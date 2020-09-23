AT&T's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal is even better than T-Mobile's
We reported earlier today about T-Mobile's “unbeatable” Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal that allows customers to get it for free with 24 monthly bill credits when they add a new line. As it happens, AT&T has an even better deal, not only for new customers but also for those who already use its services.
For a limited time, both new and existing customers who trade in an eligible device can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for free (up to $700 off), if they purchase it on a 30-month 0% APR installment plan and either add a line or upgrade an existing line on an unlimited wireless plan. Keep in mind that trade-in must be in good condition w/min. $60 trade-in value.
AT&T's deal is available starting September 24 when pre-orders kick-off and continues when the phone becomes available online and in AT&T retail stores on October 2. Just like T-Mobile, AT&T lets you choose from three color options: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender.