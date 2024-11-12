Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Early Black Friday promo slashes 51% off the Beats Studio Pro, making them a must-have

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Beats Studio Pro headphones on a white background.
Amazon may be selling the capable Sony WH-CH720N for under $90, but if you have a bit more cash to splash and want high-end headphones, we suggest going for the Beats Studio Pro instead.

The e-commerce giant is offering a massive 51% early Black Friday discount on these flagship headphones, meaning you can score a pair for just under $170. In other words, you'll score sweet savings of $180 if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this offer as soon as possible. It's worth noting that this promo brings the price of the cans to the lowest it has ever been on Amazon, which makes it even harder to pass up.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $180 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the high-end Beats Studio Pro at a massive $180 discount, letting you snag a pair for just under $170. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have great ANC, and deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. They are a true bargain at their current price, so don't hesitate and save while you can!
$180 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon


Being Beats' top-of-the-line model, the Studio Pro offer impressive sound with powerful bass. They also feature top-tier ANC, helping you enjoy your music without pesky noises from the outside world. However, the ANC isn't quite on the level of the noise cancellation of other premium cans like the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Another highlight of the Beats Studio Pro is their battery life, offering up to 40 hours of playtime on just one charge. Plus, they support fast charging, providing up to 4 hours of listening time after just a 10-minute top-up.

Overall, the Beats Studio Pro are among the best headphones on the market and are a steal while they're available for under $170. They offer amazing sound, fantastic ANC, and great battery life, allowing you to enjoy an incredible listening experience at a much cheaper price. So, don't miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair of heavily discounted Beats Studio Pro now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Beats Headphones - Deals History
36 stories
12 Nov, 2024
Early Black Friday promo slashes 51% off the Beats Studio Pro, making them a must-have
31 Oct, 2024
Celebrate Halloween with the popular Beats Solo 4, now 50% off at Amazon
28 Oct, 2024
At 51% off, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are a steal of a deal
18 Oct, 2024
Woot slashes 57% off the Beats Studio3, turning them into a must-have
16 Oct, 2024
The Beats Solo 4 deliver Spatial Audio with head-tracking at even cheaper price with this deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless