Early Black Friday promo slashes 51% off the Beats Studio Pro, making them a must-have

Beats Studio Pro: Save $180 on Amazon! Amazon is selling the high-end Beats Studio Pro at a massive $180 discount, letting you snag a pair for just under $170. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have great ANC, and deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. They are a true bargain at their current price, so don't hesitate and save while you can! $180 off (51%) Buy at Amazon



Being Beats' top-of-the-line model, the Studio Pro offer impressive sound with powerful bass. They also feature top-tier ANC, helping you enjoy your music without pesky noises from the outside world. However, the ANC isn't quite on the level of the noise cancellation of other premium cans like the



Another highlight of the Beats Studio Pro is their battery life, offering up to 40 hours of playtime on just one charge. Plus, they support fast charging, providing up to 4 hours of listening time after just a 10-minute top-up.



Overall, the Beats Studio Pro are among the Being Beats' top-of-the-line model, the Studio Pro offer impressive sound with powerful bass. They also feature top-tier ANC, helping you enjoy your music without pesky noises from the outside world. However, the ANC isn't quite on the level of the noise cancellation of other premium cans like the Sony WH-1000XM5 Another highlight of the Beats Studio Pro is their battery life, offering up to 40 hours of playtime on just one charge. Plus, they support fast charging, providing up to 4 hours of listening time after just a 10-minute top-up.Overall, the Beats Studio Pro are among the best headphones on the market and are a steal while they're available for under $170. They offer amazing sound, fantastic ANC, and great battery life, allowing you to enjoy an incredible listening experience at a much cheaper price. So, don't miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair of heavily discounted Beats Studio Pro now while the offer is still up for grabs!

Amazon may be selling the capable Sony WH-CH720N for under $90 , but if you have a bit more cash to splash and want high-end headphones, we suggest going for the Beats Studio Pro instead.The e-commerce giant is offering a massive 51% early Black Friday discount on these flagship headphones, meaning you can score a pair for just under $170. In other words, you'll score sweet savings of $180 if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this offer as soon as possible. It's worth noting that this promo brings the price of the cans to the lowest it has ever been on Amazon, which makes it even harder to pass up.