 x 1920 (FHD) resolution. Similar to what we might see with the fourth-generation iPad Air expected to be unveiled today, the iPhone SE Plus could be equipped with a fingerprint sensor integrated with a side mounted power button. However, the placeholder that was used with the listing appears to show cutouts for a notch and a Touch ID/Home button. Having to use a placeholder is one clue revealing that you shouldn't expect to see the phone introduced today.