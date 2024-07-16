25+ of the best Prime Day tablet deals: save big on Galaxy Tab, iPads, and more

Jump to:

iPad

iPad fans can save $119 on the iPad mini 6 . If you're looking for something bigger, consider the 10th gen iPad (2022) , which is now 14% off for Prime members. As we mentioned earlier, the M2 iPad Air with the larger-sized screen is also on sale. The best part is that anyone can get it at lower prices, not just Prime members.





But wait! There's also a discount on the M4 iPad Pro with 11-inch screen. This one is now $100 off, which includes a $70 discount and extra $30 savings available through a coupon. Stay tuned to this page for more iPad deals, in case such go live during the 48-hour shopping spree.





iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Save $100 with discount and coupon The awe-inspiring iPad Pro 11-inch M4 is also discounted this Prime Day. The tablet is now $70 off and you can save an extra $30 with a coupon. Get one soon and save big. $100 off (10%) $899 $999 Buy at Amazon Save 24% on the iPad mini 6 at Amazon this Prime Day The iPad mini 6 with 64GB of storage is making headlines this Prime Day. The tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a 12MP front camera is now 24% off, meaning you get to save $119. Take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day deal and save on the ultra-compact Apple tablet. $119 off (24%) $379 99 $499 Buy at Amazon Get the 64GB iPad 10th Gen (2022) and save 14% You can also save 14% on the 64GB iPad 10th Gen this Amazon Prime Day. The tablet has an A14 Bionic chip, making it ideal for everyday tasks and more. Get yours and enjoy your Prime Day savings. This is a Member-exclusive deal! $49 off (14%) $299 99 $349 Buy at Amazon The 13-inch M2 iPad Air is now 8% off at Amazon Are you looking to amp up your iPad game this Prime Day? Grab the M2 iPad Air with a 13-inch screen! The amazing M2 iPad Air for 8% off its usual price, landing it under $740. This is the model in Purple. $61 off (8%) $738 $799 Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab Galaxy Tab S9 lineup are up for grabs on Prime Day 2024. For instance, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is now $300 off! The Huge savings on the entirelineup are up for grabs on Prime Day 2024. For instance, the 256GBis now $300 off! The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is also on sale, offered for $250 off at Best Buy. At the same merchant, you can save $450 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra!





You can also get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for just under $200. The model usually costs about $330, but Prime members now get to save big on it!





The vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 is now 33% off on Amazon The Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage has reached a new all-time low price. The model is now 33% cheaper, landing it under $620. With its gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it's a real steal at that price. Don't miss out! $300 off (33%) $619 99 $919 99 Buy at Amazon 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: save $250 on Best Buy The ultimate Galaxy Tab experience can be yours at lower prices with Best Buy's Black Friday in July offer! The amazing Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra enjoys a tempting discount, offered for $250 off its usual price. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance and brilliant 14.6-inch screen, it's a dream come true for any Android user. $250 off (21%) $949 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+: save 25% on Amazon this Prime DAy The Galaxy Tab S9+ with 256GB of storage is now available at smashingly good prices. The model is 25% off, which means you get to save $250 on your purchase for Prime Day 2024. The device has a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, an S Pen in the box, and is one of the best Samsung tablets! Get one and save before the 48-hour event ends. $250 off (25%) $749 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Save $450 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at Best Buy Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales event is here! With it, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra drops to its best price, offered for $450 off its usual price. This is a fantastic deal, so we recommend acting fast and taking advantage of it while you still can. $450 off (41%) $649 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Save 29% on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ this Prime Day The IP68-rated Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is one of the best mid-range Android tablets. If you've always wanted to give it a whirl, now's the ideal time to do so. The device is 29% cheaper for Prime Day, giving you incredible value for money. It has a 12.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and a large 10,090mAh battery, offering many hours of entertainment. $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is now 39% off at Amazon The S Pen-compatible Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) has dropped to its best price for Prime Day 2024. The model is now enjoying a smashing 39% discount, which is an incredible deal given that you get the S Pen in the box. This 10.4-inch tablet comes with 64GB of built-in storage. Take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deal now. $130 off (39%) $199 99 $329 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S9 FE: save $120 this Prime Day on Amazon Looking for a more compact alternative to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+? The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is for you! This model has a 10.9-inch screen, an Exynos 1380 chip and runs on Android 13 out of the box. Like its Plus sibling, the device is IP68-rated, offering fantastic dust and water resistance. Oh, and it's now $120 cheaper than usual! $120 off (27%) $329 99 $449 99 Buy at Amazon Save an epic 26% on the Galaxy Tab A9+ this Prime Day! The affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB of storage has dropped under the $200 mark. At that price, the 11-inch slate offers great value for money. Don't miss out and get yours during the 48-hour event. $70 off (26%) $199 99 $269 99 Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab Prime Day 2024 is here, and budget models from Lenovo are deeply discounted. For instance, the Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is now 20% off. Prime members can also save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M11 bundle with Folio Case and a stylus.



Lenovo Tab P12: save 20% this Prime Day on Amazon The Lenovo Tab P12 is now available for 20% off its usual price on Amazon. The tablet offers expansive screen real estate to play with, featuring a 12.7-inch 3K display, a 13MP camera, and 128GB of storage. It also boasts quad JBL speakers, offering an immersive streaming experience. Get one and save 20% this Prime Day. $72 off (20%) $287 99 $359 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo tab M11: save $60 this Prime Day The Lenovo Tab M11 is now available for $30 off just in time for Prime Day. The model has an 11-inch screen and a MediaTek processor, offering entry-level performance. This is the version with 64GB of expandable storage. This is the bundle with a stylus and a Folio Case! $60 off (26%) $169 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M9 (2023): under $110 for Prime Day The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is another entry-level device from Lenovo, offering good performance for tasks like video streaming and web browsing. The device has a 9-inch HD screen and is now incredibly cheap, offered for 27% off its usual price. This lands it under the $110 mark, making it a real steal for Prime Day. $40 off (27%) $109 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Save 32% on the Lenovo Tab P12 (Gen 2) this Prime Day The Lenovo Tab P12 (Gen 2) is now 32% off for Prime Day. This means you can get $87 in savings for the 2023-released tablet. It has an 11.5-inch screen and offers good performance for its current sub-$200 price. Prime Day won't last forever, so hurry up and get yours soon. $87 off (32%) $182 99 $269 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is now $18 off for Prime members The ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is 20% off for Prime Day 2024. The tablet has an 8-inch screen and is now under the $80 mark, making it ideal for on-the-go entertainment. With its compact size, the device is suitable for the whole family. $18 off (20%) $71 99 $89 99 Buy at Amazon