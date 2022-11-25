These are the best Black Friday speaker deals you'll find
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is not over just yet and you still have time to buy that top-of-the-shelf Bluetooth speaker you always wanted! Right now, the excellent Sony XP500 speaker is at a 25% discount, while the teenage favorite JBL Flip 5 can be bought for almost half its original price. If that is not your cup of tea, and you are still determined to step your audio game up without breaking the bank, fret not - here you will find some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals this Black Friday!
Black Friday deals on JBL speakers
Offerings from JBL come in a wide range of options. Some of their speakers are able to work together for an improved audio experience, while others offer high water resistance ratings, making them a perfect fit for a pool party or a day on the beach. Oh, and you can hook them up to two phones at once, which is always fun!
Sony Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals
Sony's experience in a wide range of media formats gives it mastery over sound that few can rival, and as such - these bluetooth speakers are some of the best you can get. Most of them offer great sound for their price and some of them come with Sony's 360 Reality Audio!
Best Black Friday Sonos Bluetooth speaker deals
Sonos specializes in audio products and admittedly, great deals on their products are rare. Check the ones we've got here for you while supplies last!
Best Black Friday Anker Bluetooth speaker deals
Anker are possibly the best budget brand for portable speakers that you can hope for. Their sound range is impressive for their price and we've got a lot of deals from them this Black Friday!
Is Black Friday the best time to buy a Bluetooth speaker?
Naturally! The event is notoriously famous for great deals on all sorts of tech products, wireless speakers included. But keep in mind that Cyber Monday is right around the corner too! So if you don't see what you've been hoping for, you can always come back on November 28 for more deals, though fair warning - a lot of these are valid until supplies last.
