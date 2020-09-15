Best Buy's website suggests that a new iPhone will be introduced today
Even though Apple isn't expected to unveil any new iPhone models today during its "Time Flies" event, Best Buy thinks otherwise. On the big box retailer's website today (via AppleInsider)a screen protector for the iPhone SE Plus surfaced. The accessory is produced by BestBuy's own in-house Insignia brand and is listed at $14.99. According to TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, such a device isn't expected to see the light of day until early next year.
Earlier this year Apple unveiled the iPhone SE (2020) with a design that copies the iPhone 8 right down to the 4.7-inch LCD display and the 750 x 1334 resolution. The device features a rear 12MP camera and a 7MP FaceTime camera in front. Apple has placed a A13 Bionic chip inside giving the iPhone SE (2020), a nice upgrade from the A11 Bionic that powers the iPhone 8. One drawback is the small 1821mAh battery that comes with the iPhone 8 and remains on the iPhone SE (2020).
We would imagine that the iPhone SE Plus will look like the iPhone 8 Plus with its 5.5-inch LCD display carrying a 1080 x 1920 (FHD) resolution. Similar to what we might see with the fourth-generation iPad Air expected to be unveiled today, the iPhone SE Plus could be equipped with a fingerprint sensor integrated with a side mounted power button. However, the placeholder that was used with the listing appears to show cutouts for a notch and a Touch ID/Home button. Having to use a placeholder is one clue revealing that you shouldn't expect to see the phone introduced today.
Besides the fourth-generation iPad Air and a new budget iPad, we should see Apple introduce the Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch today, possibly a lower-priced Apple Watch SE, and other new products. The virtual event will kick off at 10 am Pacific Time and 1pm Eastern Time.