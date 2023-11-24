Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals 2023: JBL, Sony, and Bose kick off the event with major discounts

It's Black Friday and 2023's shopping bonanza is now at full swing. If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker, look no further. We've gathered all the deals for you, and neatly arranged them by brands. The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals include offerings from all the major brands, and you don't have to browse the internet to compare prices between different retailers. We've already done this for you!





We're updating this page pretty regularly (practically by the hour), just to ensure that the best prices on all manner of Bluetooth speakers are available for you all in one place. Don't see what you're after just yet? Well then come check back with us in a bit, as we're tireless when it comes to helping gout our fans. Weather you're shopping to treat yourself or make a loved one feel better: happy shopping! We're updating this page pretty regularly (practically by the hour), just to ensure that the best prices on all manner of Bluetooth speakers are available for you all in one place. Don't see what you're after just yet? Well then come check back with us in a bit, as we're tireless when it comes to helping gout our fans. Weather you're shopping to treat yourself or make a loved one feel better: happy shopping!





The top Bluetooth speaker deals of 2023:

JBL Flip 5: Save 46%! Get the JBL Flip 5 at a whopping 50% off on Amazon, making it an unbeatable deal for an all-encompassing speaker. With 12 hours of playtime and IPX7 waterproof rating, it's perfect for extended use in various environments. Experience premium JBL sound quality and create a party atmosphere by pairing multiple speakers using the PartyBoost feature. The racetrack-shaped drivers deliver impressive high output and bass. Don't miss this chance to elevate your listening experience with the JBL Flip 5 at an incredible discount! $60 off (46%) $69 95 $129 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Pulse 5 - now $100 OFF and with a sassy glow! Get ready for the ultimate audio-visual experience with the JBL Pulse 5 wireless speaker, now available at an incredible 40% discount for Black Friday 2023 on Amazon. This speaker doesn't just deliver a bold and impressive soundscape with its long-lasting 12-hour battery life and IP67 rating, but it also adds a visual dimension to your music with mesmerizing LED lights. Shine bright with this shiny and bold speaker that combines style with superior audio performance at an unbeatable price! $100 off (40%) $149 95 $249 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Xtreme 3: Now $150 off its price on Amazon! Get ready to experience extreme audio power with the JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker, available now at an incredible discount! This speaker is a powerhouse, delivering thunderous sound with four drivers, two JBL Bass Radiators, and a massive 15 hours of continuous playtime. With IP67 dust and water protection, it's ready for any adventure. Plus, enjoy the added convenience of an included carrying strap with a built-in bottle opener. Don't miss out on this extreme deal – grab the JBL Xtreme 3 and elevate your music experience! Cheers to great sound and good times! $150 off (39%) $229 95 $379 95 Buy at Amazon





Jump to:



Black Friday deals on JBL speakers: top deals JBL Pulse 5: Now with a tempting 40% discount on Amazon! Dive into the ultimate audio and visual experience with the JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker, now available at a dazzling 40% discount – saving you a cool $100! This portable speaker boasts 360-degree LED lights, delivering a mesmerizing light show to complement its powerful sound and deep bass. With IPX7 waterproofing, enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 12 hours. Take the party to the next level with JBL PartyBoost, allowing multiple speaker pairing for stereo sound. Don't miss out on this sassy deal – grab the JBL Pulse 5 and light up your music! $100 off (40%) $149 95 $249 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Pulse 4: Feel the beat at 48% off! Experience a symphony of savings with the JBL Pulse 4, now at a jaw-dropping 48% discount! Unleash the power of stylish LED lights that transform any space into a vibrant spectacle. Beyond its cool design, revel in powerful sound, deep bass, IPX7 waterproofing, and a generous 12 hours of playtime. Elevate the party with JBL PartyBoost for multiple speaker pairing. Don't miss out on this extraordinary deal – grab the JBL Pulse 4 and immerse yourself in music and light! $120 off (48%) $129 99 $249 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Go 3: Take this one anywhere with you - Save 40%! Experience big sound in a compact package with the JBL Go 3! Size matters when it comes to portability, and this speaker delivers with up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, it's ready for any adventure. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth streaming, a built-in battery, and the included Type C USB cable. Elevate your music on the go with the JBL Go 3 – where size meets performance! $20 off (40%) $29 88 $49 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Clip 4 Eco: tempting with this 44% discount! This deal is about the JBL Clip 4 Eco and its innovative design. This deal also is about the fact that this one can be yours for 44% less than its usual price at Amazon. Why miss it? Waterproof, Durable, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 10 Hours of Play, Noise-Cancelling, Speakerphone & Wireless Streaming, Integrated carabiner, IPX7, Micro USB $35 off (44%) $44 95 $79 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Clip 4: Save 44% on this one! The JBL Clip 4 has a redesigned carabiner that’s integrated into the speaker itself for extra protection. That's why you can clip it on you and go explore the world, while playing your favorite tunes. The JBL Clip 4 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere. $35 off (44%) $44 95 $79 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Flip 4 - flipping good, now for 28% less Usually, this one is around the $111 mark over at Amazon. But now, the JBL Flip 4 can be yours for under $80, so don't miss that 28% discount! This portable Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful stereo sound. With durable, waterproof fabric, it will play for up to 12 hours of continuous, high-quality audio. $31 off (28%) $79 95 $110 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Flip 5: Save $60! We love deals that slash the price in half and that's (almost) the case with the JBL Flip 5. Now, it's 46% less, so get it while you can! The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing keep the Flip 5 safe while you let loose in the great outdoors. Expect 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof rating! $60 off (46%) $69 95 $129 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Flip 6: Save 32%! The JBL Flip 6 is an excellent speaker that is currently seeing a 32% discount. It has the PartyBoost feature that allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to truly pump up your party. Expect 12 hours of playtime! $41 off (32%) $89 $129 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Charge 4 for 41% less, doesn't need to be charged often! This one may be called JBL Charge 4, but it definitely doesn't need to be charged too often with its 7500mAh battery that supports up to 20 hours of playtime. The discount here is also as awesome as the device itself. Right now, this bad boy can be yours for 41% less. $61 off (41%) $89 $149 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Boombox: Booms the price with a 30% discount for a $150 drop! The price goes "Boom!" - now, the JBL Boombox can be bought for $150 less, which is made possible by the 30% drop from the usual price! The JBL Boombox 3 offers massive JBL Original Pro Sound with 3-way speakers for clearer, distortion-free audio and intense bass. It boasts 24 hours of playtime, is waterproof and dustproof (IP67), making it suitable for any environment. $150 off (30%) $349 95 $499 95 Buy at Amazon JBL Partybox 310 gets you a home karaoke for $150 less! Who doesn't want to save $150? Do it now with this deal on the JBL Partybox 310! It will deliver 240 watts of potent JBL Pro Sound, accompanied by a vibrant, rhythmic light display synchronized to the music. It ensures prolonged entertainment with 18 hours of battery life and features IPX4 splashproof protection, making it suitable for various weather conditions. The PartyBox app allows seamless control of music tracks, light effects, karaoke features, and more directly from your phone. $150 off (27%) $399 95 $549 95 Buy at Amazon This deal on the JBL Bar 500 (5.1-Channel) saves you $220! The JBL Bar 500 is mighty good. Thanks to this Amazon deal, now it can be yours for $220 less! The soundbar offers MultiBeam and Dolby Atmos, 3D surround sound, Built-In Wi-Fi, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast built-in, Access over 300 online music streaming services, 590 watts, and a mighty 10" wireless subwoofer. $220 off (37%) $379 95 $599 95 Buy at Amazon JBL need no introduction, as their products are among the best Bluetooth speakers one can get. There are a ton of JBL discounts during the current Black Friday, so be sure to check them out. For example, there's the super popular JBL Pulse 4 dropping by a whopping $100, and even the smaller JBL Flip 5 getting a 46% shaved off its regular price. All in all, the offers from JBL are not to be passed by.





Black Friday Sony Bluetooth speaker offers

Sony SRS-XG300: Save $150! Unlock the pinnacle of Sony's audio excellence with an irresistible 43% off deal, saving you a whopping $152 on the Sony SRS-X9 Bluetooth Speaker! Immerse yourself in superior portability with its super-light design and retractable handle. With an impressive IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, this speaker ensures reliable durability wherever you go. Enjoy the richness of powerful, clear sound delivered through X-Balanced speakers, providing distortion-free audio. Revel in a remarkable up to 25 hours of playtime, making every moment a sonic delight! Don't miss out on this exceptional offer. $152 off (43%) $198 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XP500 brings the party sound, plus a 25% OFF discount! Sony SRS-XP500 is too impressive to be missed. Now, get it for 25% less! Enjoy the up to 20 hours of battery life featuring quick charging, powerful bass and crystal-clear audio through the X-Balanced Speaker, compatible with Codecs SBC, AAC, and LDAC. $102 off (25%) $298 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XB100: Save 37%! Here's an incredible deal: Get the Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker at a fantastic 20% off, making it more affordable than ever! This speaker is designed for durability, boasting IP67 waterproof and dustproof features. Enjoy up to 16 hours of playtime, make hands-free calls, and easily carry it anywhere with the versatile strap. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your audio experience at a fraction of the regular cost! $22 off (37%) $38 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XB23: A sleek, durable design! Experience boundless sound in a sleek, durable design with the Sony SRS-XB23. Its IP67 waterproof, rustproof, dustproof, and shockproof build ensures worry-free usage while offering up to 12 hours of battery life. Utilize efficient USB-C charging and tweak sound settings via the Sony | Music Center app. $10 off (13%) $64 99 $74 99 Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XE200 X is waving goodbye to 25% of its price! Sony SRS-XE200 X can't fail to impress with a sleek design that's also IP67 waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof: a construction that ensures durability, while the line-shaped diffuser evenly spreads music for a wide soundstage! Now, it's 25% off its usual price, so don't think too long! $32 off (25%) $98 $129 99 Buy at Amazon Sony SRS-XB13: 42% off, how cool is that? Check out this amazing Black Friday deal: The Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker is now 42% off, providing exceptional value! This portable speaker delivers powerful sound with its Extra Bass feature, making it ideal for on-the-go adventures. The compact and durable design is IP67 waterproof, ensuring it can handle outdoor activities. Enjoy up to 16 hours of playtime, convenient USB Type-C charging, a removable strap, speakerphone functionality, and a sleek black style. Don't miss this chance to elevate your portable audio experience at a great discount! $14 off (23%) $46 $59 99 Buy at Amazon

