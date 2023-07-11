Best Prime Day Headphones Deals 2023: Check out the best deals available right now

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Amazon Prime Day is now live and we hope that you are prepared for the most irresistible deals and hot discounts! As you all know, we're all about the Prime Day phone deals at PhoneArena, but nowadays, what's a smartphone without a solid pair of earbuds to go with? 

In this article, we'll present you with the best deals on earbuds and over-ear earphones during this Amazon Prime Day. So if part of your Prime Day plan was to search for an awesome pair, then all you need to do is check with us here. Neat, right? 

As we'd love to help you save some money, we will be collating all the existing deals and offers available during this Amazon Prime Day. Headphones or in-ear earbuds, you pick your poison!

Jump to: 

Hottest deals on headphones and earbuds right now


As you know, we're looking to hook you up with the best offers, that we've managed to find, for Prime Day! As such, the top deals on Bluetooth headphones will be positioned here, for your leisure. 

Galaxy Buds 2 discounted by a massive 49%

Prime Day is live and with it, one of the best buds around get their price slashed at almost half! The excellent Galaxy Buds 2 are on offer with a 49% discount right now, so celebrate Prime Day with this awesome deal!
$71 off (50%)
$69 45
$139 99
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Indy Evo off by 59%

Unique? Yes! Eye-catching? Absolutely! Punchy, rich and with an IP55 rating? You bet! Oh, and this 59% Prime Day makes for an irresistible deal!
$41 off (59%)
$28 99
$69 99
Buy at Amazon

Snatch the Jabra Elite 3 in Dark Grey with a 18% discount from Amazon!

Jabra is one of the best brands out there. The company's Elite 3 are a perfect choice for calls or music. Right now, they are on offer for 18% off. Take advantage while you can and save big with this early Prime Day deal.
$15 off (18%)
$65 49
$79 99
Buy at Amazon

Get the Bose Headphones 700 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth at 21% OFF

These superb over-ear headphones from renowned brand Bose can be yours for $300, a great discount over their regular $379 price tag.
$80 off (21%)
$299
$379
Buy at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth earbuds deals of 2023:


Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): SAVE $29

The AirPods Pro 3 offer spatial sound and noise cancellation and are currently 17% discounted on Prime Day.
$29 off (17%)
$139 99
$169
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2 NOW 20% OFF

You can save 20% off the AirPods right now, which is an excellent deal. On top of that, you don't need any trade-ins or contracts or other purchases to benefit from this discount.
$49 off (20%)
$199 99
$249
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2 + AppleCare+ NOW 20% OFF

Get the AirPods Pro second generation from Amazon in a bundle with two years of Apple Care Plus now for a discounted price. This is a very generous early Prime Day offer you don't really want to miss, especially if you were planning to protect your AirPods Pro 2 with Apple Care Plus. Don't hesitate!
$56 off (20%)
$222
$278
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite off by 49%

The Galaxy Buds 2 were a notable upgrade over Samsung's first iteration of Galaxy Buds. They come with excellent sound, customization options and noise cancellation. And right now, Amazon has them at a 49% discount!
$71 off (50%)
$69 45
$139 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2, US version, in Graphite with a 27% discount

The renowned Galaxy Buds 2, with sound engineering by AKG, make for a very sweet deal thanks to this 27% discount for Prime Day!
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds Live NOW 57% OFF

The Galaxy Buds live are a great midrange option, especially when combined with this Prime Day discount for a total of 57% off.
$85 off (57%)
$64 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Gray off by 50%

Do you know what is better than the Galaxy Buds 2? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, of course! These buds come with a truly impressive soundscape that is capable of leaving every music lover impressed. And right now, they are at a 50% discount for a limited time!
$115 off (50%)
$114 90
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Black off by 53%

Let's say you are into wearing black. You are in luck! These Buds Live are on an even lower discount. This offer for 53% off should not be missed!
$74 off (53%)
$65 50
$139 99
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort II NOW 17% OFF

The Bose QuietComfort II are currently enjoying a healthy 17% discount on Amazon. With noise-cancelling and a microphone on deck, these are some high-class in-ear earbuds.
$50 off (17%)
$249
$299
Buy at Amazon

Refurbished Pixel Buds Pro: Save $90 today

Google's very own Pixel Buds are on offer too, discounted by a whopping $90. These earbuds are refurbished and come in Charcoal. If you are into Pixel tech, then check this Prime Day offer out! The earbuds come with several gifts.
$90 off (45%) Gift
$109 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Studio Buds: save 12% from Walmart

These Beats Studio Buds feature heavy bass and that oomph that is capable of powering you up. These awesome earbuds can be yours for $21 less than their usual price with this early Prime Day deal. Take advantage today.
$21 off (12%)
$149
$169 95
Buy at Walmart

JBL Reflect Aero discounted by 33%

These buds from JBL have enhanced noise cancellation and a IP68 resistance rating, making them the perfect daily driver for leisure or sports. Check this Prime Day deal that has them off by 33% now!
$50 off (33%)
$99 95
$149 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Endurance off by 25%

Are you looking for a budget pair of earbuds designed for sports? Then check out these durable buds from JBL, which also happen to be 25% off for Prime Day!
$20 off (25%)
$59 95
$79 95
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Evo Sesh in Red off by 41%

If you are looking to get your color-matching game on, then you are in luck! These Evo Sesh buds are on an even bigger 34% discount right now!
$21 off (41%)
$29 49
$49 99
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Indy Evo off by 59%

These Indy Evo buds from Skullcandy are a great choice for casual listening and this deal that has them off by 59% is a total no-brainer!
$41 off (59%)
$29
$69 99
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Sesh Evo buds NOW 52% OFF

For Prime Day, Skullcandy's superior Sesh Evo buds can get you awesome sound at a no-brainer price, especially with this 52% discount!
$26 off (52%)
$23 99
$49 99
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Sport X10 off by 13%

Are you on the prowl for true-wireless earbuds, ideal for sports and on a budget? Then look no further than these ones by Anker! Their price is even lower now with this 13% discount for Prime Day!
$10 off (13%)
$69 99
$79 99
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Space A40 off by 45%

These buds by Anker offer a long battery life, comfy, lightweight fit and even wireless charging. This deal for 45% off has them on an insanely good price! Check it out!
$45 off (45%)
$54 99
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

Nothing Ear Stick off by 10%

Want style? Get Nothing! As in, the Ear Stick! These groovy buds as good as they sound and offer loads of extra features. Check this offer out now!
$89
$99
Expired

Jabra Elite 3 in Dark Grey with a 18% discount

Jabra is one of the best brands out there, and its Elite 3 are a perfect choice for calls or music. Right now, they are on offer for 18% off. Take advantage while you can!
$14 off (18%)
$65 99
$79 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 with 65% off

These Sony buds come with a premium look and excellent sound. This Prime Day deal has their price cut by a quarter, so check them out!
$69 99
$199 99
Expired

Sony WF-C500 off by 30% on Best Buy right now

The Sony WF-C500 can now come at just $69.99 at Best Buy. And if that's not enough for you, you'd be pleased to find out that the merchant throws several gifts alongside these awesome earbuds by Sony.
$30 off (30%) Gift
$69 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sennheiser MOMENTUM for 36% off

Sennheiser are synonymous with spectacular sound, so if you are into feeling your tunes properly, check out this offer for their Momentum buds while they are 36% off!
$100 off (36%)
$179 95
$279 95
Buy at Amazon

Beats Flex: Save $20 with this Best Buy Prime Day deal

The big Prime Day event has already come on Best Buy. Now's your chance to save big when buying the Beats Flex. Get yours with a discount now. There are gifts included.
$30 off (43%) Gift
$39 99
$69 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony LinkBuds S in Desert Sand: Save on Best Buy!

The big Prime Day event has already come on Best Buy, and with it comes your chance to save big on the Sony LinkBuds S. The offer only applies to the LinkBuds in Desert Sand.There are gifts included.
$70 off (35%) Gift
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Sony WF-C700N: Save $20 now

The Sony WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones are now available in Black with a discount on Best Buy. The headphones can be yours for just $99.99 instead of $119.99. You get free gifts with your purchase, so act quickly and get them now!
$20 off (17%) Gift
$99 99
$119 99
Buy at BestBuy

True-wireless earbuds are more than a fad now: they are the norm! They are easy to carry around and the tech inside them has evolved to offer numerous features and options. And as you might've guessed, Prime Day deals on Bluetooth earbuds are popping up.

Samsung Galaxy Buds on Prime Day are often a prime target for a lot of users. And is that any wonder? The Galaxy Buds Live are a budget-friendly option, which still offers all the comfort and utility of a Galaxy Buds pair that you'd like to get on Prime Day.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are some of Samsung's beast earbuds too, so we'd love to see them become discounted for Prime Day. Of course, it goes without saying, but we're hoping to provide you with a solid offer on their Galaxy Buds 2 Pro model too. 

That being said, there are plenty of other options for you too. Google's Pixel Buds are a fantastic option to get for Prime Day and if you are interested in a more unique design, then the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear Stick would be right up your alley.


Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth headphone deals of 2023


AirPods Max NOW 18% OFF

AirPods Max are now a massive 18% off on Amazon, a $100 discount over its regular price tag. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Apple's largest headphones can be yours for just $450 right now!
$100 off (18%)
$449
$549
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 NOW 30% OFF

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are currently available at a solid 30% discount, which gets you a pair of large over-ear headphones with noise cancellation and a microphone.
$100 off (30%)
$229
$329
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio 3 are off by a massive 55%

The Beats Studio 3 are a great high-end choice for those into music with a hefty low-end. If that sounds like you, then don't miss this deal for a whopping 55% off!
$191 off (55%)
$159
$349 95
Buy at Amazon

Beats Solo 3 discounted by 42%

Beats' midrange Solo 3 model is off by a chunky 42% and this set is totally worth it for that asking price! These have great sound, a microphone and that signature hefty bass.
$85 off (42%)
$114 99
$199 95
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Crusher Evo NOW 25% OFF

These Crusher Evo headphones are a great all-around choice. They offer extra bass and come with a sweet 25% discount just in time for Prime Day!
$51 off (25%)
$149
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

JBL Quantum 400 NOW 50% OFF

If you are looking for something that brings that gamer aesthetic, then the Quantum 400 are for you. They feature RGB lights and an adjustable microphone for multiplayer sessions. Oh, and they are off by 50%!
$50 off (50%)
$49 95
$99 95
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 off by 30%

Looking for a budget option? The Life Q30 are for you! Sturdy battery life, dynamic sound and a comfy fit: the combo can be yours with a 30% discount now.
$24 off (30%)
$55 99
$79 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N on discount by 35%

One of Sony's most popular models has a sweet 35% right now with Amazon, so check it out if you've always wanted a pair of these!
$52 off (35%)
$98
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Audio-Technica ANC900BT are 40% off right now

Audio-Technica is one of the best audio-brands out there, and one of their high-end models is off with an astounding 40% right now for Prime Day!
$120 off (40%)
$179
$299
Buy at Amazon

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC700BT off by 32%

Audio-Technica's midrange earphones are on a sweet deal right now with a extra-fine 32% discount. These are absolutely worth your money!
$71 39
$105 16
Expired

Edifier W820NB with a 13% discount

These headphones from Edifier offer impressive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and a 49 hour battery life. Oh, and they are completely wireless! This 13% discount is just the cherry on top.
$69 99
$79 99
Expired

MASTER & DYNAMIC MW65 discounted by 40%

Okay, so these are high-end, both in terms of quality and price. But if you are among the few, who has their eyes on them, this 40% discount is certainly notable!
$299
$499
Expired

Save big on the JBL Tune 710BT with this early Prime Day deal

The JBL Tune 710BT Over-ear Headphones can now be yours with a great discount from Amazon. The headphones can be yours for 19% less than their usual price. Pull the trigger and save big now.
$64 95
$79 95
Expired

Grab the JBL 769NC with a discount from Amazon now

The JBL Tune 760NC are lightweight and foldable Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with ANC. They can now be yours from Amazon for 23% less than their typical price. Snatch them while you still can.
$30 off (23%)
$99 95
$129 95
Buy at Amazon

Earbuds are great, but they just aren't for everyone. That is why this year, we're offering you a selection of over-ear and on-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones too! We've found great deals from some of the best audio brands out there: Audio-Technica, Sony, Edifier and Master & Dynamic. But we've also got a selection of midrange options from JBL, Skullcandy and Anker's Soundcore too. And don't underestimate these options: nowadays, they are as feature-packed as the competition. 

Regardless if you are looking for wireless earphones for enjoying music, listening to ebooks or podcasts, working out, or gaming, you are bound to find something to match your style among PhoneArena's selection of Prime Day deals.


