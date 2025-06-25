macOS Tahoe Developer Beta 2 fixes a Finder flop and adds fresh new tweaks

First off, the second dev beta of macOS Tahoe brings back the normal Finder app icon. Curiously enough, in the first beta, the app's icon colors were inverted: the blue was on the right side, and the white was on the left. Some people disliked this change, and with the second beta, Apple has addressed that feedback and returned the icon to its original colors.





Meanwhile, there's now a "Show menu bar background" option in the System Settings if you're not entirely a fan of the look of the menu bar with Liquid Glass. With this option, you can return the frosted background to the menu bar.





Also, now with the dev beta 2 of macOS Tahoe, you can enroll in beta testing for AirPods firmware from your Mac. To do so, you should connect your AirPods to the Mac, then, from System Settings, click on the Bluetooth menu.





Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Are you going to try macOS Tahoe when the public beta goes live? Yes! Nope, I'll wait for the stable release. Maybe, if there aren't many bugs reported by others. Yes! 0% Nope, I'll wait for the stable release. 0% Maybe, if there aren't many bugs reported by others. 0%





Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer