Best Prime Day Headphones Deals 2023: Check out the best deals available right now





Hottest deals on headphones and earbuds right now





As you know, we're looking to hook you up with the best offers, that we've managed to find, for Prime Day! As such, the top deals on Bluetooth headphones will be positioned here, for your leisure.





Galaxy Buds 2 discounted by a massive 49% Prime Day is live and with it, one of the best buds around get their price slashed at almost half! The excellent Galaxy Buds 2 are on offer with a 49% discount right now, so celebrate Prime Day with this awesome deal! $71 off (50%) $69 45 $139 99 Buy at Amazon Skullcandy Indy Evo off by 59% Unique? Yes! Eye-catching? Absolutely! Punchy, rich and with an IP55 rating? You bet! Oh, and this 59% Prime Day makes for an irresistible deal! $41 off (59%) $28 99 $69 99 Buy at Amazon Snatch the Jabra Elite 3 in Dark Grey with a 18% discount from Amazon! Jabra is one of the best brands out there. The company's Elite 3 are a perfect choice for calls or music. Right now, they are on offer for 18% off. Take advantage while you can and save big with this early Prime Day deal. $15 off (18%) $65 49 $79 99 Buy at Amazon Get the Bose Headphones 700 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth at 21% OFF These superb over-ear headphones from renowned brand Bose can be yours for $300, a great discount over their regular $379 price tag. $80 off (21%) $299 $379 Buy at Amazon





Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth earbuds deals of 2023:









True-wireless earbuds are more than a fad now: they are the norm! They are easy to carry around and the tech inside them has evolved to offer numerous features and options. And as you might've guessed, Prime Day deals on Bluetooth earbuds are popping up.





Samsung Galaxy Buds on Prime Day are often a prime target for a lot of users. And is that any wonder? The Galaxy Buds Live are a budget-friendly option, which still offers all the comfort and utility of a Galaxy Buds pair that you'd like to get on Prime Day.





The Galaxy Buds 2 are some of Samsung's beast earbuds too, so we'd love to see them become discounted for Prime Day. Of course, it goes without saying, but we're hoping to provide you with a solid offer on their Galaxy Buds 2 Pro model too.













Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth headphone deals of 2023







AirPods Max NOW 18% OFF AirPods Max are now a massive 18% off on Amazon, a $100 discount over its regular price tag. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Apple's largest headphones can be yours for just $450 right now! $100 off (18%) $449 $549 Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 NOW 30% OFF The Bose QuietComfort 45 are currently available at a solid 30% discount, which gets you a pair of large over-ear headphones with noise cancellation and a microphone. $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at Amazon Beats Studio 3 are off by a massive 55% The Beats Studio 3 are a great high-end choice for those into music with a hefty low-end. If that sounds like you, then don't miss this deal for a whopping 55% off! $191 off (55%) $159 $349 95 Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 3 discounted by 42% Beats' midrange Solo 3 model is off by a chunky 42% and this set is totally worth it for that asking price! These have great sound, a microphone and that signature hefty bass. $85 off (42%) $114 99 $199 95 Buy at Amazon Skullcandy Crusher Evo NOW 25% OFF These Crusher Evo headphones are a great all-around choice. They offer extra bass and come with a sweet 25% discount just in time for Prime Day! $51 off (25%) $149 $199 99 Buy at Amazon JBL Quantum 400 NOW 50% OFF If you are looking for something that brings that gamer aesthetic, then the Quantum 400 are for you. They feature RGB lights and an adjustable microphone for multiplayer sessions. Oh, and they are off by 50%! $50 off (50%) $49 95 $99 95 Buy at Amazon Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 off by 30% Looking for a budget option? The Life Q30 are for you! Sturdy battery life, dynamic sound and a comfy fit: the combo can be yours with a 30% discount now. $24 off (30%) $55 99 $79 99 Buy at Amazon Sony WH-CH720N on discount by 35% One of Sony's most popular models has a sweet 35% right now with Amazon, so check it out if you've always wanted a pair of these! $52 off (35%) $98 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Audio-Technica ANC900BT are 40% off right now Audio-Technica is one of the best audio-brands out there, and one of their high-end models is off with an astounding 40% right now for Prime Day! $120 off (40%) $179 $299 Buy at Amazon Audio-Technica ATH-ANC700BT off by 32% Audio-Technica's midrange earphones are on a sweet deal right now with a extra-fine 32% discount. These are absolutely worth your money! $71 39 $105 16 Expired Edifier W820NB with a 13% discount These headphones from Edifier offer impressive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and a 49 hour battery life. Oh, and they are completely wireless! This 13% discount is just the cherry on top. $69 99 $79 99 Expired MASTER & DYNAMIC MW65 discounted by 40% Okay, so these are high-end, both in terms of quality and price. But if you are among the few, who has their eyes on them, this 40% discount is certainly notable! $299 $499 Expired Save big on the JBL Tune 710BT with this early Prime Day deal The JBL Tune 710BT Over-ear Headphones can now be yours with a great discount from Amazon. The headphones can be yours for 19% less than their usual price. Pull the trigger and save big now. $64 95 $79 95 Expired Grab the JBL 769NC with a discount from Amazon now The JBL Tune 760NC are lightweight and foldable Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with ANC. They can now be yours from Amazon for 23% less than their typical price. Snatch them while you still can. $30 off (23%) $99 95 $129 95 Buy at Amazon





Earbuds are great, but they just aren't for everyone. That is why this year, we're offering you a selection of over-ear and on-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones too! We've found great deals from some of the best audio brands out there: Audio-Technica, Sony, Edifier and Master & Dynamic. But we've also got a selection of midrange options from JBL, Skullcandy and Anker's Soundcore too. And don't underestimate these options: nowadays, they are as feature-packed as the competition.





Regardless if you are looking for wireless earphones for enjoying music, listening to ebooks or podcasts, working out, or gaming, you are bound to find something to match your style among PhoneArena's selection of Prime Day deals. Regardless if you are looking for wireless earphones for enjoying music, listening to ebooks or podcasts, working out, or gaming, you are bound to find something to match your style among PhoneArena's selection of Prime Day deals.









Make sure to check our other Prime Day buying guides too: