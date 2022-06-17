Best Buy launches awesome Apple flash sale on the iPhone 13 series, iPad, Apple Watch, and more

With that being said, let's jump into the best Apple deals Best Buy is currently running right now.







iPhone and iPad Best Buy deals





AT&T iPhone 13 Pro Max WAS $1099.99 NOW $999.99 SAVE $100 with new line AT&T is the most generous of the carriers offering Best Buy deals right now. With same-day activation and new line (or account), you can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB for just $999, which is $100 off its retail price. The offer is available if you chose to go for an installment plan with AT&T or if you chose to pay at one go. $100 off (9%) $999 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Verizon/ T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro Max WAS $1099.99 NOW $1044.99 SAVE $55 Verizon is now offering the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a $55 discount (it requires you to activate the phone today). The same offer is also available for the T-Mobile version, and you also get a $55 discount with same-day activation. $55 off (5%) $1044 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy AT&T iPhone 13 Pro WAS $999.99 NOW $899.99 SAVE $100 with new line If you want to get a new line or account with AT&T, you can now save $100 on the iPhone 13 Pro. The offer is valid with an installment plan and with a one-time payment. If you don't want a new line with AT&T, you can still get $55 off the iPhone 13 Pro. $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Verizon/T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro WAS $999.99 NOW $944.99 SAVE $55 Verizon and T-Mobile, on the other hand, have a $55 discount on the iPhone 13 Pro. Again, the discount is applied for one-time payments as well as installment plan with one of those two carriers. $55 off (5%) $944 99 $999 90 Buy at BestBuy AT&T iPhone 13 WAS $799.99 NOW $699.99 SAVE $100 with new line The same attractive offer as the Pro and Pro Max is available for the base iPhone 13 model at AT&T as well. A new line or account with the carrier helps you save $100, while without a new line, you can save $55. $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Verizon/T-Mobile iPhone 13 WAS $799.99 NOW $744.99 SAVE $55 You can now save $55 on the iPhone 13 for Verizon or T-Mobile with Best Buy's flash sale. On Verizon, you can only get this phone with an installment plan, while T-Mo offers both a one-time payment and installment deals. $55 off (7%) $744 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile iPhone 13 mini WAS $699.99 NOW $664.99 SAVE $35 For the smallest of the iPhone 13 family, the iPhone 13 mini, the carriers and Best Buy offer you to save $35. Here again, if you decide to go for AT&T, you save $100 with a new line or account, and otherwise, $35. $35 off (5%) $664 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile iPhone SE 3 WAS $429.99 NOW $394.99 SAVE $35 For the compact and affordable iPhone SE from 2022, Best Buy is now offering a $35 discount on all the three major US carriers Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The deal is available for one-time payment or installment plans. For AT&T, you need to get a new line or account to get the discount. $35 off (8%) $394 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy iPhone 12 WAS $729.99 NOW $674.99 SAVE $55 The slightly-older iPhone 12 is also discounted by Best Buy for all three carriers Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. You can now shave $55 off its retail price during Best Buy's flash sale. $55 off (8%) $674 99 $729 99 Buy at BestBuy iPhone 12 mini WAS $629.99 NOW $574.99 SAVE $54 Select iPhone 12 mini color options are also discounted right now at Best Buy. You can get the 12 mini with a $54 discount for the three carriers, but keep in mind that the black option is not discounted. $55 off (9%) $574 99 $629 99 Buy at BestBuy







If you already have an iPhone 13, you will be delighted to know that Best Buy has also discounted a lot of Apple's first-party cases right now, so you can get a fancy iPhone case for cheap right now.





On the iPad front, the iPad Air 4th gen and the iPad mini 6th gen are currently discounted:



iPad Mini 6 64GB WAS $499 NOW $399 SAVE $100 Apple's new iPad mini 6 has now seen one of its lowest prices ever at Best Buy. The offer is for all versions of the tablet, including the ones with cellular connectivity. $100 off (20%) $399 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Air 4 WAS $599 NOW $449 SAVE $150 The 2020 Apple iPad Air might not be the newest device out there, but it is still a great, fast, and reliable iPadOS machine. This 10.9-inch is now up to $150 off at Best Buy. Deals are on all of the device's versions, including the ones with cellular connectivity. $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy







Additionally, iPad accessories such as the Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard are also a part of the generous Apple Flash sale at Best Buy.

