Snag a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for free from T-Mobile
If you're not willing to do either of those two things, you can still get $500 off a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or any of the latest Samsung 5G flagships with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device.
You can get the Galaxy S20 FE in three color options: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavander. Also, the 5G smartphone will be available for purchase from select Metro stores in Cloud Navy on October 2.
Here is a quick rundown of what you'll get if you decide to go for the Galaxy S20 FE: 5G connectivity, 6.5-inch display, 32-megapixel selfie snapper, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Android 10, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.