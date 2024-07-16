25+ of the best Prime Day tablet deals: save big on Galaxy Tab, iPads, and more

Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals: Check out all the best offers now
With Prime Day 2024 being in full swing, it's time to save big on some of the best Android tablets! There are many and exciting offers on the entire Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, and you can also score $450 off the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

What if you're looking for your next best iPad? No worries, both the 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024) and the even cooler M4 iPad Pro are discounted at Amazon for the Prime Day event. With that in mind, let's check out the best tablet deals for Prime Day 2024 available right now. To warm up, we'll start with the top 3 Prime Day tablet deals.

Top three tablet deals on Amazon Prime Day 2024:

The Pixel Tablet is now 25% off for Prime members!

Don't want the Charging Speaker dock? Then grab the Pixel Tablet alone! This slate is now enjoying a fantastic discount for Prime Day, offered for 25% off its usual price. This is the model with 128GB of storage.
$100 off (25%)
$299
$399
Buy at Amazon

Prime members save $300 on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage has reached a new all-time low price. The model is now 33% cheaper, landing it under $620. With its gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it's a real steal at that price. Don't miss out!
$300 off (33%)
$619 99
$919 99
Buy at Amazon

iPad (9th Generation) 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the iPad 9 with 256GB at a sweet $100 discount, allowing you to get one for under $380 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today! The slate offers good performance, comes with a nice display and is a real bargain.
$100 off (21%)
$379
$479
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

iPad

iPad fans can save $119 on the iPad mini 6. If you're looking for something bigger, consider the 10th gen iPad (2022), which is now 14% off for Prime members. As we mentioned earlier, the M2 iPad Air with the larger-sized screen is also on sale. The best part is that anyone can get it at lower prices, not just Prime members.

But wait! There's also a discount on the M4 iPad Pro with 11-inch screen. This one is now $100 off, which includes a $70 discount and extra $30 savings available through a coupon. Stay tuned to this page for more iPad deals, in case such go live during the 48-hour shopping spree.

iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Save $100 with discount and coupon

The awe-inspiring iPad Pro 11-inch M4 is also discounted this Prime Day. The tablet is now $70 off and you can save an extra $30 with a coupon. Get one soon and save big.
$100 off (10%)
$899
$999
Buy at Amazon

Save 24% on the iPad mini 6 at Amazon this Prime Day

The iPad mini 6 with 64GB of storage is making headlines this Prime Day. The tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a 12MP front camera is now 24% off, meaning you get to save $119. Take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day deal and save on the ultra-compact Apple tablet.
$119 off (24%)
$379 99
$499
Buy at Amazon

Get the 64GB iPad 10th Gen (2022) and save 14%

You can also save 14% on the 64GB iPad 10th Gen this Amazon Prime Day. The tablet has an A14 Bionic chip, making it ideal for everyday tasks and more. Get yours and enjoy your Prime Day savings. This is a Member-exclusive deal!
$49 off (14%)
$299 99
$349
Buy at Amazon

The 13-inch M2 iPad Air is now 8% off at Amazon

Are you looking to amp up your iPad game this Prime Day? Grab the M2 iPad Air with a 13-inch screen! The amazing M2 iPad Air for 8% off its usual price, landing it under $740. This is the model in Purple.
$61 off (8%)
$738
$799
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab

Huge savings on the entire Galaxy Tab S9 lineup are up for grabs on Prime Day 2024. For instance, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is now $300 off! The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is also on sale, offered for $250 off at Best Buy. At the same merchant, you can save $450 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra!

You can also get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for just under $200. The model usually costs about $330, but Prime members now get to save big on it!

The vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 is now 33% off on Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage has reached a new all-time low price. The model is now 33% cheaper, landing it under $620. With its gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it's a real steal at that price. Don't miss out!
$300 off (33%)
$619 99
$919 99
Buy at Amazon

512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: save $250 on Best Buy

The ultimate Galaxy Tab experience can be yours at lower prices with Best Buy's Black Friday in July offer! The amazing Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra enjoys a tempting discount, offered for $250 off its usual price. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance and brilliant 14.6-inch screen, it's a dream come true for any Android user.
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

256GB Galaxy Tab S9+: save 25% on Amazon this Prime DAy

The Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB of storage is now available at smashingly good prices. The model is 25% off, which means you get to save $250 on your purchase for Prime Day 2024. The device has a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, an S Pen in the box, and is one of the best Samsung tablets! Get one and save before the 48-hour event ends.
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Save $450 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales event is here! With it, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra drops to its best price, offered for $450 off its usual price. This is a fantastic deal, so we recommend acting fast and taking advantage of it while you still can.
$450 off (41%)
$649 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save 29% on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ this Prime Day

The IP68-rated Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is one of the best mid-range Android tablets. If you've always wanted to give it a whirl, now's the ideal time to do so. The device is 29% cheaper for Prime Day, giving you incredible value for money. It has a 12.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and a large 10,090mAh battery, offering many hours of entertainment.
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is now 39% off at Amazon

The S Pen-compatible Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has dropped to its best price for Prime Day 2024. The model is now enjoying a smashing 39% discount, which is an incredible deal given that you get the S Pen in the box. This 10.4-inch tablet comes with 64GB of built-in storage. Take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deal now.
$130 off (39%)
$199 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: save $120 this Prime Day on Amazon

Looking for a more compact alternative to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+? The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is for you! This model has a 10.9-inch screen, an Exynos 1380 chip and runs on Android 13 out of the box. Like its Plus sibling, the device is IP68-rated, offering fantastic dust and water resistance. Oh, and it's now $120 cheaper than usual!
$120 off (27%)
$329 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Save an epic 26% on the Galaxy Tab A9+ this Prime Day!

The affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB of storage has dropped under the $200 mark. At that price, the 11-inch slate offers great value for money. Don't miss out and get yours during the 48-hour event.
$70 off (26%)
$199 99
$269 99
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab

Prime Day 2024 is here, and budget models from Lenovo are deeply discounted. For instance, the Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is now 20% off. Prime members can also save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M11 bundle with Folio Case and a stylus. 

Lenovo Tab P12: save 20% this Prime Day on Amazon

The Lenovo Tab P12 is now available for 20% off its usual price on Amazon. The tablet offers expansive screen real estate to play with, featuring a 12.7-inch 3K display, a 13MP camera, and 128GB of storage. It also boasts quad JBL speakers, offering an immersive streaming experience. Get one and save 20% this Prime Day.
$72 off (20%)
$287 99
$359 99
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo tab M11: save $60 this Prime Day

The Lenovo Tab M11 is now available for $30 off just in time for Prime Day. The model has an 11-inch screen and a MediaTek processor, offering entry-level performance. This is the version with 64GB of expandable storage. This is the bundle with a stylus and a Folio Case!
$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023): under $110 for Prime Day

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is another entry-level device from Lenovo, offering good performance for tasks like video streaming and web browsing. The device has a 9-inch HD screen and is now incredibly cheap, offered for 27% off its usual price. This lands it under the $110 mark, making it a real steal for Prime Day.
$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Save 32% on the Lenovo Tab P12 (Gen 2) this Prime Day

The Lenovo Tab P12 (Gen 2) is now 32% off for Prime Day. This means you can get $87 in savings for the 2023-released tablet. It has an 11.5-inch screen and offers good performance for its current sub-$200 price. Prime Day won't last forever, so hurry up and get yours soon.
$87 off (32%)
$182 99
$269 99
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is now $18 off for Prime members

The ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is 20% off for Prime Day 2024. The tablet has an 8-inch screen and is now under the $80 mark, making it ideal for on-the-go entertainment. With its compact size, the device is suitable for the whole family.
$18 off (20%)
$71 99
$89 99
Buy at Amazon

Other brands

We've got offers on other tablets besides Samsung and Apple! If you're a Windows fan, we recommend checking out Walmart's deal on the Surface Pro 9 in Forest. This model with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 chip is now discounted by $431. At Best Buy, you can get the 8/256GB version of the tablet with the Intel Core i5 processor for $330 cheaper prices. 

As for Prime Day on Amazon, the summer savings event lets Prime members save 30% on the Pixel Tablet. There are also exciting deals on Fire devices, including a 50% markdown on the Fire HD 8.

Prime Day deal saves you $150 on the Pixel Tablet

You can save $150 on the Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage. The device has a 10.95-inch screen with a 2560x1600 resolution and a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. The 256GB model also features 8GB RAM. The tablet sports a decent camera setup, with an 8MP camera on the back and another on the front. Get yours with this Prime Day deal!
$150 off (30%)
$349 99
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8: HALF OFF for Prime Day 2024!

The ultra-affordable, extra compact 8-inch Amazon Fire HD 8 is another fantastic choice for users this Prime Day. The model is now available for 50% off its usual price, giving you immense value for money. This is the latest version of the tablet, launched in 2022.
$50 off (50%)
$49 99
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

The Fire Max 11 is now 39% off with this Prime Day deal

This amazing deal for Prime Day at Amazon saves you a whopping 39% on the Fire Max 11. This is the tablet with 64GB of storage and Lockscreen ads. At that price, it's a dream come true, so don't miss out and get yours soon. This is a limited-time deal.
$90 off (39%)
$139 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) 32GB: Save $65!

The 32GB Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is on sale for $65 off on Amazon. This is a Prime-exclusive deal, so you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer. Thanks to the price cut and your Prime membership, you can get this great entertainment slate for under $75! Act fast and save today!
$65 off (46%)
$74 99
$139 99
Buy at Amazon

Save 46% on the Fire HD 8 Plus at Amazon

With its long battery life of up to 13 hours, a compact 8-inch screen, and a 30% faster processor compared to the previous model, the 2022-launched Fire HD 8 Plus is a dream come true for those seeking budget-friendly entertainment. The tablet has a microSD card slot for expansion and supports wireless charging. Get one and save $55 through this Prime Day deal.
$55 off (46%)
$64 99
$119 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Pad: Save 23% on Amazon this Prime Day

Get the OnePlus Pad for less than $370 on Amazon and save $110 in the process. The slate has a beautiful 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a capable MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, giving it good performance. Don't waste your time and take advantage of this Prime Day deal soon!
$369 99
$479 99
Expired

16/256GB Surface Pro 9 (Forest): now 27% off

The powerful Surface Pro 9 with 16GB RAM and a fast Intel Core i7 processor is on sale at Walmart. At present, the merchant's best-selling deal lets you save $431 on the top-notch slate. Get it soon and take advantage of this fantastic discount.
$431 off (27%)
$1168 99
$1599 99
Buy at Walmart

Get the Surface Pro 9 with 8GB RAM. 256GB storage

Alternatively, Windows lovers can take advantage of Best Buy's Black Friday in July offer on the Surface Pro 9 with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Intel Core i5 processor. The tablet provides a great streaming and browsing experience and can be used for light work-related tasks.
$330 off (30%)
$769 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