Sony makes so much tech that one can forget they're in the Bluetooth speaker business as well. Moreover, they are a solid part of the company's portfolio. Many of Sony's speakers offer plenty — they aren't the costliest out there, yet offer proper good sound. Some of the more expensive Sony Bluetooth speakers are down by around 30% in Amazon's Black Friday campaign. Sony's cheaper speakers are receiving more modest discounts of about 20-25%.





Black Friday Bose Bluetooth Speaker Deals:

Bose SoundLink Flex: Flex this tech-savvy gift choice! The Black Friday 2023 continues with the Bose SoundLink Flex and its immersive audio quality, featuring exclusive technologies and a custom-engineered transducer for clear sound on-the-go or at home. With Proprietary Position Q technology ensuring optimal sound in any orientation, its IP67 waterproof rating makes it ideal for travel, resisting water, dust, and drops while offering portability and durability. With up to 12 hours of battery life! $29 off (19%) $119 99 $149 Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Micro: Now $100 OFF its price! The Bose SoundLink Micro can be bought for less than $100, if you act on this Amazon deal! This one delivers powerful, clear sound and deep bass in a compact size. Its rugged, waterproof, and dustproof design, coupled with a tear-resistant strap, makes it suitable for outdoor adventures. $20 off (17%) $99 $119 Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) - $100 OFF Here's a fantastic Black Friday offer: Save 30% on the Bose 360-degree smart Bluetooth speaker! With up to 17 hours of playtime and IP55 water and dust protection, this speaker is perfect for on-the-go use. Easily pair it with other smart speakers to enhance your audio experience. Don't miss out on this great deal and elevate your sound system with Bose quality at a discounted price! $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II): Was above $200, but no more, if you act quickly! 27% discount is not at all to be disregarded, when talking about a device that's around the $220 tag - this brings it down to $159! The second iteration of the Bose SoundLink Revolve delivers 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage, a 13-hour battery life, IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The Revolve also has a microphone which can be used for voice calls. $60 off (27%) $159 $219 Buy at Amazon Bose TV Soundbar and Speaker: A combo that's 29% off! This one isn't just a Bluetooth speaker: it's a smart speaker! It's 29% discounted, so be sure to check it out, if you're in need for a soundbar/speaker combo unit. Its design incorporates two angled full-range drivers for a wider, more natural sound, particularly emphasizing vocals and pronunciation. $80 off (29%) $199 $279 Buy at Amazon

Bose is yet another of the household names on the market for audio tech and equipment, and we've selected some Bose Bluetooth speakers for you! Right now we are seeing discounts along the line of 20-30%, and new deals are popping up constantly, with Black Friday proving to be a great time to purchase one of the company's devices.





