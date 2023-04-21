Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

All of the best Beats earbuds are on sale at incredibly low prices with 1-year warranty

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
All of the best Beats earbuds are on sale at incredibly low prices with 1-year warranty
If you want to buy some of the best wireless earbuds in the world at the lowest possible prices but tend to avoid refurbished deals on principle... we get it. Pre-owned electronic devices in general certainly come with their fair share of risks and possible flaws and used earbuds in particular can be... disgusting.

But they can also be too darn affordable to ignore with full 1-year warranties included, as is currently the case for not one and not two but three different Apple-made Beats models designed to rival the top Galaxy Buds options out there and, yes, even the industry-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro families.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Class 1 Bluetooth, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty
$85 off (57%)
$64 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Flexible Wingtips, Class 1 Bluetooth, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty
$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

Beats Powerbeats Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Adjustable Secure-Fit Earhooks, Noise Isolation, Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Ivory Color, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty
$140 off (56%)
$109 99
$249 99
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Class 1 Bluetooth, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options, New
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

These are all "grade A" refurbs on sale for an extremely limited time at extremely low prices with "minimal" cosmetic damage virtually unnoticeable at "arm's length" and guaranteed "like-new" functionality, as well as eReplacements coverage against factory defects for 12 months after your Woot purchase.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging as little as $64.99 for the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds in an array of different colors, $99.99 for the premium Fit Pro in a bunch of interesting hues of their own, and $109.99 for Ivory-only Powerbeats Pros with adjustable and super-secure-fit ear hooks promising top-notch stability and comfort during your longest training and music listening sessions.

It goes without saying that all of these products are significantly costlier when bought brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, although the non-refurbished Studio Buds just so happen to be deeply discounted right now as well by 33 percent from a $149.95 list price.

Obviously, each product serves a distinct need and a specific target audience, with the Powerbeats Pro, for instance, catering primarily to gym addicts while the Fit Pro blends a sporty design of its own (minus the ear hooks) with active noise cancellation. Finally, the Studio Buds are slightly lower-end but decidedly feature-packed as well and arguably stylish in a... universally appealing way too.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless