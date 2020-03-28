T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Motorola Samsung iOS Apple Android Deals Google

All of Best Buy's phones (with plans) come with a $50 e-gift card this weekend only

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 28, 2020, 8:45 AM
In addition to killing more than 28,000 people worldwide (and counting), the coronavirus pandemic is threatening entire economies, already pushing the number of US citizens filing for unemployment this week to unprecedented levels.

Obviously, that means pretty much everyone is looking to keep non-essential expenses to a minimum these days, including things like smartphones. With the global market undoubtedly headed for a record decline in the next few months, it shouldn't come as a surprise that device manufacturers and major retailers are willing to do whatever it takes to keep their sales alive.

To that end, Best Buy has just kicked off a rather unusual promotion, offering a free $50 e-gift card with your phone of choice. Every single model from every single brand is eligible for this killer new deal set to expire on Sunday, the only condition being that you need to activate your brand-new handset upfront on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

Check out the deals here 



Because both prepaid and unlocked devices are excluded from this limited-time promo, you'll have to sign up to a monthly installment plan, but otherwise, there are no special requirements or restrictions to take into consideration. The greatest thing is that you can combine the freebie with those massive discounts often provided by Best Buy on the most popular phones with plans out there to maximize your savings.

For instance, the Galaxy S20 5G qualifies for the aforementioned $50 digital coupon even if you get it for free with a device payment plan and a new Sprint line of service or new account altogether. Other excellent bargains currently sold alongside a neat e-gift card include a $400 and up Sprint-locked Galaxy S20 Ultra, an iPhone XS Max for Verizon fetching as little as $500, a Galaxy Note 10+ starting at $600 overall, the $240 and up Google Pixel 3a XL, a Verizon-exclusive Moto Z4 priced at a measly $140, and the big-battery $60 Moto G7 Power.

The $50 Best Buy e-gift card will be automatically added to your cart if you hurry, and naturally, a valid e-mail address is required to fulfil a claim. You should expect to receive the discount (which can be used towards future purchases) after your "eligible product" is "received, shipped, or picked up in store", although the latter option actually doesn't apply right now for pretty obvious reasons

It's also obvious that 50 bucks is not a lot of money for people directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19, but it's definitely better than nothing and it's something Best Buy rarely offers with so few restrictions.