Best Black Friday Sonos Bluetooth speakers: exciting promotions

Sonos Roam: Save 25%! A quarter of the price is off for the Sonos Roam! Use Bluetooth when you take this waterproof, lightweight, and durable speaker on the go. Enjoy uninterrupted music for up to 10 hours with easy recharging options for the device. Utilize the included USB-C cable and any 7.5W (5V / 1.5A or 2.1A) or higher USB power adapter, or opt for the convenience of any Qi wireless charger for hassle-free charging. $45 off (25%) $134 $179 Buy at Amazon Sonos Era 100: Now with a sweet 20% discount! Enhanced audio with a 47% faster processor and dual-tweeter architecture for detailed stereo sound, complemented by a 25% larger mid-woofer for deeper bass: enjoy the Sonos Era 100! Its versatile, compact design allows placement on various surfaces like bookshelves, counters, desks, or nightstands. Black Friday 2023 has you: this speaker is now just under $200, that's a 20% price cut! $50 off (20%) $199 $249 Buy at Amazon Sonos Move packs ultra-durability against accidental drops Experience the exceptional Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker with a unique blend of features. Enjoy hands-free functionality with Amazon Alexa integration and connect to Wi-Fi for added convenience. Revel in up to 11 hours of continuous playback with powerful, adaptive sound. The Sonos Move is weather-resistant with an IP56 rating, making it capable of withstanding various conditions, and its ultra-durable design ensures resilience against accidental drops. Don't miss the chance to enhance your audio experience with this versatile and robust speaker. $20 off (5%) $378 88 $399 Buy at Amazon Sonos Sub (Gen 3) - $160 OFF It's all about that bass! Add some to your system with this Sonos wireless subwoofer, now $160 off for a limited time with this Black Friday deal. $160 off (20%) $638 96 $799 Buy at Amazon

Sonos is a brand that specializes in audio products, and manufactures highly coveted speakers comparable even to those from Bose. They are on the pricier side, but right now there are some pretty good deals, such as the one on the Sonos Era at Amazon, which brings its price down by 20%. Some other Sonos speakers, like the Sonos Roam, are also discounted by 20-25%.





Best Black Friday Anker Bluetooth speaker deals

Soundcore Anker Motion Boom: Save 36%! Immerse yourself in the exceptional sound of the Soundcore Anker Motion Boom, a versatile speaker that promises a remarkable audio experience anywhere you go—it's even waterproof! Delight in outdoor sound that remains distortion-free, providing stereo audio with clarity even at high volumes. The drivers feature pure titanium diaphragms, reproducing frequencies up to 40kHz for an unparalleled listening experience. This speaker is IPX7 waterproof, capable of floating on water, ensuring worry-free usage. With an impressive 24-hour playtime from a single charge, you can enjoy uninterrupted music during camping, beach days, or boat trips. $40 off (36%) $69 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus: Now 30% OFF its price! The Black Friday continues with this 30% discount deal! This device name - Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus - is a long and complicated one, but stands for something really cool.The Motion Boom Plus packs customizable EQ, allowing precise adjustments for optimal treble, mids, and bass levels. Featuring IP67 certification, it withstands water splashes, rain, spills, and dust, making it reliable for outdoor excursions. With a remarkable 20-hour playtime powered by a 13,400mAh battery, this speaker ensures prolonged listening enjoyment. $54 off (30%) $125 99 $179 99 Buy at Amazon Soundcore Motion X600: Now 25% OFF its price for Black Friday! Soundcore Motion X600 is where the party's started, now with a 25% discount! There's Spatial Audio featuring 5 drivers and 5 amplifiers strategically positioned to envelop you in sound, mirroring the acoustics of a theater for a room-filling experience. Delivering a robust 50W sound, it elevates music quality, perfect for parties or personal enjoyment. $50 off (25%) $149 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Soundcore Motion X500: Now 24% OFF! 24% off the regular price of the Soundcore Motion X500! Indulge in certified wireless Hi-Res Sound that offers a threefold more detailed listening experience, unveiling your favorite tunes in a new, immersive light. Featuring an upward-firing driver for enhanced sound depth and an app-customizable ambient light, this portable Bluetooth speaker offers an added dimension of audio and personalized aesthetics. $40 off (24%) $129 99 $169 99 Buy at Amazon Soundcore Motion 300: 13-hour playback for peanuts this Black Friday! The Motion 300 portable speaker utilizes SmartTune Technology for adaptive sound delivery in any scenario. Offering powerful 30W stereo sound and an impressive 13-hour playback, it maintains quality on-the-go. Its IPX7 waterproof rating ensures durability, perfect for outdoor adventures without compromising music quality, so check it out while it's 20% off via Amazon! $16 off (20%) $63 99 $79 99 Buy at Amazon Anker Soundcore: the budget speaker plays the Black Friday tune! Explore exceptional audio on a budget with the Anker Soundcore speaker. This budget-friendly device delivers remarkable stereo sound with deep bass, thanks to its high-sensitivity drivers and a patented bass port. With Anker's long-life battery, you can enjoy up to 24 hours of continuous music playback. The speaker is housed in an IPX5 casing, providing protection against water splashes and ensuring durability for your on-the-go lifestyle. $8 off (27%) $21 99 $29 99 Buy at Amazon

Anker are possibly the best budget brand for portable speakers that you can hope for. Their sound range is rather impressive, especially given their price point. On Black Friday, most of Anker's products are cheaper than ever, with massive discounts slashing their regular prices by 20-40%.