Apple Watch deals at Best Buy





The Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the more affordable Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 are currently available with great deals at Best Buy:



Apple Watch Series 7 45mm WAS $429.00 NOW $359.00 SAVE $70 The Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS is now discounted by $70. The discount is again $70 here if you decide to go for the GPS + Cellular option, which is available either with carriers AT&T or Verizon, or unlocked. $70 off (16%) $359 $429 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 7 41mm WAS $399.00 NOW $329.00 SAVE $70 The same awesome discount is available for the smaller 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. Here again, you can save $70 with GPS, or with GPS + Cellular (although the price for Cellular is higher, but the discount is still $70). $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch SE 44mm WAS $309.00 NOW $279.00 SAVE $30 The affordable Apple Watch SE from 2020 is also available with a discount. Both the GPS and Cellular versions are discounted by $30 (for the cellular, it is available unlocked only). The GPS version with the discount now costs just $279, making the affordable Apple Watch even more affordable. $30 off (10%) $279 $309 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch SE 40mm WAS $279.00 NOW $249.00 SAVE $30 The smaller 40mm is now discounted by $30 for the GPS version. The cellular has the same $30 discount, but it costs a bit more (understandably) at $299.00 (with the $30 discount). $30 off (11%) $249 $279 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 3 38mm WAS $199.00 NOW $169.00 SAVE $30 The slightly older, but very affordable Apple Watch Series 3 is now more affordable than ever. Best Buy helps you save $30 on the Series 3 with GPS connectivity. $30 off (15%) $169 $199 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 3 42mm WAS $229.00 NOW $199.00 SAVE $30 Save $30 on the bigger Apple Watch Series 3 42mm, with GPS connectivity. $30 off (13%) $199 $229 Buy at BestBuy





AirPods and Beats earbuds discounts at Best Buy





Select AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro, are also discounted, and so are models by Beats by Dr. Dre:



Apple AirPods (3rd generation) WAS $179.00 NOW $169.00 SAVE $10 The affordable AirPods 3rd generation are now also available with a discount at Best Buy. You can save $10, and additionally, you get to enjoy 6 months free Apple Music (for new subscribers). $10 off (6%) $169 $179 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods Pro WAS $219.99 NOW $179.99 SAVE $40 A $40 discount is available on the Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at Best Buy right now. You also get 6 months free Apple Music if you're a new or returning subscriber of the service. $40 off (18%) $179 99 $219 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) WAS $129.99 NOW $99.99 SAVE $30 If you want an even more affordable set of Apple earbuds, Best Buy's deal on the 2nd generation AirPods with charging case is definitely worth checking out. You can save $30 here so you end up paying only $99.99 for the AirPods. $30 off (23%) $99 99 $129 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Fit Pro WAS $199.99 NOW $179.99 SAVE $20 The Beats Fit Pro are now discounted at Best Buy by $20. Luckily, all color options are included in the sale, so whatever color you want to go for for the noise-cancelling earbuds is going to be $179.99 with this flash sale. $20 off (10%) $179 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio Buds WAS $149.99 NOW $119.99 SAVE $30 Best Buy now offers you the great possibility to save $30 on the totally wireless Beats Studio Buds by Beats by Dr. Dre. Usually retailing at $149.99, you can now get them for just $119.99. $30 off (20%) $119 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy

MacBook and Apple TV deals at Best Buy







If instead you're looking for a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, you're lucky again. Generous discounts are available for select models. The Apple TV is also discounted:



MacBook Air M1 256GB WAS $999 NOW $949 SAVE $50 The entry-level Apple MacBook has now seen a nice $50 discount at Best Buy for its 8GB of RAM 256GB of storage version. $50 off (5%) $949 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy MacBook Pro 13.3 M1 256GB WAS $1,299 NOW $1,199 SAVE $100 Apple's 13.3-inch M1-powered MacBook Pro is now $100 off at Best Buy for its 8GB of RAM 256GB of storage version. $100 off (8%) $1199 99 $1299 99 Buy at BestBuy MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro 512GB WAS $1,999 NOW $1,799 SAVE $200 The newest MacBook Pro powered by the powerful Apple M1 Pro chip is $200 off at Best Buy. This is for the 16GB of RAM 512GB of storage version. $200 off (10%) $1799 99 $1999 99 Buy at BestBuy MacBook Pro 16 M1 Pro 512GB WAS $2,499 NOW $2,299 SAVE $200 The 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is $200 off at Best Buy. This laptop uses the snappy Apple M1 Pro chip. $200 off (8%) $2299 99 $2499 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple TV 4K (32GB) WAS $179 NOW $129 SAVE $50 Apple's smart TV box is now $50 off at Best Buy for both its 32GB and 64GB of storage version. This is the 4K model Apple TV. $50 off (28%) $129 99 $179 99 Buy at BestBuy