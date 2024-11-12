Early Black Friday promo slashes 51% off the Beats Studio Pro, making them a must-have
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Amazon may be selling the capable Sony WH-CH720N for under $90, but if you have a bit more cash to splash and want high-end headphones, we suggest going for the Beats Studio Pro instead.
The e-commerce giant is offering a massive 51% early Black Friday discount on these flagship headphones, meaning you can score a pair for just under $170. In other words, you'll score sweet savings of $180 if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this offer as soon as possible. It's worth noting that this promo brings the price of the cans to the lowest it has ever been on Amazon, which makes it even harder to pass up.
Being Beats' top-of-the-line model, the Studio Pro offer impressive sound with powerful bass. They also feature top-tier ANC, helping you enjoy your music without pesky noises from the outside world. However, the ANC isn't quite on the level of the noise cancellation of other premium cans like the Sony WH-1000XM5.
Another highlight of the Beats Studio Pro is their battery life, offering up to 40 hours of playtime on just one charge. Plus, they support fast charging, providing up to 4 hours of listening time after just a 10-minute top-up.
The e-commerce giant is offering a massive 51% early Black Friday discount on these flagship headphones, meaning you can score a pair for just under $170. In other words, you'll score sweet savings of $180 if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this offer as soon as possible. It's worth noting that this promo brings the price of the cans to the lowest it has ever been on Amazon, which makes it even harder to pass up.
Being Beats' top-of-the-line model, the Studio Pro offer impressive sound with powerful bass. They also feature top-tier ANC, helping you enjoy your music without pesky noises from the outside world. However, the ANC isn't quite on the level of the noise cancellation of other premium cans like the Sony WH-1000XM5.
Another highlight of the Beats Studio Pro is their battery life, offering up to 40 hours of playtime on just one charge. Plus, they support fast charging, providing up to 4 hours of listening time after just a 10-minute top-up.
Overall, the Beats Studio Pro are among the best headphones on the market and are a steal while they're available for under $170. They offer amazing sound, fantastic ANC, and great battery life, allowing you to enjoy an incredible listening experience at a much cheaper price. So, don't miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair of heavily discounted Beats Studio Pro now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
12 Nov, 2024Early Black Friday promo slashes 51% off the Beats Studio Pro, making them a must-have
31 Oct, 2024Celebrate Halloween with the popular Beats Solo 4, now 50% off at Amazon
28 Oct, 2024At 51% off, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are a steal of a deal
18 Oct, 2024Woot slashes 57% off the Beats Studio3, turning them into a must-have
16 Oct, 2024The Beats Solo 4 deliver Spatial Audio with head-tracking at even cheaper price with this deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: