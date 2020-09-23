Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
T-Mobile Samsung Android Deals 5G

Snag a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for free from T-Mobile

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 23, 2020, 3:04 PM
Snag a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for free from T-Mobile
Samsung introduced a cheaper Galaxy S20 today and the phone is already on sale at just about every major US retailer. Although the Galaxy S20 FE 5G's recommended retail price is $700, you can easily find it for just $600.

However, T-Mobile has an unbeatable deal that lets customers snag a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G starting September 25. The only requirement to get the smartphone for free with 24 monthly bill credits is to add a new line or switch to T-Mobile.

If you're not willing to do either of those two things, you can still get $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or any of the latest Samsung 5G flagships with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device.

You can get the Galaxy S20 FE in three color options: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavander. Also, the 5G smartphone will be available for purchase from select Metro stores in Cloud Navy on October 2.

Here is a quick rundown of what you'll get if you decide to go for the Galaxy S20 FE: 5G connectivity, 6.5-inch display, 32-megapixel selfie snapper, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Android 10, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs
$699 Galaxy S20 FE
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Snag a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for free from T-Mobile
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is already up for pre-order at an incredible price
Popular stories
The hot new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a whole bunch of crazy early discounts
Popular stories
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Date, best deals, and all we know so far
Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2020 finally has a start date
Popular stories
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets a huge discount on eBay

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless