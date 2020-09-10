T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8

More precisely, by partnering with Ericsson and creating a " 16-layer multi-user multi-input multi-output (MU-MIMO) demonstration ," T-Mobile managed to hit 5.6Gbps 5G throughput on just one channel, split between eight devices.





That's one of the big 5G network promises - the ability to hook up much more 5G-enabled devices to one and the same tower or base station, and all of them enjoying blazing fast speeds, virtually eliminating the dreaded network congestion and gridlock at peak times or events.





There's still a lot of work to do for T-Mobile to fully integrate Sprint's network, but the mid-band it acquired with the merger, is already paying off, it seems: