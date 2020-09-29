Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed









Believe it or not, now there are three places you can get the 6.5-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse from at no cost, as Best Buy lets Sprint subscribers bring the $700 MSRP all the way down to $0 with little to no effort. We're looking at a pretty straightforward installment plan promotion here, merely requiring you to add a new line of service to an existing account or open a new one altogether.









Now, we know what you're thinking, and yes, you're absolutely right. Sprint is no longer a thing , so you'll basically sign up for a two-year T-Mobile "contract" if you take advantage of this killer Best Buy deal. The defunct Magenta-owned operator will give you the $700 discount in the form of 24 monthly bill credits of $29.17 a pop, and no, you don't need to trade anything in or port in an existing phone number from a T-Mo-rivaling carrier.





You can even choose from a grand total of three paint jobs (Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender), with built-in support for the "Un-carrier's" low and mid-band 5G speeds , as well as a decent 6 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space in tow, not to mention a remarkably large 4,500mAh battery.





The flat 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is also remarkably smooth, thanks to its advanced 120Hz refresh rate technology, while the triple rear-facing camera system is... at the very least respectable, including a 12MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. A definite bargain at $600 or $700, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is truly irresistible at $0.



