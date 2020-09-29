Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
T-Mobile Sprint Samsung Android Deals 5G

Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 29, 2020, 4:15 AM
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Technically priced at a reasonable $700, the newest member of Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20 5G family incredibly received a $100 discount with no strings attached before actually being officially announced.

Best Buy and Amazon then quickly joined B&H Photo Video in selling the unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a phenomenal $600, while T-Mobile and AT&T jumped at the opportunity to further sweeten the deal under certain specific conditions.

Believe it or not, now there are three places you can get the 6.5-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse from at no cost, as Best Buy lets Sprint subscribers bring the $700 MSRP all the way down to $0 with little to no effort. We're looking at a pretty straightforward installment plan promotion here, merely requiring you to add a new line of service to an existing account or open a new one altogether.


Now, we know what you're thinking, and yes, you're absolutely right. Sprint is no longer a thing, so you'll basically sign up for a two-year T-Mobile "contract" if you take advantage of this killer Best Buy deal. The defunct Magenta-owned operator will give you the $700 discount in the form of 24 monthly bill credits of $29.17 a pop, and no, you don't need to trade anything in or port in an existing phone number from a T-Mo-rivaling carrier.

You can even choose from a grand total of three paint jobs (Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender), with built-in support for the "Un-carrier's" low and mid-band 5G speeds, as well as a decent 6 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space in tow, not to mention a remarkably large 4,500mAh battery.

The flat 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is also remarkably smooth, thanks to its advanced 120Hz refresh rate technology, while the triple rear-facing camera system is... at the very least respectable, including a 12MP primary shooter, 8MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. A definite bargain at $600 or $700, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is truly irresistible at $0.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs
$730 $699 Galaxy S20 FE
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? The best early deals
Popular stories
Amazon has every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model on sale at a nice discount
Popular stories
The Amazon Prime Day 2020 October date is official, check out the early deals
Popular stories
Amazon deal can save you approximately 40% off of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Popular stories
Save a whopping $150 on Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless headphones at Target
Popular stories
Last chance: Grab a heavily discounted Google Pixel 4 XL from Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
iOS 14 guide: Here's how to change the icons on your iPhone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless