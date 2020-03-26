iOS Android Coronavirus

Initial impact of coronavirus on the smartphone industry is clear but there’s more to come

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Mar 26, 2020, 4:03 AM
Initial impact of coronavirus on the smartphone industry is clear but there’s more to come
The coronavirus outbreak is moving across the world like an avalanche. Factories shutting down turned to stores closing and eventually whole cities going into lock-down. It was inevitable that this will impact the economy but now we have some more data about how bad the drop actually was.

The research agency Counterpoint has shared some data with Reuters about how bad February was for the smartphone industry. The verdict? A 14% drop in sales globally. While that probably isn’t as bad as you expected, keep in mind that the data is for February when most of the world was still doing business as usual. If we look only at China, the drop there was a lot more significant -- 38% lower compared to February 2019.

March will likely be significantly worse as now in most of Europe, the US and India, retail stores are closed down. While e-commerce is still going strong, people’s income is taking a hit due to the countermeasures and most of them will likely avoid needless expenses like upgrading to a new phone.

Even if there is demand, smartphone manufacturers might be unable to meet it. Factories that assemble smartphones in China are starting to ramp up production but now part suppliers in other countries are temporarily closing down shop. Needless to say, if even one component is missing, complete units can’t be assembled and production grinds to a halt.

The situation is highly unpredictable and rumors are changing narratives day by day. Q1 reports will start coming out in early April and if one thing is certain, it’s that they won’t bring good news.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Watch the Huawei P40 series launch event livestream here
Watch the Huawei P40 series launch event livestream here
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Apple drops iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with some great features and bug fixes
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless