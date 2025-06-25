Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
macOS Tahoe Developer Beta 2 fixes a Finder flop and adds fresh new tweaks

Apple rolls out subtle changes in the latest macOS 26 beta – from icon fixes to AirPods firmware toggles and a few hidden surprises.

macOS Tahoe, the next OS for MacBooks and Macs, is now in its second developer beta. The new version includes some smaller changes and updates. 

First off, the second dev beta of macOS Tahoe brings back the normal Finder app icon. Curiously enough, in the first beta, the app's icon colors were inverted: the blue was on the right side, and the white was on the left. Some people disliked this change, and with the second beta, Apple has addressed that feedback and returned the icon to its original colors.


The Migration Assistant app icon has also been redesigned slightly.  Apple has given it a fresh coat of paint with macOS 26 Tahoe. 

Meanwhile, there's now a "Show menu bar background" option in the System Settings if you're not entirely a fan of the look of the menu bar with Liquid Glass. With this option, you can return the frosted background to the menu bar. 


Also, now with the dev beta 2 of macOS Tahoe, you can enroll in beta testing for AirPods firmware from your Mac. To do so, you should connect your AirPods to the Mac, then, from System Settings, click on the Bluetooth menu. 

Then, you can click on the (i) symbol next to your AirPods, scroll down, and then click on "AirPods Beta Updates". There, you'll find a toggle to enable beta firmware on your AirPods. 

Are you going to try macOS Tahoe when the public beta goes live?

Vote View Result

But that's not all. The second dev beta also brings several smaller tweaks here and there across macOS Tahoe. For one, there's a new Recovery Assistant feature mentioned in the release notes, which was added to iOS 26. Apparently, it can also be used on a Mac. 

Rumor has it you can now also use Apple Intelligence when booting macOS Tahoe from an external drive by default, but this is not yet confirmed. Previously, you could do that but you needed to use the Terminal to configure it. However, this is unconfirmed information at the moment. 

macOS 26 Tahoe is now available for developers to test. The first public beta should be released in July, and the official version should be made available in the fall.

