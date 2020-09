Snag a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for free from T-Mobile

Samsung introduced a cheaper Galaxy S20 today and the phone is already on sale at just about every major US retailer. Although the Galaxy S20 FE 5G's recommended retail price is $700, you can easily find it for just $600.However, T-Mobile has an unbeatable deal that lets customers snag a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G starting September 25. The only requirement to get the smartphone for free with 24 monthly bill credits is to add a new line or switch to T-Mobile.If you're not willing to do either of those two things, you can still get $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or any of the latest Samsung 5G flagships with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device.You can get the Galaxy S20 FE in three color options: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavander. Also, the 5G smartphone will be available for purchase from select Metro stores in Cloud Navy on October 2.Here is a quick rundown of what you'll get if you decide to go for the Galaxy S20 FE: 5G connectivity, 6.5-inch display, 32-megapixel selfie snapper, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Android 10, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.