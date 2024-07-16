25+ of the best Prime Day tablet deals: save big on Galaxy Tab, iPads, and more
With Prime Day 2024 being in full swing, it's time to save big on some of the best Android tablets! There are many and exciting offers on the entire Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, and you can also score $450 off the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra!
What if you're looking for your next best iPad? No worries, both the 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024) and the even cooler M4 iPad Pro are discounted at Amazon for the Prime Day event. With that in mind, let's check out the best tablet deals for Prime Day 2024 available right now. To warm up, we'll start with the top 3 Prime Day tablet deals.
Top three tablet deals on Amazon Prime Day 2024:
iPad
iPad fans can save $119 on the iPad mini 6. If you're looking for something bigger, consider the 10th gen iPad (2022), which is now 14% off for Prime members. As we mentioned earlier, the M2 iPad Air with the larger-sized screen is also on sale. The best part is that anyone can get it at lower prices, not just Prime members.
But wait! There's also a discount on the M4 iPad Pro with 11-inch screen. This one is now $100 off, which includes a $70 discount and extra $30 savings available through a coupon. Stay tuned to this page for more iPad deals, in case such go live during the 48-hour shopping spree.
Galaxy Tab
Huge savings on the entire Galaxy Tab S9 lineup are up for grabs on Prime Day 2024. For instance, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is now $300 off! The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is also on sale, offered for $250 off at Best Buy. At the same merchant, you can save $450 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra!
You can also get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for just under $200. The model usually costs about $330, but Prime members now get to save big on it!
Lenovo Tab
Prime Day 2024 is here, and budget models from Lenovo are deeply discounted. For instance, the Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is now 20% off. Prime members can also save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M11 bundle with Folio Case and a stylus.
Other brands
We've got offers on other tablets besides Samsung and Apple! If you're a Windows fan, we recommend checking out Walmart's deal on the Surface Pro 9 in Forest. This model with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 chip is now discounted by $431. At Best Buy, you can get the 8/256GB version of the tablet with the Intel Core i5 processor for $330 cheaper prices.
As for Prime Day on Amazon, the summer savings event lets Prime members save 30% on the Pixel Tablet. There are also exciting deals on Fire devices, including a 50% markdown on the Fire HD 8.
