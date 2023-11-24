Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals 2023: JBL, Sony, and Bose kick off the event with major discounts
It's Black Friday and 2023's shopping bonanza is now at full swing. If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker, look no further. We've gathered all the deals for you, and neatly arranged them by brands. The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals include offerings from all the major brands, and you don't have to browse the internet to compare prices between different retailers. We've already done this for you!
We're updating this page pretty regularly (practically by the hour), just to ensure that the best prices on all manner of Bluetooth speakers are available for you all in one place. Don't see what you're after just yet? Well then come check back with us in a bit, as we're tireless when it comes to helping gout our fans. Weather you're shopping to treat yourself or make a loved one feel better: happy shopping!
The top Bluetooth speaker deals of 2023:
Black Friday deals on JBL speakers: top deals
JBL need no introduction, as their products are among the best Bluetooth speakers one can get. There are a ton of JBL discounts during the current Black Friday, so be sure to check them out. For example, there's the super popular JBL Pulse 4 dropping by a whopping $100, and even the smaller JBL Flip 5 getting a 46% shaved off its regular price. All in all, the offers from JBL are not to be passed by.
Black Friday Sony Bluetooth speaker offers
Sony makes so much tech that one can forget they're in the Bluetooth speaker business as well. Moreover, they are a solid part of the company's portfolio. Many of Sony's speakers offer plenty — they aren't the costliest out there, yet offer proper good sound. Some of the more expensive Sony Bluetooth speakers are down by around 30% in Amazon's Black Friday campaign. Sony's cheaper speakers are receiving more modest discounts of about 20-25%.
Black Friday Bose Bluetooth Speaker Deals:
Bose is yet another of the household names on the market for audio tech and equipment, and we've selected some Bose Bluetooth speakers for you! Right now we are seeing discounts along the line of 20-30%, and new deals are popping up constantly, with Black Friday proving to be a great time to purchase one of the company's devices.
Best Black Friday Sonos Bluetooth speakers: exciting promotions
Sonos is a brand that specializes in audio products, and manufactures highly coveted speakers comparable even to those from Bose. They are on the pricier side, but right now there are some pretty good deals, such as the one on the Sonos Era at Amazon, which brings its price down by 20%. Some other Sonos speakers, like the Sonos Roam, are also discounted by 20-25%.
Best Black Friday Anker Bluetooth speaker deals
Anker are possibly the best budget brand for portable speakers that you can hope for. Their sound range is rather impressive, especially given their price point. On Black Friday, most of Anker's products are cheaper than ever, with massive discounts slashing their regular prices by 20-40%.
