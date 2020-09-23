Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

AT&T Samsung Android Deals 5G

AT&T's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal is even better than T-Mobile's

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 23, 2020, 10:41 PM
AT&amp;T's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal is even better than T-Mobile's
Now that Samsung has taken the wraps off its cheaper 5G flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, just about every major carrier in the US has come out with enticing deals that bring its price down.

We reported earlier today about T-Mobile's “unbeatable” Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal that allows customers to get it for free with 24 monthly bill credits when they add a new line. As it happens, AT&T has an even better deal, not only for new customers but also for those who already use its services.

For a limited time, both new and existing customers who trade in an eligible device can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for free (up to $700 off), if they purchase it on a 30-month 0% APR installment plan and either add a line or upgrade an existing line on an unlimited wireless plan. Keep in mind that trade-in must be in good condition w/min. $60 trade-in value.

AT&T's deal is available starting September 24 when pre-orders kick-off and continues when the phone becomes available online and in AT&T retail stores on October 2. Just like T-Mobile, AT&T lets you choose from three color options: Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE View Full specs
$699 Galaxy S20 FE
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

