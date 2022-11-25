These are the best Black Friday speaker deals you'll find

Black Friday is not over just yet and you still have time to buy that top-of-the-shelf Bluetooth speaker you always wanted! Right now, the excellent Sony XP500 speaker is at a 25% discount, while the teenage favorite JBL Flip 5 can be bought for almost half its original price. If that is not your cup of tea, and you are still determined to step your audio game up without breaking the bank, fret not - here you will find some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals this Black Friday!





Jump to:



Black Friday deals on JBL speakers

The JBL Flip 5 is 46% off The JBL Flip 5 is loud, waterproof and -46% off in this Black Friday Amazon Deal! $60 off (46%) $69 95 $129 95 Buy at Amazon The JBL PartyBox gets a $100 discount The JBL PartyBox is a 100W wireless speaker, able to get any party instantly started! This BestBuy deal will save you $100, so head on over right now! $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBL Xtreme 3 is $150 off The JBL Xtreme 3 is capable of massive sound volumes and is $150 off at BestBuy! Check it out while supplies last! $150 off (39%) $229 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBL Xtreme 3 is 39% off Amazon has the wireless Xtreme 3 at -39% OFF in this Black Friday deal! $150 off (39%) $229 95 $379 99 Buy at Amazon The JBL Xtreme 2 gets discounted by $150 The JBL Xtreme 2 is perfect for pool parties with it IPX7 Rating and it's at a $150 discount in this BestBuy Black Friday deal! $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBL CLIP 4 is just $44.99 The JBL CLIP 4 is truly portable, but also capable despite its size. It's now $35 OFF in this Black Friday deal! $35 off (44%) $44 99 $79 99 Buy at BestBuy The JBL Charge 5 is now 33% off The JBL Charge 5 is waterproof and dustproof, lasting 20 hours of playtime! It also has a built-in power bank and is now 33% OFF at Amazon! $60 off (33%) $119 95 $179 99 Buy at Amazon The JBL Flip 4 is discounted by 37% Powerful sound AND waterproof, the JBL Flip 4 is now 37% OFF over at Amazon! $41 off (37%) $69 95 $110 95 Buy at Amazon

Offerings from JBL come in a wide range of options. Some of their speakers are able to work together for an improved audio experience, while others offer high water resistance ratings, making them a perfect fit for a pool party or a day on the beach. Oh, and you can hook them up to two phones at once, which is always fun!



Sony Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals





The Sony SRS-XB43 is 46% off Long lasting, massive sound, can chain with other speakers. $130 off (46%) $149 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy The Sony SRS-XB43 discounted by $131.99 Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth speaker with a 47% discount. The speaker has an IP67 rating and offers up to 24 hours of battery life. $132 off (47%) $148 $279 99 Buy at Amazon The Sony XP500 is now discounted by 25% This awesome Sony Bluetooth speaker can be yours for $100 less than usual, what are you waiting for? $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy The Sony SRS-XP500 gets a 25% price cut Grab from Amazon the Sony SRS-XP500 Bluetooth speaker and save $101.99 in the process. The speaker offers up to 20 hours of battery life and has an IPX4 rating. $102 off (25%) $298 $399 99 Buy at Amazon





Sony's experience in a wide range of media formats gives it mastery over sound that few can rival, and as such - these bluetooth speakers are some of the best you can get. Most of them offer great sound for their price and some of them come with Sony's 360 Reality Audio!



Best Black Friday Sonos Bluetooth speaker deals





Sonos Roam is a smart speaker that's 20% off The Sonos Roam SL is a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker, capable of working with Google Assistant and Alexa. It's now 20% off over at BestBuy! $32 off (20%) $127 99 $159 99 Buy at BestBuy





Sonos specializes in audio products and admittedly, great deals on their products are rare. Check the ones we've got here for you while supplies last!









Best Black Friday Anker Bluetooth speaker deals





Anker - Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker with Titanium Drivers, BassUp Technology, IPX7 Waterproof, 24h Playtime (Renewed) $4 off (5%) $70 99 $74 99 Buy at Amazon Anker Soundcore: $30 OFF! Best Buy is currently offering this speaker for $79.99, saving you $30. The speaker has powerful stereo sound and BassUp technology, and can play music for up to 16 hours on a single charge. $30 off (27%) $79 99 $109 99 Buy at BestBuy Anker SoundCore Boost Compact and with a decently full bass, the Boost can play your favorite music for up to 12 hours on a single charge. $13 off (22%) $46 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Soundcore by Anker Rave+ You can pair up to a hundred of these for the ultimate party setup, what's not to like? $40 off (14%) $239 99 $279 99 Buy at Walmart





Anker are possibly the best budget brand for portable speakers that you can hope for. Their sound range is impressive for their price and we've got a lot of deals from them this Black Friday!





Is Black Friday the best time to buy a Bluetooth speaker?





Naturally! The event is notoriously famous for great deals on all sorts of tech products, wireless speakers included. But keep in mind that Cyber Monday is right around the corner too! So if you don't see what you've been hoping for, you can always come back on November 28 for more deals, though fair warning - a lot of these are valid until supplies last.





Check out these other Black Friday 2022 deals:



