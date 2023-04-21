All of the best Beats earbuds are on sale at incredibly low prices with 1-year warranty
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want to buy some of the best wireless earbuds in the world at the lowest possible prices but tend to avoid refurbished deals on principle... we get it. Pre-owned electronic devices in general certainly come with their fair share of risks and possible flaws and used earbuds in particular can be... disgusting.
But they can also be too darn affordable to ignore with full 1-year warranties included, as is currently the case for not one and not two but three different Apple-made Beats models designed to rival the top Galaxy Buds options out there and, yes, even the industry-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro families.
These are all "grade A" refurbs on sale for an extremely limited time at extremely low prices with "minimal" cosmetic damage virtually unnoticeable at "arm's length" and guaranteed "like-new" functionality, as well as eReplacements coverage against factory defects for 12 months after your Woot purchase.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging as little as $64.99 for the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds in an array of different colors, $99.99 for the premium Fit Pro in a bunch of interesting hues of their own, and $109.99 for Ivory-only Powerbeats Pros with adjustable and super-secure-fit ear hooks promising top-notch stability and comfort during your longest training and music listening sessions.
It goes without saying that all of these products are significantly costlier when bought brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, although the non-refurbished Studio Buds just so happen to be deeply discounted right now as well by 33 percent from a $149.95 list price.
Obviously, each product serves a distinct need and a specific target audience, with the Powerbeats Pro, for instance, catering primarily to gym addicts while the Fit Pro blends a sporty design of its own (minus the ear hooks) with active noise cancellation. Finally, the Studio Buds are slightly lower-end but decidedly feature-packed as well and arguably stylish in a... universally appealing way too.
